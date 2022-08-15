ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Talking the Tropics With Mike: Low pressure over South Texas

By Mike Buresh, Action News Jax
 2 days ago
Jacksonville, Fl. — The "Buresh Bottom Line": Always be prepared!

Low pressure has moved inland over South Texas & is producing heavy rain that will continue into Monday resulting in localized flooding & isolated tornadoes/waterspouts. Honestly - this low appears to be & has been more impressive than Colin in early July on the Carolina coast. In any case, the low will continue moving westward over land so no further development with rain diminishing over South Texas by Tuesday.

Low pressure is expected to develop over the Western & Northwest Atlantic through the middle of the week. This may be a feature to keep an eye on for parts of New England. A weak tropical wave turning northward in the vicinity of this low + an already existing surface trough may all combine for a little extra “energy”. There may be some northward movement late in the week that could bring the low - not likely tropical but possibly subtropical - to near the coast of Maine.

Storminess has been rather persistent over the far SW Caribbean near Central America but proximity to land should limit appreciable development.

Brownsville, Tx radar:

Corpus Christi radar:

Averages based on climatology for the Atlantic Basin through Aug.:.

Wind shear:

Saharan dust spreads west each year from Africa by the prevailing winds (from east to west over the Atlantic). Dry air - yellow/orange/red/pink. Widespread dust is indicative of dry air that can impede the development of tropical cyclones. However, sometimes “wanna’ be” waves will just wait until they get to the other side of - or away from - the plume then try to develop if other conditions are favorable. In my personal opinion, way too much is made about the presence of Saharan dust & how it relates to tropical cyclones. In any case, we’ve had several large dust plumes spread west to the Caribbean & Gulf with the peak of Saharan dust typically in June & July.

2022 names..... “Danielle” is the next name on the Atlantic list (names are picked at random by the World Meteorological Organization... repeat every 6 years). Historic storms are retired [Florence & Michael in ’18... Dorian in ’19 & Laura, Eta & Iota in ‘20 & Ida in ‘21]). In fact, this year’s list of names is rather infamous with “Charley”, “Frances”, “Jeanne” & “Ivan” retired from the ‘04 list (all hit Fl.) & “Matthew” was retired in 2016. The WMO decided - beginning last year - that the Greek alphabet will be no longer used & instead there will be a supplemental list of names if the first list is exhausted (has only happened three times - 2005, 2020 & 2021). The naming of tropical cyclones began on a consistent basis in 1953. More on the history of naming tropical cyclones * here *.

East Atlantic:

Mid & upper level wind shear (enemy of tropical cyclones) analysis (CIMMS). The red lines indicate strong shear:

Water vapor imagery (dark blue indicates dry air):

Deep oceanic heat content over the Gulf, Caribbean & deep tropical Atlantic:

Sea surface temp. anomalies:

SE U.S. surface map:

Surface analysis centered on the tropical Atlantic:

Surface analysis of the Gulf:

Caribbean:

GFS wave forecast at 48 & 72 hours (2 & 3 days):

Atlantic Basin wave period forecast for 24, 48 & 72 hours respectively:

Updated Atlantic seasonal forecast from early Aug. - NOAA & CSU:

The East Pacific:

West Pacific:

Global tropical activity:

