KHOU
VERIFY: Wind generators turned off sometimes to prevent Texas power grid from overloading
HOUSTON — Is Texas producing more power than the grid can handle? Someone noticed some turbines at a standstill on a windy day and asked the VERIFY team to find out if the generators are turned off on purpose. Wind turbines are multiplying across the state. Texas is the...
KVUE
Sign of hope: gas prices dip below $3 a gallon in parts of Texas
TYLER, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE -- the video attached was produced on July 20, 2022. A relief at the pump is coming for those in different parts of Texas: in some areas of the state, you can get gas for under $3 a gallon!. In an update to the...
Texas, Oklahoma could go from drought to deluge in a week’s time
It’s been a summer full of extreme heat and prolonged drought in Texas and much of Oklahoma, but a needed change in the weather pattern is on the way as temperatures are forecast to throttle back this week. While there is some good news that rain is forecast for parts of the region, too much rain is likely to cause flooding in some areas, AccuWeather meteorologists caution.
Orange Leader
Weather Service monitoring tropical wave near Texas, potential cyclone development
Weather officials are monitoring a tropical wave that is expected to make Texas landfall by sometime this weekend. According to the National Weather Service, there is low potential for tropical cyclone development, and even those unlikely impacts should be south of Southeast Texas. A tropical wave currently located over the...
CBS Austin
Drought and record-breaking heat spur a South Texas water crisis
This story is a collaboration of Inside Climate News and The Texas Observer. Northern Mexico’s water crisis is spilling into Texas, drying out the two binational reservoirs of the Rio Grande, on which millions of people and a billion dollars in agriculture rely. One reservoir, Lake Falcon, is just...
One of Texas’ last ‘untouched’ waterways down to a ‘trickle’ amid drought
What's been called one of Texas' "best kept secrets," the Roy Creek Canyon Reserve, has been feeling the drought as much as the rest of the state. Landowner Lew Adams said it's the worst condition the reserve has been in since 2011.
KWTX
Abbott praises creation of new battery distribution facility in Central Texas
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - Governor Greg Abbott on Tuesday celebrated the grand opening of East Penn Manufacturing Company’s new battery finishing and distribution center during a ribbon cutting ceremony for the facility in Temple. The governor, along with state and local leaders, received a tour of the new facility.
Did You Know It’s Illegal in Texas to Put This in Your Truck Bed?
You use your truck bed for hauling things, right? Isn't that the point of having a truck?. You may not realize this, but in Texas there are some rules about how to use the back of your truck. Where does the law draw the line?. Texas Truck Laws. You are...
Why Are These Cities So Miserable? Check Out The Top 5 Worst In Texas
Misery loves company right? Isn't that how the saying goes? It does tend to be true in terms of people. Those who are extremely unhappy tend to bring others down with their Eeyore the donkey's boohoo attitude. Poor me, I have nothing, I have no one, nothing good ever happens to me. Be careful because those types of folks can suck the life right out of you.
CBS Austin
Invasive Australian Redclaw Crayfish spotted in Texas pond
BROWNSVILLE – Researchers from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) and the Texas Department of Parks and Wildlife (TPWD) recently came across an invasive Australian Redclaw Crayfish in Brownsville. From January to February, a team of researchers at UTRGV collected three of the crayfish from an apartment...
Texas GOP declares invasion at southern border
NATIONAL – The Republican Party of Texas has declared an invasion at the southern border. Its chair, Matt Rinaldi, is calling on Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, and on all Texas counties to do the same. Nine counties and one mayor already have declared an invasion, with more expected...
WFAA
With a $27 billion budget surplus, will Texans see a tax refund?
DALLAS — There may not be an elected official in all of Texas that lawmakers and politicians would be happier to see these days. “Yeah, probably these days a little more popular than I used to be, when you have dollars of this amount, that’s for sure,” Glen Hegar said on Y’all-itics.
Jackpot worth over $360,000 won at casino near Oklahoma/Texas border
DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone’s dream is hitting a lottery jackpot worth millions and millions of dollars or pulling the lever of a slot machine and seeing the triple sevens come across your screen and screaming jackpot at you with bright lights and sounds. That dream was a reality...
cbs7.com
Aug.16 weather photos and videos
Permian Basin, Texas (KOSA) - Areas around West Texas received rain Tuesday. Some areas even got some flooding. CBS7 received videos and photos from viewers of flooding and rain. Did you get rain and flooding? We want to see your pictures and videos. You can upload them to the link...
archive.org
Fmr. Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin at CPAC Conference in Texas CSPAN August 15, 2022 11:34am-11:58am EDT
Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin (R) sat down for a brief discussion on conservative principles during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Dallas. A variety of topics were discussed, including energy and oil production, education, and immigration. The former governor and 2008 Republican nominee for vice president is currently running to fill the seat of the late Rep. Don Young (R-Alaska) who passed away earlier in the year.
Ex-Governor Thinks Abbott Created One of the Most Brilliant Political Strategies
Since April when Texas Governor Greg Abbott started busing migrants out of Texas to cities such as Washington, D.C., and New York City, this has turned into a bright spot for him and for the entire United States. As President Joe Biden has not provided support for border states, this has turned immigration into a hot topic nationally.
What You Need to Know: Texas Hunting License Tags Go Digital
AUSTIN – The beginning of a new hunting season is quickly approaching and the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department reminds hunters and anglers to purchase their new licenses for 2022-23. Texas hunting and fishing licenses (except the Year-from-Purchase All-Water Fishing Package) for the current year expire at the end of August. The new licenses for the 2022-23 season go on sale Aug. 15. Annually, Texans purchase more than 2.7 million hunting and fishing licenses and directly fund a multitude of conservation efforts and recreational opportunities, helping make Texas one of the best places in…
Gov. Greg Abbott re-deploys 'iWatch Texas' law enforcement tip program with Chuck Norris PSA
HOUSTON — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is re-deploying a program to alert law enforcement of suspicious activity at schools as kids are heading back into the classroom. It’s called iWatch Texas and it’s designed to provide law enforcement with quick tips to respond to danger. It’s one...
LIST: The most mispronounced places across Central Texas
Here's a how-to guide on pronouncing places across Central Texas from Central Texans
'In God We Trust' signs mandatory in Texas public schools if privately donated
CYPRESS, Texas — It’s on our coins and in some public buildings. Now there’s debate over “In God We Trust” signs on display in Texas public schools. “We just felt like it was a great opportunity to display our national motto in our public schools,” said TX Rep. Tom Oliverson of the Houston area.
