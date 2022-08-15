ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glenmont, NY

National Bank of Coxsackie Announces Jennifer Vollor to Join Glenmont Branch

The Associated Press
 2 days ago

COXSACKIE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 15, 2022--

The National Bank of Coxsackie announced today that Jennifer Vollor has joined their team as the new Branch Manager for their Glenmont location.

Vollor comes to National Bank of Coxsackie with both management and banking experience. She joins NBC most recently from Sidney Federal Credit Union where she was a Branch Manager. Her prior experience includes being a Banker and Assistant Manager for Citizens Bank.

“I am super excited about joining the NBC team.” Vollor said, “I look forward to working with everyone as we continue to build a strong branch in Glenmont. It is a wonderful feeling to be part of a hometown community bank that takes pride in their staff and makes their customers feel like family.” Vollor went onto say “Glenmont is a beautiful area. I am looking forward to getting to know all of our customers and the local community.”

National Bank of Coxsackie CEO John A. Balli is also glad to add more talent to the team: “The potential for growth is outstanding. I look forward to continuing to work with such a strong team to help serve the Capital Region’s financial needs.”

Since 1852, The National Bank of Coxsackie has been the reliable hometown bank of choice. With eight locations ranging from Coxsackie to Glenmont, they are proud to service the Capital Region. They remain committed to providing clients with the same products and services as the larger banks, while delivering them with a personalized touch.

CONTACT: Nicole M. Bliss

VP /Human Resources

518-731-6161

nbliss@nbcoxsackie.com

