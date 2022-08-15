Read full article on original website
South Carolina sheriff’s office facing wrongful death lawsuit
Attorneys for the family of a man who died in custody in July 2021 have filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the Laurens County Sheriff's Office.
School bus carrying 30 students crashes into home near Ohio-Indiana border
COLLEGE CORNER, Ohio (WXIX/Gray News) - A school bus carrying 30 students crashed into a home near the Ohio-Indiana state line early Monday, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office and Indiana State Police. The bus driver, 55-year-old Steven Posco, went into cardiac arrest while driving and hit a...
Stolen U-Haul Pursuit: Suspect leads police on chase into South Carolina; gunshots fired
Police in South Carolina have arrested a man suspected of stealing a U-Haul after a chase that started in North Carolina, according to Cherokee County Sheriff Steve Mueller. Joseph Houston is charged with failure to stop for blue light and grand larceny over $10,000. Mueller said the chase started in...
Hundreds of fish killed when South Carolina lake accidentally drained
South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said Lake Edwin Johnson was accidently drained last week, killing all of the fish inside.
12-year-old among several injured in the Lowcountry
Authorities are investigating an incident that left three injured in downtown Walterboro Saturday night.
Murdaugh defense calls out state alleging evidence not shared, leaks in case
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - A lawyer representing former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh told reporters Wednesday morning the state is “hiding the ball” and hasn’t handed over any evidence they have in the deaths of Murdaugh’s wife and son. Attorney Dick Harpootlian said he and fellow Murdaugh...
First day of school for many Lowcountry students: Here’s what to know
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Today is the first day of school for students in Berkeley, Colleton, Georgetown, Dorchester District 2, and Williamsburg county school districts. Here’s what to know as students head back into the classroom. Dorchester School District 2 Today marks a new chapter for parents and students in Dorchester School District 2. After […]
Couple finds out they own a road by getting $18,000 power bill for streetlights
MAILI, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow/Gray News) - A couple in Hawaii recently learned in a costly manner that they were the owners of a road they had bought a home on. Halemaluhia Place in Maili, Hawaii, was built in the 1990s. Resident David Carona said he wanted a street light fixed in...
South Carolina court rejects appeal from Florence County drug dealer who allegedly tried to escape from prison
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Florence County drug dealer who tried to escape from prison will remain in prison to serve his sentence, the South Carolina Court of Appeals ruled Wednesday. Johnny N. Gregg, Jr., was convicted in 2018 of multiple drug trafficking charges. He is projected to be released in 2052, and becomes […]
Georgia toddler finds missing elderly woman while playing with bubbles
SENOIA, Ga. (WGCL/Gray News) - A toddler in Georgia is being credited for helping find an elderly woman who had been missing for four days, WGCL reported. Last Friday, Brittany Moore and her son, Ethan, were playing with bubbles in their backyard when the bubbles drifted toward the family’s fence line.
Storm blows roof off McColl Post Office, National Weather Service says
MCCOLL, S.C. (WBTW) — A storm on Monday blew part of the roof off the McColl Post Office, according to a report from the National Weather Service. The same storm downed trees and power poles along East Gibson Avenue. The storm was expected to bring 70 mph winds and hail the size of ping pong […]
SC health dept. relaxes school COVID protocols
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Thousands of South Carolina students are now back in the classroom or going back this week as they start another school year impacted by the pandemic. But as they return, they will do so under relaxed statewide COVID-19 protocol, with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control updating its guidelines Monday in response to the CDC loosening up its guidance last week.
SC attorney general threatens school board with lawsuit, prosecution over alleged FOIA violations
S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson has demanded the Charleston County School District's board of trustees respond to parent allegations that it has violated the state's open-records law, warning the officials they could face a potential lawsuit or criminal prosecution. The Lexington Republican sent a letter Aug. 16 to the board...
PHOTOS: At this Hawaii hospital, most of the patients are endangered
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow/Gray News) - The Hawaii Wildlife Center cares for critical species ― native birds and bats that come to the Big Island animal hospital either sick or injured. The center’s founder and president, Linda Elliot, said there are currently 40 animals at the hospital located in North Kohala....
Fordham: The story of South Carolina’s first segregation fight
It was a time of major confusion. An uncouth demagogue had come to power with a mouth filled with profanity and preaching a message of division and hatred that encouraged violence among his followers. This resulted in reactionary laws that set back progress for several decades while “people of good will” were themselves divided, confused and lacking in real leadership in strategy, while the few voices of sense and reason were largely ignored and regulated to obscurity.
Lowcountry Lowline project granted $7 million
The Lowcountry Lowline project secured a $7 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation. The project aims to convert an abandoned railroad track under Interstate 26 into a 1.7-mile park. A press conference will be held tomorrow to discuss next steps for the Lowline project that launched back in...
This Restaurant Has The Best Loaded Fries In South Carolina
LoveFood found the best loaded fries in each state, including this unique take on the classic in South Carolina.
South Carolina Federal Credit Union CEO awarded highest SC Civilian Honor by Governer McMaster
Governor Henry McMaster awarded Scott Woods, president, and CEO of South Carolina Federal Credit Union, with the Order of the Palmetto. The Order of the Palmetto is South Carolina’s highest civilian honor and is presented in recognition of a lifetime of extraordinary achievement, service, and contributions to the state.
This Restaurant Has The Best Chicken Tenders In South Carolina
Chicken tenders are more than just a delicious meal for kids — even adults love the fried (or grilled!) cuts of chicken that act as the perfect vehicle for your favorite dips. They're even a safe choice for most picky eaters when they dine out, giving them a meal sure to satisfy among the sometimes overwhelming menus.
This Is The Best Mac And Cheese In South Carolina
LoveFood found the best macaroni and cheese in each state, including the dish served at this South Carolina eatery.
