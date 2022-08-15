Scrimmage Reactions: Darnell Washington a "Cheat Code," Kenny McIntosh a "Beast"

What did Rennie Curran have to say about what he saw at Georgia's scrimmage this past weekend?

Former NFL and Georgia linebacker Rennie Curran knows a thing or two about what a football team should look like by this time in fall camp. No team is truly game ready by the third week of camp, which is evidence of why the Bulldogs have scheduled two preseason intra-team scrimmages before facing Oregon in the 2022 season opener.

The former Georgia inside backer was in attendance for Georgia's first scrimmage of fall camp. It marked the first time that the 2022 Georgia Bulldog team in full was suiting up for a live game scrimmage.

Curran offered his observations via Twitter Sunday evening. "Had a great time watching the Dawgs practice yesterday. We've got a lot of work to do but this team is extremely talented at every position." Curran said, "Darnell Washington is a cheat code, Kenny McIntosh is a beast, and many of our young Dawgs are looking great as well."

Washington and McIntosh both look to be important players this coming season. McIntosh will be inheriting the mantle in the backfield at running back alongside Kendall Milton. A versatile back who offers playmaking ability outside of the backfield.

A foot injury to Washington in fall camp last year sidelined the massive 6-foot-7, 270-pound mismatch tight end for the season's first five games. In those five games emerged then freshmen Brock Bowers, Georgia's leading receiver and the main source for explosive plays through the air.

After missing spring with another foot injury, the junior is looking to put together a strong season, not only as a blocker but as a receiver. With 17 receptions for 320 yards and one touchdown in two years, Washington has to answer questions about whether or not he can create separation in coverage and be a viable offensive threat.

Curran, a keynote speaker, author, and leadership and business coach, nowadays after his football career, played out three years at the University of Georgia, finishing with 298 tackles, 24 for a loss, and 6.5 sacks. After a three-year career in the National Football League (NFL) and three years in the Canadian Football League (CFL), Curran now excels in the business world.

