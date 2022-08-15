ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lenox, MA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSBS

A Night of Rockin’ and Dancing in Great Barrington on Aug. 16 (photos)

Southern Berkshire County experienced another rainless night this past Tuesday (Aug. 16) which was great news for Sounds of Summer attendees. We had another fun, successful evening at the Great Barrington V.F.W. and this was another case of perfect weather. The weather was so great that a cool breeze came rolling in which made the night even more comfortable, especially for the concert's passionate dancers.
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
MassLive.com

Josh Ritter coming to Northampton

Singer-songwriter Josh Ritter will play the Academy of Music in Northampton on Nov. 19. Ritter, whom The New York Times said harked back to Bob Dylan and Bruce Springsteen, was named one of the “100 Greatest Living Songwriters” by Paste magazine in 2006. Hailing from Idaho, he caught...
NORTHAMPTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lenox, MA
State
California State
Lenox, MA
Entertainment
Local
Massachusetts Entertainment
103.9 The Breeze

Luke Bryan Takes Advantage of SPAC Stop, Visits Downtown Saratoga: Where Was He?

During previous visits to SPAC, Luke Bryan has been known to get out and about in Saratoga Springs. His latest visit was no different!. One of the things I love about Luke Bryan, and really all of our Country favorites, is even though he is a superstar - he is super approachable and friendly, will always take time to talk with fans, and still loves to get out and about just like anyone else when it comes to the cities and towns he visits on tour.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Williams
Person
Alfred Newman
Person
Frank Sinatra
Person
James Taylor
Person
Yo Yo Ma
Person
Branford Marsalis
Person
Eric Revis
NEWS10 ABC

Iconic Jack’s Oyster House to undergo renovations

ALBANY, N.Y. (News10)-If you love the food and incredible atmosphere at iconic Jack’s Oyster House in downtown Albany, you might want to grab a table there as soon as possible. That’s because the restaurant that’s been open since 1913 will be temporarily closing its doors come September 1st. Owner, Brad Rosenstein tells News10 the temporary […]
ALBANY, NY
thereminder.com

Cummington Fair readies for 154th year

NORTHAMPTON – The Cummington Fair is returning for its 154th year from Aug. 25 to 28 with a bevy of events for the local community. “We try to keep a lot of the same traditions, but we also like to mix in some new stuff to keep people excited,” said Albert Judd, the Cummington Fair’s president.
CUMMINGTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Summer Music#Play Music#Music Award#The Boston Pops#American#Nbc Nightly News#Pbs#Republican
iBerkshires.com

Centuries-Old Tomb Opened, Repaired in Savoy

SAVOY, Mass. — Earlier this month, stonemasons rehabilitated a more than 200-year-old crypt that was built into the hillside of Tomb Cemetery. The front of the stone structure was shifting forward and the Cemetery Committee feared that it may topple over Now, it stands up straight — supported by reset pins — and the surrounding stone wall has been put back into place.
SAVOY, MA
WBEC AM

Should This Brew Be the Official Beer of The Berkshires WHOOPEE FM?

One great thing that I've discovered since being in The Berkshires is the selection of brews out at a few local establishments. As someone originally from the Midwest, I'm new to several of the brews served throughout New England. And from all of them, there is one in particular that seemed like it would be a perfect brew to be 'The Official Beer of WHOOPEE FM'.
PITTSFIELD, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Spain
Live 95.9

Amazing Western MA Bobcat Stops Off for Quick Bathroom Break (VIDEO)

As mentioned in previous articles, there's no shortage of people sharing photos and videos of wildlife on social media. Many of these photos and videos were taken right here in Berkshire County. It's a fun pastime to capture our furry counterparts on camera and share, share, share. Think about it, there was a time, not too long ago, when we couldn't do this. I mean sure, you could hold a cumbersome camcorder and try to film wildlife but it certainly wouldn't be as easy or as practical as whipping out your phone, and bam you're good to go. You gotta love technology.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
MassLive.com

Sheriff Nicholas Cocchi’s annual cookout shows Western Mass political clout

SPRINGFIELD — Attorney General Maura Healey and Geoff Diehl aim to face each other in the Massachusetts governor’s race in November. They nearly encountered each other yesterday at Sheriff Nicholas Cocchi’s annual cookout, circulating through the crowd at what’s long been the singular event for holders and candidates for statewide office to meet and greet in Western Massachusetts where there are fewer votes, but votes nonetheless, to be had.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
80K+
Followers
60K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy