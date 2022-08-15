ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 1

Related
AccuWeather

Texas, Oklahoma could go from drought to deluge in a week’s time

It’s been a summer full of extreme heat and prolonged drought in Texas and much of Oklahoma, but a needed change in the weather pattern is on the way as temperatures are forecast to throttle back this week. While there is some good news that rain is forecast for parts of the region, too much rain is likely to cause flooding in some areas, AccuWeather meteorologists caution.
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Austin, TX
Local
Texas Traffic
CBS Austin

Drought and record-breaking heat spur a South Texas water crisis

This story is a collaboration of Inside Climate News and The Texas Observer. Northern Mexico’s water crisis is spilling into Texas, drying out the two binational reservoirs of the Rio Grande, on which millions of people and a billion dollars in agriculture rely. One reservoir, Lake Falcon, is just...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Why Are These Cities So Miserable? Check Out The Top 5 Worst In Texas

Misery loves company right? Isn't that how the saying goes? It does tend to be true in terms of people. Those who are extremely unhappy tend to bring others down with their Eeyore the donkey's boohoo attitude. Poor me, I have nothing, I have no one, nothing good ever happens to me. Be careful because those types of folks can suck the life right out of you.
CBS Austin

Invasive Australian Redclaw Crayfish spotted in Texas pond

BROWNSVILLE – Researchers from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) and the Texas Department of Parks and Wildlife (TPWD) recently came across an invasive Australian Redclaw Crayfish in Brownsville. From January to February, a team of researchers at UTRGV collected three of the crayfish from an apartment...
TEXAS STATE
Big Country News

Texas GOP declares invasion at southern border

NATIONAL – The Republican Party of Texas has declared an invasion at the southern border. Its chair, Matt Rinaldi, is calling on Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, and on all Texas counties to do the same. Nine counties and one mayor already have declared an invasion, with more expected...
TEXAS STATE
WFAA

With a $27 billion budget surplus, will Texans see a tax refund?

DALLAS — There may not be an elected official in all of Texas that lawmakers and politicians would be happier to see these days. “Yeah, probably these days a little more popular than I used to be, when you have dollars of this amount, that’s for sure,” Glen Hegar said on Y’all-itics.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
cbs7.com

Aug.16 weather photos and videos

Permian Basin, Texas (KOSA) - Areas around West Texas received rain Tuesday. Some areas even got some flooding. CBS7 received videos and photos from viewers of flooding and rain. Did you get rain and flooding? We want to see your pictures and videos. You can upload them to the link...
ENVIRONMENT
archive.org

Fmr. Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin at CPAC Conference in Texas CSPAN August 15, 2022 11:34am-11:58am EDT

Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin (R) sat down for a brief discussion on conservative principles during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Dallas. A variety of topics were discussed, including energy and oil production, education, and immigration. The former governor and 2008 Republican nominee for vice president is currently running to fill the seat of the late Rep. Don Young (R-Alaska) who passed away earlier in the year.
ALASKA STATE
San Angelo LIVE!

What You Need to Know: Texas Hunting License Tags Go Digital

AUSTIN – The beginning of a new hunting season is quickly approaching and the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department reminds hunters and anglers to purchase their new licenses for 2022-23. Texas hunting and fishing licenses (except the Year-from-Purchase All-Water Fishing Package) for the current year expire at the end of August. The new licenses for the 2022-23 season go on sale Aug. 15. Annually, Texans purchase more than 2.7 million hunting and fishing licenses and directly fund a multitude of conservation efforts and recreational opportunities, helping make Texas one of the best places in…
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy