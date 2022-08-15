Read full article on original website
Related
southernillinoisnow.com
Scooters Coffee Drive Thrus coming to Salem, Centralia, Mt. Vernon, and Vandalia
Scooters Coffee Drive Thru’s are coming to Salem, Centralia, Mt. Vernon, Vandalia and two other communities. Rachel Wallace who owns many of the Subway Restaurants in the area along with the Best Western and Rosati’s in Centralia is opening the new franchises in a partnership with her long time employee Marcie Wallace who is of no relation.
southernillinoisnow.com
Salem Oil and Chip schedule for Thursday
The City of Salem will oil and chip the following streets on Thursday, Aug. 18, weather permitting. Residents are asked to have all vehicles removed from the street by 7:00 a.m. Thursday morning. The streets included are:. East Lake from Marion to the Landfill. South Washington from Route 37 to...
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 08/22 – Barbara Ann Stalls
Barbara Ann Stalls, age 76, of Centralia passed away Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at her home surrounded by the love of her family. She was born on August 21, 1945, the daughter of James and Eleanor Wilson in Leesville, Louisiana. She married Geoffery Stalls on June 26, 2006, in Centralia and he survives her in Centralia.
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 08/22 – Charlotte Joan Foster
Charlotte Joan Foster, age 80 of Carlyle, passed away at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese on Tuesday, August 16, 2022. Mrs. Foster was born in Breese, IL on March 24, 1942, a daughter of Carl Paul and Mildred Viola (nee Koehler) Meyer. She married Charles “Buddy” Foster in Salem on March 21, 1959, and he preceded her in death on August 24, 2020.
IN THIS ARTICLE
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia Lake to be treated with Algaecide on Thursday
Lake Centralia will once again be treated with Algaecide on Thursday. City Manager Kory Smith says with continued warm air and water temperatures, the city will once again be applying a commercial algaecide known as EarthTec at Lake Centralia to prevent the growth of Nuisance algal and blue-green algae blooms.
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 08/19 – Catherine L. Johnson
Catherine L. Johnson, age 92 of Huron, South Dakota formerly of Salem, passed away on August 14, 2022, in Huron. Catherine was born on September 11, 1929, in Saline County, Illinois, the daughter of John Henry and Lessie (Henson) Johnson. Survivors include two daughters, Linda Green and husband Donald of...
southernillinoisnow.com
2020 08/17 – Geneva ‘Lorene’ Sloat
Geneva “Lorene” Sloat, 75, of Centralia, passed away on August 13, 2022, at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital, in Centralia. She was born January 11, 1947, in Mt. Vernon, the daughter of William and Geneva (McCrary) Quarterman. On July 28, 1964, in Salem, she married Ronnie Sloat, and he survives.
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 8/20 – Leland Neil Knolhoff
Leland Neil Knolhoff, age 65, of Hoffman, Illinois, passed away at 5:42 P.M. on Monday, August 15, 2022, at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Centralia, Illinois. He was born on July 7, 1957, in Centralia, Illinois, the son of Herbert Fred and Edna A. (Schroeder) Knolhoff. He married Vanessa Debra Marie Peper on August 10, 1984, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hoffman, Illinois, and she survives him in Hoffman, Illinois.
Take A Scenic Illinois Road Trip To These 10 Hidden Gems
Pack up the car, there's no way you've seen all 10 of these. Believe it or not, fall is about to come knocking on our door. While the season does seem to be getting fleeter (fleetier?) every year, it's still the most beautiful time of year in Illinois. The trees change colors, the rolling hills of the Illinois Plain make the perfect setting for this circular track that will take you to all corners of the state.
KMOV
Search on for missing Illinois man last seen in Forest Park
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are looking for a missing Illinois man who was last seen at Forest Park on Sunday morning. The search is on for 28-year-old Joseph Carlberg. Police say he was last seen around 10:30 a.m. at the Central Field inside the park. He was last...
freedom929.com
BUSY WEEK OF LOCAL EVENTS
(OLNEY) Tickets are now on sale for the one-night-only salute to Elvis Presley and Marilyn Monroe coming up on Saturday night, August 27th, at the Dr. John D. Stull Performing Arts Center at Olney Central College, starting at 7:00. To get the $15 per person tickets, go online at iecc.edu/occtheater, stop by the theater ticket booth, or call 618-395-7777, ext. 2408.
Central Illinois towns receive grants from Rebuild Illinois
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Several towns in central Illinois were among those that were announced to be recipients of money from the Rebuild Illinois capital program to help revamp their downtown areas. Governor J.B. Pritzker and the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity awarded 50 grants totaling $106 million on Monday. The state had originally […]
One Illinois Town Is Packed With 4 Cool Historic Landmarks
This far western suburb of Chicago in the Fox Valley has enough historic landmarks to plan an entire day around. If you head east down I-90 from Rockford for about an hour and then head south on Randall Road. You'll eventually come across the town of Batavia, Illinois. I personally...
Effingham firefighters respond to massive fire in Madison
EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — When a massive fire broke out at a recycling plant in Madison last week, a central Illinois fire department was called to assist. The alarm went off at the Effingham Fire Department at 6 p.m. on Thursday, sending a ladder truck with four firefighters inside on a 90-minute drive to Madison. […]
wsiu.org
Rebuild Illinois money will boost southern Illinois projects
More than $100 million in state funding for downtown revitalization projects will benefit parts of southern Illinois. The city of Anna will receive more than 800-thousand dollars for downtown streetscape projects along with water and sewer improvements. Carbondale is getting more than $2 million dollars for its Downtown Arts and...
vincennespbs.org
Knox County EMA assisted with explosion investigation
A local first responder played a role in an Evansville investigation. Authorities in Evansville are still investigating a deadly house explosion that happened last week. The explosion killed three people and destroyed several homes. At least 39 other homes were damaged. Knox County EMA says it deployed its Mobile Emergency...
wjol.com
Illinois Accepting Bids For Damen Silos in Chicago
Illinois is attempting to sell the Damen Silos in Chicago. The state is accepting bids this fall for the 23-acre abandoned industrial site along the South Branch of the Chicago River. Officials say selling Damen Silos is part of an effort to optimize the State’s real estate portfolio and reduce operating expenses. The property is best known as a backdrop for the 2014 Hollywood blockbuster “Transformers: Age of Extinction.”
Watch Hummingbirds Swarm Southern Indiana Backyard Feeder in Amazing Video
Hummingbirds are such magical little creatures. When you see one, up close, in person, it's like time stops for a moment while you listen to their tiny wings humming with mind-bending speed. They seem unreal. When my mom was alive, she loved to feed the hummingbirds. We had several feeders...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Tuesday, August 16th, 2022
A 42-year-old Sandoval man has been arrested by Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies for violation of bail bond. Curtis Scott of Nebraska Avenue in Sandoval was taken to the Marion County Jail. 28-year-old Jacob Schleuter who told Wamac Police he was homeless was arrested on an outstanding Marion County failure...
myradiolink.com
HSHS Announces Appointment of HSHS Good Shepherd Hospital President and CEO
SPRINGFIELD, IL (August 11, 2022) – Effective today, HSHS announced the appointment of Chad Markham, president and CEO of HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital in Effingham, Ill., to serve in an additional leadership role as president and CEO of HSHS Good Shepherd Hospital in Shelbyville, IL. “I am...
Comments / 0