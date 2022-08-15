Read full article on original website
Kearney Hub
Central Community College offers free adult education classes
GRAND ISLAND — Central Community College is offering adult education classes during the 2022 fall semester in several central Nebraska communities, including Kearney, Holdrege and Lexington. Adult education includes assistance with basic reading, writing, math and spelling skills; drills and special instruction through the English as a Second Language...
News Channel Nebraska
‘I am quality’: new campaign aims to inspire Nebraska’s early childhood educators
HASTINGS, NE — It’s not just the new building that’s getting attention at Beginnings Early Development Center in Hastings. Beginnings is part of the Step Up to Quality program and is participating in its latest campaign: displaying the word quality with a missing 'I'. “They’re the ones...
Kearney Hub
Construction in full swing at Amherst, Elm Creek schools
AMHERST — Construction is moving forward steadily on school projects in Elm Creek and Amherst. Last fall, voters in the two school districts approved school bonds for the projects. Elm Creek Public Schools’ $11.9 million project will include a new elementary school, multipurpose room and industrial arts lab.
Kearney Hub
Bryant Elementary receives $9,500 grant from Bayer Fund
KEARNEY — Kearney Public Schools recently announced that Bryant Elementary received a grant for $9,500 from Bayer Fund, which will be used to purchase STEM (science, technology, engineering, math) equipment. “This grant will allow our school to upgrade our STEM Days with added equipment,” said Bryant Principal Dustin Mitchell....
KSNB Local4
Scam Alert of the Week: Overpayment Scams
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - This week’s Local4 Scam Alert of the Week deals with the virtual marketplace, especially as kids head back to school. Many parents are looking to both sell and buy items that may help their kiddos this fall, but the Better Business Bureau is warning of what they call overpayment scams. Because of the high-time for online shopping, many scammers purposely offer you more money for the item you’re trying to sell in an attempt to give you an offer you can’t refuse.
foxnebraska.com
Front door wide open, 2 small children wet, left home alone with bathtub water running
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (WPEC) — An anonymous 911 call led deputies to a woman who didn't think much about leaving two children — only one old enough to walk — not just home alone but in an extremely dangerous situation. A Palm Beach County Sheriff's deputy...
Kearney Hub
Norfolk woman again accused of threatening prosecutor, family
KEARNEY — For the second time in four months, a Norfolk woman is accused of making threats against a deputy Buffalo County attorney and his family. Rachel L. Frazier, 29, is charged in Buffalo County Court with felony terroristic threats for statements she allegedly made on Facebook. Frazier was arrested on a warrant Friday.
Kearney Hub
With help from UNK history professor, actor Bradley Whitford uncovers Nebraska connection
KEARNEY — Actor Bradley Whitford’s journey to trace his ancestry started in sunny California and ended at a snow-covered Nebraska cemetery. Along the way, he met several experts who helped him uncover his family history, including a University of Nebraska at Kearney faculty member. UNK assistant history professor...
Kearney Hub
Another incumbent, Kreis, drops out of Kearney Public Schools Board race
KEARNEY — Wendy Kreis is withdrawing from the race for the Kearney Public Schools Board of Education. Kreis is president of the KPS Board and was one of two incumbents seeking re-election. “I have not made this decision lightly,” Kreis said in her announcement. “I have wrestled with it,...
KSNB Local4
Police investigating a burglary at Wave Pizza Co.
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Wave Pizza Company staff are working to recover from a burglary, adding to other hardships already on their plate. The 20+ year old establishment was broken into around 10:30 p.m. Sunday. Owner Brent Lindner recalls the moment he found out. “I go in on my...
Kearney Hub
Twin Dragons Martial Arts brings home gold from national competition
KEARNEY — Twin Dragons Martial Arts of Holdrege recently competed at the State Games of America in Des Moines, Iowa. The school brought home nine gold medals and one silver medal from the Olympic-style event that features competition from State Games medal winners from across the U.S. Twin Dragons members competed in the Martial Arts-Open Division category.
News Channel Nebraska
Kearney Police, Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office total 688 traffic stops through enforcement campaign
KEARNEY, NE — Buffalo County law enforcement agencies are sharing their results from a national enforcement campaign. The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office and Kearney Police Department conducted the National Speeding Prevention High-Visibility Enforcement Mobilization campaign from July 20-August 14. Sheriff’s deputies registered 256 total traffic contacts over that span. They issued 213 warning/defect cards, 28 speeding citations, 15 citations for other traffic violations, made two arrests for DUI, four arrests for driving under suspension, one citation for drug paraphernalia and one citation for marijuana possession.
knopnews2.com
Cozad Development Corporation buys former Tenneco plant site
COZAD, Neb. (KNOP) - The Cozad Development Corporation recently purchased the Tenneco-Monroe plant site after it sat empty for eight years. The former Tenneco-Monroe plant served as a pillar for Dawson County for 50 years. It was the second largest employer and employed around 700 people. Tenneco shut down the plant to consolidate the production of shock absorbers and other ride-control gear in 2011.
Aurora man claims 6th Nebraska Lottery Truck$ & Buck$ Truck
Matt Mildenstein of Aurora is the sixth winner of a 2022 Ford F-150 XLT 4x4 Crew Cab Flex Fuel truck in the 27th edition of the Nebraska Lottery’s $2 Truck$ & Buck$ Scratch game. Mildenstein purchased his winning Truck$ & Buck$ ticket at Pump & Pantry #07 at 1304...
Kearney Hub
Colby Bartholomew
LINCOLN — Colby Bartholomew, 20, of Kearney died Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, at Bryan West Medical Center in Lincoln. Arrangements are pending with Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney.
Kearney Hub
Passenger ejected after vehicle towing trailer rolls south of Cozad
COZAD — The front passenger of a vehicle was ejected, but escaped serious injuries, when the driver lost control towing a trailer five miles south of Cozad Friday. At 9:42 a.m. the Cozad Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched five miles south of Cozad on Highway 21 for the report of an crash involving two vehicles. Dispatch also notified that an occupant may have been ejected.
KSNB Local4
Grand Island Police track stolen property back to teens
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Two teenagers were arrested in Grand Island in connection to a string of thefts and a burglary. According to Grand Island Police, 18-year-old Rodolfo Penaflor Jr. along with a 15-year-old boy were arrested Saturday morning after police found stolen items in their apartment. The items...
KSNB Local4
GISH football transitioning to new QB after Class A State Quarterfinal finish
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Kytan Fyfe led Grand Island Senior High football to a 7-4 finish with a berth in the Class A State Quarterfinal game last season. Now, the Islanders quarterback is on to South Dakota State, leaving the team left to fill the void. The expectation is...
Kearney Hub
Pilot safely lanes small airplane northwest of Kearney Friday
KEARNEY — No injuries were reported after a small airplane landed on a rural Buffalo County road Friday afternoon. At 3:57 p.m. the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an airplane on a county roadway south of East 92nd St. and Avenue N, northwest of Kearney.
