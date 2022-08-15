ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Elaine Baca
2d ago

I'm sure her efforts are being overlooked by Satan and his demons. If you listen, you can hear them hissing in satisfaction.

Michelle Moore
2d ago

Don't move it. Be a decent human being and shut it down forever. Abortion is murder.

Carol Sorheim
2d ago

i.never thought I'd hear someone say they LOVED giving abortions. God created those babies.

Daily Mail

‘What about my life?’: Girl, 12, makes impassioned speech in defense of abortion in front of West Virginia legislature saying ‘if a man does unspeakable things to me am I to birth another child?’

A 12-year-old gave a speech at the West Virginia House of Delegates on Wednesday in opposition to new legislature outlawing abortion in the state. She spoke as The House passed a bill to ban abortion in the state, where it is currently legal up up to 20 weeks post-fertilization, allowing for limited exemptions for medical emergencies and complications but not for rape or incest.
SOCIETY
The Independent

Her baby was dying. She needed an abortion to survive. But Texas was ready to let her die too

Her baby was going to die. It was highly likely that she was also going to die. The state of Texas refused to do anything.Instead, the only option for Kailee DeSpain was to make the 10-hour drive to New Mexico to have an abortion to save her life and then to have the ashes of the son that she and her husband so desperately wanted shipped back home in the mail.This is the reality of America in 2022.“My doctors said to me: ‘We’re going to be blunt – you have to be dying on the table and we have to...
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

The Supreme Court ‘practically dared’ Americans to show up for abortion rights. Kansas voters overwhelmingly did

It was not what anti-abortion lobbyists, Republican legislators and a multi-million dollar effort to end legal abortion care expected.A confusingly worded ballot question in Kansas, tucked into a midterm primary without any statewide Democratic elections, was supposed to cruise to victory in a “red state” that went for Donald Trump in 2020, joining the nationwide campaign to end legal abortion after the decades-long movement to gut Roe v Wade got what it wanted.Instead, a record number of Kansas voters turned out for an election to reject a Republican-drafted amendment that would strip abortion rights from the state’s constitution, which...
KANSAS STATE
The Independent

Uvalde teacher says Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s private meetings with victim families were ‘all for show’

A teacher at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas — the site of a mass shooting that left 19 children and two adults dead — was left skeptical after Governor Greg Abbott paid the community a visit. Arnulfo Reyes, a teacher at Uvalde, told CNN that he thought the Republican governor's visit on Monday was "all for show," expressing doubt that any concrete action would be taken to prevent future mass shootings. “I felt like it was just a political thing, I don’t think they cared,” Mr Reyes said. “I think it was just it’s all for show. …...
UVALDE, TX
US News and World Report

Where Is Marijuana Legal? A Guide to Marijuana Legalization

On Election Day in 2012, voters in Colorado approved a ballot initiative legalizing the recreational use and sale of cannabis, making the state the first in the U.S. to do so. Eighteen other states, Washington, D.C., and Guam would go on to legalize the drug in the next 10 years as public support for legalization rose rapidly – despite marijuana being illegal at the federal level.
COLORADO STATE
Salon

"Barbaric" Texas abortion ban turned one woman's wanted pregnancy into a "dystopian nightmare"

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Reproductive healthcare advocates on Tuesday recoiled at a harrowing report describing how one Texas woman's wanted pregnancy became a "dystopian nightmare" after she suffered potentially deadly complications but was still initially denied lifesaving care under the state's extreme abortion ban.
TEXAS STATE
Fox News

MSNBC's Claire McCaskill: Republicans want 'dogs sniffing women at airports' to stop out-of-state abortions

MSNBC analyst Claire McCaskill attacked Republicans supporting "extreme" bans on abortion while appearing on "Chris Jansing Reports" on Tuesday. The former Missouri senator rebuked recent efforts from the GOP in certain states enacting abortion bans following the overturning of Roe v. Wade in June. With her state enacting strict abortion laws and several states' primary elections underway, McCaskill suggested that this could be a turning point for voting.
MISSOURI STATE
Daily Mail

Florida court rules that pregnant and orphaned 16-year-old girl is 'not mature enough' to decide on whether to have an abortion

A court in Florida has ruled that a 16-year-old orphaned girl cannot have an abortion because she is 'not mature enough' to make the decision, it was revealed today. The teenage girl, who does not have any parents, is now appealing the decision after she was barred from terminating her pregnancy following Circuit Judge Jennifer Frydrychowicz's ruling.
FLORIDA STATE

