After months and months of drought and scorching hot temperatures, it appears the weather is about to flip the switch to a much nicer pattern. Forecast models are now pointing to an extended period of wet weather over much of Texas. Coleman County will see a very slight chance for rain on Wednesday (17th), a 40-50% chance for rain and thunderstorms on Thursday (18th) thanks to a cold front, and slight 20% chances Friday through this weekend. Next week, we should see rain in the forecast every day, some days higher chances than others. The map shown is from the GFS model, total precipitation possible from this Thursday, August 18, through next Thursday, August 25 of 1 to 2 inches in the Coleman County area. It also appears high temperatures next week will tend to stay in the 80's, instead of 90's or hotter. The model paints a cooler and wetter than normal pattern all the way through the first of September. Let's hope it's right!

COLEMAN COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO