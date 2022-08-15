ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State
Georgia toddler finds missing elderly woman while playing with bubbles

SENOIA, Ga. (WGCL/Gray News) - A toddler in Georgia is being credited for helping find an elderly woman who had been missing for four days, WGCL reported. Last Friday, Brittany Moore and her son, Ethan, were playing with bubbles in their backyard when the bubbles drifted toward the family’s fence line.
GEORGIA STATE
live5news.com

SC health dept. relaxes school COVID protocols

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Thousands of South Carolina students are now back in the classroom or going back this week as they start another school year impacted by the pandemic. But as they return, they will do so under relaxed statewide COVID-19 protocol, with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control updating its guidelines Monday in response to the CDC loosening up its guidance last week.
EDUCATION
live5news.com

PHOTOS: At this Hawaii hospital, most of the patients are endangered

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow/Gray News) - The Hawaii Wildlife Center cares for critical species ― native birds and bats that come to the Big Island animal hospital either sick or injured. The center’s founder and president, Linda Elliot, said there are currently 40 animals at the hospital located in North Kohala....
HAWAII STATE
Charleston City Paper

Fordham: The story of South Carolina’s first segregation fight

It was a time of major confusion. An uncouth demagogue had come to power with a mouth filled with profanity and preaching a message of division and hatred that encouraged violence among his followers. This resulted in reactionary laws that set back progress for several decades while “people of good will” were themselves divided, confused and lacking in real leadership in strategy, while the few voices of sense and reason were largely ignored and regulated to obscurity.
POLITICS
Charleston City Paper

Lowcountry Lowline project granted $7 million

The Lowcountry Lowline project secured a $7 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation. The project aims to convert an abandoned railroad track under Interstate 26 into a 1.7-mile park. A press conference will be held tomorrow to discuss next steps for the Lowline project that launched back in...
TRAFFIC
iheart.com

This Restaurant Has The Best Chicken Tenders In South Carolina

Chicken tenders are more than just a delicious meal for kids — even adults love the fried (or grilled!) cuts of chicken that act as the perfect vehicle for your favorite dips. They're even a safe choice for most picky eaters when they dine out, giving them a meal sure to satisfy among the sometimes overwhelming menus.
CHARLESTON, SC

