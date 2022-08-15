Read full article on original website
A Night of Rockin’ and Dancing in Great Barrington on Aug. 16 (photos)
Southern Berkshire County experienced another rainless night this past Tuesday (Aug. 16) which was great news for Sounds of Summer attendees. We had another fun, successful evening at the Great Barrington V.F.W. and this was another case of perfect weather. The weather was so great that a cool breeze came rolling in which made the night even more comfortable, especially for the concert's passionate dancers.
A Perfect Way To Wind Down A Berkshire Summer-Music At Tanglewood
For many years, this music establishment in Lenox has been the choice of thousands of people as the place to spend a cool summer evening on the lawn listening to some great music. Check out this picture from over 60 years ago:. Of course, I'm referring to Tanglewood, the summer...
Josh Ritter coming to Northampton
Singer-songwriter Josh Ritter will play the Academy of Music in Northampton on Nov. 19. Ritter, whom The New York Times said harked back to Bob Dylan and Bruce Springsteen, was named one of the “100 Greatest Living Songwriters” by Paste magazine in 2006. Hailing from Idaho, he caught...
Highly Anticipated Performance Canceled For Fair In Rhinebeck, New York
What a bummer but what can you do? A lot of folks were looking forward to Darci Lynne's performance on Tuesday, August 23rd, 2022 at the Grandstand at the Dutchess County Fair but news broke today that the show is canceled. The Dutchess County Fair took to social media today...
How to buy tickets to Staind in Springfield for MassMutual Center show
Staind is returning home in Springfield where the band was formed in 1995 to perform on Sunday, Sept. 11, at the MassMutual Center. The concert, presented by MGM Springfield, is set for 8 p.m. Fans can shop around for tickets on StubHub, where they start at $73/seat and VividSeats, where...
Luke Bryan Takes Advantage of SPAC Stop, Visits Downtown Saratoga: Where Was He?
During previous visits to SPAC, Luke Bryan has been known to get out and about in Saratoga Springs. His latest visit was no different!. One of the things I love about Luke Bryan, and really all of our Country favorites, is even though he is a superstar - he is super approachable and friendly, will always take time to talk with fans, and still loves to get out and about just like anyone else when it comes to the cities and towns he visits on tour.
Popular Book, Comic and Music Store Chain Is Opening In Crossgates Mall
There is just something about buying a book or your favorite new album and holding it in your hands that cannot be replaced. A popular chain store is about to bring that experience to Crossgates Mall. Don't get me wrong. I love the convenience of pulling up one of my...
Adventure Awaits on the Rails in Phoenicia, New York
It's Monday which means we need a new Wolf Hometown of the Week. Thankfully Glen from Patterson gave us a call this morning and helped with a big spin. The wheel landed on the Ulster County town of Phoenicia, New York!. According to trusty Wikipedia The Village Center in Phoenicia...
Iconic Jack’s Oyster House to undergo renovations
ALBANY, N.Y. (News10)-If you love the food and incredible atmosphere at iconic Jack’s Oyster House in downtown Albany, you might want to grab a table there as soon as possible. That’s because the restaurant that’s been open since 1913 will be temporarily closing its doors come September 1st. Owner, Brad Rosenstein tells News10 the temporary […]
Ancient Order of Hibernians of Hampden/Hampshire Counties Summer Picnic
Holyoke - The Hibernians of Hampden/Hampshire Counties invite the public to attend “A Traditional Summer Picnic” featuring Jim O’Connor and the Boston Blackthorn Band at Hamel’s Summit View Pavilion, 555 Northampton St., on Sunday, Aug. 28, 1 to 4 p.m. Rain or shine. Tickets are $20...
Do You Know Some One Who Acts Like A Karen In Berkshire County?
OMG, Karen is making her way into the doll world, I guess my first question to you is have you ever wanted your own Karen doll?. “Karen” is a derogative term commonly used to describe an entitled white woman who is as likely to lose it more easily than a lot of us would.
thereminder.com
Cummington Fair readies for 154th year
NORTHAMPTON – The Cummington Fair is returning for its 154th year from Aug. 25 to 28 with a bevy of events for the local community. “We try to keep a lot of the same traditions, but we also like to mix in some new stuff to keep people excited,” said Albert Judd, the Cummington Fair’s president.
iBerkshires.com
Centuries-Old Tomb Opened, Repaired in Savoy
SAVOY, Mass. — Earlier this month, stonemasons rehabilitated a more than 200-year-old crypt that was built into the hillside of Tomb Cemetery. The front of the stone structure was shifting forward and the Cemetery Committee feared that it may topple over Now, it stands up straight — supported by reset pins — and the surrounding stone wall has been put back into place.
Should This Brew Be the Official Beer of The Berkshires WHOOPEE FM?
One great thing that I've discovered since being in The Berkshires is the selection of brews out at a few local establishments. As someone originally from the Midwest, I'm new to several of the brews served throughout New England. And from all of them, there is one in particular that seemed like it would be a perfect brew to be 'The Official Beer of WHOOPEE FM'.
From Harry Potter To Leaf Peeping Mt. Greylock Has Put Berkshire County On The Map
So many people enjoy Greylock Mountain pretty much all year long. There are so many things to do from camping, hiking, the scenery, Cross-country skiing, Hiking, Hunting, Mountain biking, Snowmobiling, Educational programs, and Leaf peeping. At 3,491 feet, Mount Greylock is the highest point here in Massachusetts. This wonderful area...
Coyote Snatches Small Dog From Kingston, NY Driveway
A family in the Kingston, New York area is mourning the loss of their beloved pet after a tragic animal attack. Hudson Valley residents are used to seeing all kind of wildlife in their own backyards. However, most of the time animals usually dart away before any kind of human contact or interaction.
Owner of Cooper’s Corner and State Street Fruit Store sells business
The owner of Cooper's Corner in Florence and State Street Fruit Store in Northampton announced that he is selling his business to an employee.
Amazing Western MA Bobcat Stops Off for Quick Bathroom Break (VIDEO)
As mentioned in previous articles, there's no shortage of people sharing photos and videos of wildlife on social media. Many of these photos and videos were taken right here in Berkshire County. It's a fun pastime to capture our furry counterparts on camera and share, share, share. Think about it, there was a time, not too long ago, when we couldn't do this. I mean sure, you could hold a cumbersome camcorder and try to film wildlife but it certainly wouldn't be as easy or as practical as whipping out your phone, and bam you're good to go. You gotta love technology.
Sheriff Nicholas Cocchi’s annual cookout shows Western Mass political clout
SPRINGFIELD — Attorney General Maura Healey and Geoff Diehl aim to face each other in the Massachusetts governor’s race in November. They nearly encountered each other yesterday at Sheriff Nicholas Cocchi’s annual cookout, circulating through the crowd at what’s long been the singular event for holders and candidates for statewide office to meet and greet in Western Massachusetts where there are fewer votes, but votes nonetheless, to be had.
‘Horrific’ Fatal Crash With 2 Motorcycles, Vehicles In Hudson Valley
One person is dead and others injured after a "horrific" crash in the Hudson Valley that involved two motorcycles and at least two vehicles. On Sunday, August 14, 2022, at 5:36 p.m., officers from the Town of Walkill Police Department responded to a report of a motor vehicle collision involving motorcycles at 495 Schutt Road in Middletown, New York.
