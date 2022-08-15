Read full article on original website
WJLA
1 displaced after rowhouse fire goes up in flames in northeast DC
WASHINGTON (7News) — One person is displaced after a fire tore through a rowhouse in northeast D.C. early Wednesday morning. DC Fire and EMS crews responded to a working fire in the 1000 block Crittenden Street NE around 2:30 a.m. When crews arrived, they found the two-story home engulfed in flames.
WJLA
Frederick County man was wearing two bombs during home invasion, authorities say
BRUNSWICK, Md. (WBFF) — A Frederick County man was arrested Tuesday after authorities said he broke into a family member's home and threatened the relative with a machete. Police said he was carrying two improvised explosive devices in his backpack. Dominic M. Valenti, 25, faces charges of home invasion,...
WJLA
PHOTOS: Fairfax County fire crews rescue kitten stuck in storm drain
FAIRFAX, Va. (7News) — We're all used to the saying that a "kitten was stuck in a tree", but on Tuesday morning, firefighters were surprised to find out that they were called to rescue a kitten stuck in a storm drain. Oh, poor kitty!. Luckily, the department's Engine 409...
WJLA
24-year-old Md. man found in Jamaica, charged with deadly January Georgetown shooting
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — Officers located and arrested a 24-year-old Maryland man in Jamaica, and charged him in a deadly January Georgetown shooting. Authorities say Ranje Reynolds, of Beltsville, was located in Kingston, Jamaica, and was charged in the fatal shooting of 27-year-old Tarek Boothe. Several blocks of M...
Frederick County man with explosive devices charged in home invasion
A Frederick County man is charged with forcing his way into a relative's home, with explosive devices, and threatening to stab the person with a steak knife.
Police: 17-year-old hospitalized after being shot 4 times after a fight in Montgomery Village
MONTGOMERY VILLAGE, Md. — The Montgomery County Police Department says they're looking for suspects in a shooting that sent a teenager to the hospital late Tuesday night. The 17-year-old boy was shot and seriously injured around 11:23 p.m. in Montgomery Village, according to MCPD. The victim, who has not been identified, was involved in some kind of dispute outside the Cider Mills Apartments on Lost Knife Circle.
Woman Injured in Montgomery County Crash Passes in Hospital
SILVER SPRING, MD – A woman who had been in the hospital since her August...
WJLA
DC Fire investigates 'suspicious substance' at Prettyman Courthouse; ruled non-hazardous
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — D.C. Fire crews responded to a suspicious substance call at the E. Barrett Prettyman Federal Courthouse in D.C. Tuesday afternoon. MPD was also called in to investigate. Jennifer Donelan with D.C. Fire & EMS says the substance is non-hazardous. 7News is working to learn more...
WJLA
7News Drone over Gunners Lake in Montgomery County, Maryland
WOW! The 7News Drone captured an incredible summer view over Gunners Lake in Montgomery County, Maryland.
One killed in crash involving SUV, parked Pepsi truck in NE Baltimore
A person was killed when a SUV crashed into a Pepsi truck in Northeast Baltimore Wednesday afternoon.
WTOP
Police investigate fatal Howard Co. crash
Howard County police are investigating a fatal head-on collision in Fulton, Maryland on Monday that killed a man. The crash happened around 2:15 p.m. along Browns Bridge Road just past Lime Kiln Road, police said in a news release. Police believe the car crossed into oncoming traffic and hit an...
fox5dc.com
Body found behind vacant Woodbridge building
WOODBRIDGE, Va. - A decomposing body was found behind a vacant commercial building in Prince William County. Officers discovered the body Saturday night behind 14011 Worth Avenue in Woodbridge. Investigators say the body was transported to the Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy and to determine cause of death. The...
WJLA
33-year-old man suffers life-threatening injuries after shooting in Fairfax County: Police
FAIRFAX, Va. (7News) — A 33-year-old is hospitalized after he was shot in Fairfax County Wednesday afternoon, according to Fairfax County Police Department. Officers were called to the 2000 block of Huntington Avenue for the reported shooting, police said. The man shot was taken to an area hospital with...
fox5dc.com
Video shows people running and flames flying after Irish bar fire
ARLINGTON, Va. - New video posted online shows the frightening scene at Ireland's Four Courts bar in Arlington, VA after a car plowed into the building igniting a fire and sending patrons running for their lives. The video was recorded by Zahid Shah around 6:45 p.m. Friday outside the pub...
NBC Washington
Son of DC Go-Go Bandleader Fatally Shot in Maryland
A 29-year-old D.C. man was fatally shot Saturday in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, Prince George’s County police say. He was the son of a D.C. go-go legend, a representative for the musician said. Kavon Glover was the victim, police and his father’s manager said Monday. He was the son...
WTOP
Montgomery Co. police identify man killed in Rockville crash
Montgomery County police have identified a man killed in a crash on the Josiah Henson Parkway in Rockville, Maryland. Noel Henry Powell, 62, of Germantown, was traveling from a ramp onto the parkway on Sunday just after 4 p.m. Police said for an unknown reason, Powell’s silver Ford Fusion, which...
WJLA
73-year-old man drowns trying to dock his boat in Prince William Marina: police
WOODBRIDGE, Va. (7News) — A 73-year-old man drowned in Prince William Marina Saturday after he fell into the water while attempting to dock his boat, police said. The incident took place around 2:44 p.m. at the marina, located in Woodbridge. The victim, identified as Kinney Howard Simpkins, had a family member nearby whom quickly began calling for assistance. An employee of the marina went into the water and immediately began CPR before additional employees assisted in removing the victim from the water, police described.
WJLA
32-year-old DC man arrested in connection with crimes at St. Anthony Catholic School: MPD
WASHINGTON (7News) — A suspect was arrested and charged Wednesday in connection with two separate incidents at a Northeast D.C. Catholic school, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. Police said Demitrius Hansford, 32, of Northeast D.C. was arrested and charged with theft and destruction of property. Detectives said the...
Maryland man charged in alleged fatal hit-and-run boat collision
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A Maryland man has been charged in connection with the death of a woman last month after the boat she was in was struck by another vessel on a river, authorities said. Brownell Edds Jr., 48, of Cape St. Claire, was arrested Friday by Maryland Natural...
baltimorepositive.com
Maryland Crab Cake (and Brewery) Tour Day 5: Fantastic Frederick at Dutch’s Daughter, Idiom and Brewer’s Alley
The fifth day of the Maryland Crab Cake Tour presented by The Maryland Lottery, Goodwill, Window Nation and the Restaurant Association of Maryland was an after work trip to the place we felt we needed to explore more after last year’s tour: Frederick. This time, we started at Dutch’s Daughter (we visited Dutch’s Silvertree on the 2021 tour) and found two downtown breweries in Idiom and Brewer’s Alley to explore life after dark in Frederick. P.S. That medium rare prime rib you see below was the best prime rib Nestor’s ever tasted! We’ll be talking about it until we return! It’s all a part of the community love to kick off 31 crab cakes and 31 breweries in 31 days to celebrate 31 years on Baltimore airwaves and to promote local business and Restaurant Week all over the state from September 16th through 25th.
