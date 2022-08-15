ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flying Under Radar: Did Patriots Find Another Division II Standout?

 2 days ago

Sam Roberts flashed in his preseason debut, leading New England with five quarterback pressures

FOXBORO — New England Patriots ' sixth-round selection in the 2022 NFL Draft, defensive lineman Sam Roberts, did not start against the New York Giants.

However, he made his presence known as soon as he entered the game, recording six tackles, two solo, drawing a holding penalty, and even blocking a field goal.

At 6-5, 295, Roberts may have been the most consistent defensive lineman in last night’s game. In fact, he was living in the Giants' backfield all night. At times, he dominated former Alabama offensive lineman Evan Neal — this year’s No. 5 overall pick.

Aside from being a late-round pick, at No. 200 overall, Roberts played his college football in Division II. That alone makes his performance against Neal even more impressive because he played against top-level competition over his three seasons at Alabama and yet could not contain Roberts.

Two years after Bill Belichick selected Division II prospect, Kyle Dugger out of Lenoir-Rhyne, the Patriots might have struck gold again.

The Northwest Missouri State product won the Cliff Harris Award as the best small-college defensive player in the nation in 2021, the same award Dugger won in 2019. But unlike Dugger, Roberts was considered a darkhorse to be drafted this year.

After not being invited to the NFL Scouting Combine, he did get a chance to materialize in the pre-draft process at the Hula Bowl, the East-West Shrine Bowl, and Missouri’s pro day.

In his college career, he registered 166 tackles, including 42 for loss with 17 ½ sacks. He also blocked four kicks and intercepted a pass.

As for his dreams of making an NFL roster, naturally, one noteworthy preseason performance isn’t enough to earn Roberts a spot on the Patriots roster. But Roberts certainly made himself a player worth keeping an eye on. It’ll be interesting to see how he does in next week’s joint practices with the Carolina Panthers and if he can continue his dominant play in New England's second preseason game.

