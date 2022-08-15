ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Procore Appoints Steve Davis as President of Product and Technology

The Associated Press
 2 days ago
CARPINTERIA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 15, 2022--

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: PCOR), a leading global provider of construction management software, today announced the appointment of Steve Davis as president of product and technology. In this role, Davis will lead Procore’s product, design and engineering organizations. Based out of Austin, TX, he will be responsible for driving strategy and execution of Procore’s product offerings, working with more than 13,000 customers to build innovative experiences for the industry. Davis will report to Founder, President and CEO, Tooey Courtemanche.

“Steve is a highly respected technology leader with vast experience driving operational excellence across global, high-growth companies,” said Tooey Courtemanche, founder, president and CEO of Procore. “His depth and breadth of consumer technology experience will bring immense value to Procore, as we believe every user of software is a consumer and deserves consumer grade technology. Not only that, but Steve shares our culture, customer and people-first values, and is known and trusted by many as a world-class leader.”

Davis joins Procore as a seasoned technology leader, having served previously as chief technology officer at Babylon Health, a digital healthcare company. Prior to Babylon Health, Steve held various leadership positions at HomeAway and Expedia Group, including senior vice president and general manager of data and artificial intelligence (AI), where he was instrumental in building a data and AI platform to power over $100 billion in annual online transactions, reshaping the travel industry.

“I’m thrilled to be joining Procore and the mission-driven team that has already provided such a great foundation to build upon,” said Steve Davis, Procore’s new president of product and technology. “I’m excited for the opportunity to work with a world-class team to continue strengthening our innovative platform to help our customers do what they do best, which is building the world around us.”

Procore is a leading global provider of construction management software. Over 1 million projects and more than $1 trillion USD in construction volume have run on Procore’s platform. Procore’s platform connects key project stakeholders to solutions Procore has built specifically for the construction industry—for the owner, the general contractor, and the specialty contractor. Procore’s App Marketplace has a multitude of partner solutions that integrate seamlessly with Procore’s platform, giving construction professionals the freedom to connect with what works best for them. Headquartered in Carpinteria, California, Procore has offices around the globe. Learn more at Procore.com.

