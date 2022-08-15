Read full article on original website
colemantoday.com
Improvements to Property Being Made Just West of Downtown
The landscape in Coleman is changing daily as improvements are being made to buildings and property around town. Just a couple blocks west and northwest of the courthouse, along Cottonwood, Live Oak, Frio and Pecan streets, land has been or is being cleared by private landowner to make room for future projects. Wednesday morning work crews were installing turf on the new playground for Lil' Cats Daycare on West Live Oak. Lil' Cats recently moved into their new facility at 207 West Live Oak, across the street from City Hall.
colemantoday.com
Coleman ISD Cafeteria MENUS AVAILABLE ONLINE
There are two ways you can access the school breakfast and lunch menus this year, according to Coleman ISD Cafeteria director Carrie Holloway. You can download the Nutrislice App from the Apple Store or Google Play, or go to their school website at https://colemanisd.nutrislice.com/menu. Feel free to contact Carrie Holloway/Cafeteria Director at 325-625-4066 or carrie.holloway@colemanisd.net with any questions or concerns. It looks like Thursday's Breakfast has FLUFFY PANCAKES as an option!
Abilene Reporter News building to be demolished, redeveloped 4 years after fire
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The former Abilene Reporter News building is set to be demolished then redeveloped 4 years after it was destroyed by a fire. City of Abilene officials have entered into an agreement with non-profit organization Abilene Improvement Corporation for the demolition of the building, located at 101 Cypress Street. $492,000 will be […]
brownwoodnews.com
“Sweet Sisters” Wins Lemonade Day Most Creative Award
The “Lemonade Day” project, sponsored by the Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce, was held this past Saturday, August 13. The “Most Creative Stand” award was presented to Mia Gomez and Maybellene Ramirez, owners of the “Sweet Sisters” lemonade stand at the Cousins convenience store in Early. Mia and Mabellene made more than $300 with their lemonade stand, and plan to donate a portion of that to an animal shelter.
colemantoday.com
Core Christian Counseling with Central Baptist Church Broadcast on KSTA
Dr. Michael Herbert and his wife Yolanda have been in Coleman for a little over a year now. He is the Pastor at Central Baptist Church in Coleman, TX. A few weeks ago an opportunity opened up at the Coleman radio station KSTA 1000. The church has had a busy summer and will now be on the radio. The Pastor and his wife will be talking about Core Christian Counseling and how this ministry will help the community. Catch them every Sunday morning at 10:00am.
Room at Abilene hotel catches fire, guests evacuate
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A second alarm fire ignited in a room at an Abilene hotel Sunday morning, causing thousands in damages for the business. According to a press release from the Abilene Fire Department (AFD), crews responded to the structure fire at the Super 8 in the 1500 block of East Stamford Street around […]
colemantoday.com
Coleman County School CALENDARS
Santa Anna began school last week on the 11th, and Coleman and Panther Creek schools will begin on Wednesday, August 17th. We have attached all three school calendars downloaded from their respective district websites for your convenience. Download the PDF to save and print for your convenience. We wish all three of the Coleman County schools a SAFE and SUCCESSFUL year!
WATCH: 20,000 bales of hay burn in Rising Star barn fire
EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – 20,000 bales of hay burned during a barn fire in Rising Star overnight. The hay bales caught fire inside a barn off County Road 170 sometime before 10:00 p.m. Tuesday. Rising Star Fire Department officials responded to the fire, with help from the Eastland, Cisco, and Carbon fire departments. It’s […]
Do You Recognize These 10 Famous Abilene Christian University Alumni?
There are many reasons that attract folks to Abilene. Jobs, Dyess Air Force Base, the people, the nightlife, I could go on and on. Abilene has definitely grown since I've lived here last. New businesses and stores, even new districts in town. But what about the universities in Abilene? Are...
brownwoodnews.com
Alice ‘Fay’ James
Alice “Fay” James, age 79, of Brownwood went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, surrounded by her loved ones. Fay brought love and joy to everyone she came in contact with. A Memorial Service for Alice will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, August...
koxe.com
Ann Richardson, 66, of Santa Anna
Ann Richardson, age 66, of Santa Anna, died Saturday, August 13, 2022, at Hendrick Medical Center in Brownwood. The family will host a time of visitation and reflection from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at Stevens Funeral Home Chapel. Family and friends are invited to a...
colemantoday.com
Coleman Schools Return Wednesday - Police Urge Safety in School Zones
From the Coleman Police Department: "Wednesday, August 17th, Coleman ISD students will be returning to school. We would like to remind everyone to watch out for children that are walking to or from school or bus stops. We would also like to remind everyone that motorist are required to stop for a school bus that has its red flashing lights on while children are loading or unloading. Let all work together to make the 2022-2023 school year a safe one. GO BLUECATS!!!!"
Two vehicles, building damaged during early morning fire in Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two vehicles and a building were damaged during an early morning fire in Abilene. The fire happened at a commercial property on the 4600 block of N 1st Street just after 5:00 a.m. Monday. A report from the Abilene Fire Department states first responders arrived and found a vehicle under a […]
Who are these women police want to identify in theft at Mall of Abilene?
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police need to identify two women in connection to an investigation of theft at the Mall of Abilene. Police circulated surveillance footage of the females on social media Wednesday morning, saying they want to question these women about a theft at the Mall of Abilene August 12. Anyone with information […]
HELP: Abilene police need to identify this man
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police need help identifying a man connected to an ongoing investigation. They circulated pictures of the man on social media Tuesday morning, saying “we want to speak with him regarding a stolen credit card used at a local store.” Anyone who has information on this suspect’s possible whereabouts or identity […]
2 kids not injured after fiery crash in Taylor County
TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two children were not injured after a fiery crash in Taylor County Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened near the intersection of Highway 277 and FM 707 in Caps just before 3:30 p.m. Police at the scene told KTAB and KRBC a pickup truck hit a car at the intersection, causing […]
colemantoday.com
Coleman County Schools Receive State Report Card
The Texas Education Agency (TEA) on Monday, August 15, released 2022 A–F accountability ratings for school districts and campuses in Texas public schools, the first to be issued since 2019 due to two years of COVID-related pauses. We have provided a link for each school and campus below so...
brownwoodnews.com
PHOTOS: Meet the Lions ’22
More than 180 photos of Brownwood High School football, volleyball, tennis, cross country, cheerleaders, drill team, crew, band, and flag corps from Monday night’s annual event at Gordon Wood Stadium:
colemantoday.com
Rain in the Forecast - Temperatures Not as Hot
After months and months of drought and scorching hot temperatures, it appears the weather is about to flip the switch to a much nicer pattern. Forecast models are now pointing to an extended period of wet weather over much of Texas. Coleman County will see a very slight chance for rain on Wednesday (17th), a 40-50% chance for rain and thunderstorms on Thursday (18th) thanks to a cold front, and slight 20% chances Friday through this weekend. Next week, we should see rain in the forecast every day, some days higher chances than others. The map shown is from the GFS model, total precipitation possible from this Thursday, August 18, through next Thursday, August 25 of 1 to 2 inches in the Coleman County area. It also appears high temperatures next week will tend to stay in the 80's, instead of 90's or hotter. The model paints a cooler and wetter than normal pattern all the way through the first of September. Let's hope it's right!
ktxs.com
Unknown suspect allegedly steals $4,000 worth of cigarettes from Abilene business
ABILENE, Texas — Abilene police are investigating after a suspect reportedly stole cigarettes from a business this past weekend. According to an incident report, an unknown suspect stole $4,000 worth of cigarettes from an Abilene business. The incident occurred this past Friday on the 3100 Block of South Danville...
