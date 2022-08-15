Read full article on original website
Scooters Coffee Drive Thrus coming to Salem, Centralia, Mt. Vernon, and Vandalia
Scooters Coffee Drive Thru’s are coming to Salem, Centralia, Mt. Vernon, Vandalia and two other communities. Rachel Wallace who owns many of the Subway Restaurants in the area along with the Best Western and Rosati’s in Centralia is opening the new franchises in a partnership with her long time employee Marcie Wallace who is of no relation.
Centralia Lake to be treated with Algaecide on Thursday
Lake Centralia will once again be treated with Algaecide on Thursday. City Manager Kory Smith says with continued warm air and water temperatures, the city will once again be applying a commercial algaecide known as EarthTec at Lake Centralia to prevent the growth of Nuisance algal and blue-green algae blooms.
Salem Oil and Chip schedule for Thursday
The City of Salem will oil and chip the following streets on Thursday, Aug. 18, weather permitting. Residents are asked to have all vehicles removed from the street by 7:00 a.m. Thursday morning. The streets included are:. East Lake from Marion to the Landfill. South Washington from Route 37 to...
2022 08/18 – Roger Gruen
Roger Gruen, 71, of Sandoval passed away Monday, August 15, 2022. He was born on March 16, 1951, the son of Ervin and Nancy (Garwood) Gruen in Witt. He married the love of his life, Karen Stokes, on August 25, 1969, and she survives in Sandoval. Along with his devoted...
2022 08/22 – Barbara Ann Stalls
Barbara Ann Stalls, age 76, of Centralia passed away Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at her home surrounded by the love of her family. She was born on August 21, 1945, the daughter of James and Eleanor Wilson in Leesville, Louisiana. She married Geoffery Stalls on June 26, 2006, in Centralia and he survives her in Centralia.
2020 08/17 – Geneva ‘Lorene’ Sloat
Geneva “Lorene” Sloat, 75, of Centralia, passed away on August 13, 2022, at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital, in Centralia. She was born January 11, 1947, in Mt. Vernon, the daughter of William and Geneva (McCrary) Quarterman. On July 28, 1964, in Salem, she married Ronnie Sloat, and he survives.
2022 08/22 – Charlotte Joan Foster
Charlotte Joan Foster, age 80 of Carlyle, passed away at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese on Tuesday, August 16, 2022. Mrs. Foster was born in Breese, IL on March 24, 1942, a daughter of Carl Paul and Mildred Viola (nee Koehler) Meyer. She married Charles “Buddy” Foster in Salem on March 21, 1959, and he preceded her in death on August 24, 2020.
Salem City Council sells Bicentennial Park
The Salem City Council has sold Bicentennial Park in the 100 block of South Broadway downtown. The small 28 to 70-foot park between Kane Insurance and the ABC Pub was purchased for $1,000 by Doug and Brandy Drenkpohl, who are the owners of the ABC Pub. Brandy Drenkpohl says they...
Southbound I-57 reopened north of Salem following multi-vehicle crash
Three people were injured in a four-vehicle chain reaction collision crash on Southbound I-57 that closed the southbound lanes at mile marker 124 eight miles north of the Salem exit for several hours. Kinmundy-Alma Fire Chief Kevin Day says the crash apparently occurred when a semi-driver was not able to...
More than 1,000 turn out for Good News Festival in Foundation Park Saturday
A crowd estimated at over 1,000 turned out at the first ever Back to School Good News Festival held in Foundation Park on Saturday. The event was sponsored and underwritten by the Ministry Outreach Foundation and the Crossroads Church in Centralia. Pastor Ronnie Tabor was pleased with how the day...
Rebuild Illinois money will boost southern Illinois projects
More than $100 million in state funding for downtown revitalization projects will benefit parts of southern Illinois. The city of Anna will receive more than 800-thousand dollars for downtown streetscape projects along with water and sewer improvements. Carbondale is getting more than $2 million dollars for its Downtown Arts and...
2022 08/19 – Catherine L. Johnson
Catherine L. Johnson, age 92 of Huron, South Dakota formerly of Salem, passed away on August 14, 2022, in Huron. Catherine was born on September 11, 1929, in Saline County, Illinois, the daughter of John Henry and Lessie (Henson) Johnson. Survivors include two daughters, Linda Green and husband Donald of...
Police Beat for Tuesday, August 16th, 2022
A 42-year-old Sandoval man has been arrested by Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies for violation of bail bond. Curtis Scott of Nebraska Avenue in Sandoval was taken to the Marion County Jail. 28-year-old Jacob Schleuter who told Wamac Police he was homeless was arrested on an outstanding Marion County failure...
Centralia announces conditional appointment of new police chief
Centralia City Manager W. Kory Smith has announced the conditional appointment has been offered to Christopher Locke to serve as Centralia’s Police Chief. He is currently the Police Chief of Fairview Heights in the Metro East. Chief Locke will be sworn in at a later date following city council...
Police Beat for Monday, August 15th, 2022
An 18-year-old Centralia man has been arrested on multiple charges by Centralia Police. Jayden Acres of McKee Street was taken to the Marion County Jail on Sunday for alleged possession of a stolen firearm, theft, unlawful use of a weapon, resisting arrest and possession of a firearm with no valid FOID card.
Within hours of notification, volunteers honored Colonel Zachary Hall
Volunteers placed flags at Scott Airforce Base to line the entry to the Shiloh Gate for the memorial service for Colonel Zachary Hall.
Coroner's Office Confirms Fatality On Illinois Route 3 and Seventh Street In Hartford
HARTFORD - The Madison County Coroner's Office confirmed Tuesday evening that a tragic crash on Illinois Route 3 and Seventh Street in Hartford with two vehicles resulted in a fatality. The accident call went out around 4:20 p.m. on Tuesday. The coroner's office said additional information about the accident will...
2022 8/20 – Leland Neil Knolhoff
Leland Neil Knolhoff, age 65, of Hoffman, Illinois, passed away at 5:42 P.M. on Monday, August 15, 2022, at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Centralia, Illinois. He was born on July 7, 1957, in Centralia, Illinois, the son of Herbert Fred and Edna A. (Schroeder) Knolhoff. He married Vanessa Debra Marie Peper on August 10, 1984, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hoffman, Illinois, and she survives him in Hoffman, Illinois.
