FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Texas Town is #1 For Rent Increases Across the United StatesTom HandyAustin, TX
Cities Where Rich Out-of-Towners Have Driven Up Home PricesDaniella CressmanAustin, TX
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Austin Duo MIDDLESPOON Have All of the Treats to 'Crush On U'jzonazariAustin, TX
KVUE
Big pay boost proposed for Austin councilmembers
The Austin City Council is working to finalize how to spend a proposed $5 billion budget for the next fiscal year. Councilmembers are debating a 40% raise.
Moonie’s Burger House Leander now open
Moonie’s Burger House Leander opened June 1. (Courtesy Moonie's Burger Stand) Moonie’s Burger House Leander opened June 1 at 109 N. US 183, Leander. This marks the restaurant’s fifth Austin-area location and its first with a full bar. The Moonie’s menu includes more than a dozen gourmet burgers.
Travis County honors trailblazing Austin ISD principal Dorothy Orebo
AUSTIN, Texas — On Tuesday, Travis County commissioners honored the life of a longtime educator in Austin – Dr. Dorothy H. Orebo. Dr. Orebo died last month at age 87. She worked for Austin ISD for 32 years and, in 1974, she helped open Lyndon B. Johnson High School. In 1982, she was promoted as principal of LBJ, becoming the first Black woman principal of an AISD high school.
City of Austin employees push for minimum wage raise
As Austin has become pricey, city employees making minimum wage have had their pay rate remain flat at $15 per hour.
KVUE
Round Rock ISD welcomes students back to school
Round Rock ISD students head back to school Wednesday. Sam Soto, principal of Bluebonnet Elementary School, joined KVUE Daybreak's Dominique Newland.
fox7austin.com
Austin ISD students head back to class
It's the first day of school for students in Austin Independent School District. FOX 7 Austin's Kelly Saberi has details on what students, parents, and staff should expect.
Austin City Council to consider raising their salaries by 40%
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin City Council is set to meet Wednesday to discuss a number of budget-related items. Among those is a potential raise for the council members themselves. Item No. 14 on the council's Wednesday agenda is to approve an ordinance setting salaries and compensation for the...
Interim AISD superintendent speaks as districts gets a B on TEA report card
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin ISD found out about its report card from the Texas Education Agency (TEA). It’s the first time they've issued this report card since the pandemic. "The overall rating ended up being a B,” said interim Superintendent Anthony Mays. AISD got an 88. At...
Austin Public Library reopening some libraries for Sunday services
AUSTIN, Texas — Starting on Sept. 11, six local libraries will be opening on Sundays – something that hasn't been seen since Austin Public Library was forced to make pandemic-related changes in 2020. The Central Library, four branch libraries and the Austin History Center will soon be open...
Georgetown ISD sets maximum price for new Benold Middle School campus
Construction for Georgetown ISD's new Benold Middle School will have a set maximum price of $78.77 million. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) The Georgetown ISD board of trustees approved the guaranteed maximum price for all costs associated with the Benold Middle School construction project at its Aug. 15 meeting. According to...
The number of Texas teachers quitting is rising. In their own words, here’s why.
What's really behind the shortage? To find out, KXAN obtained thousands of exit surveys detailing why teachers left and the impact it has on students.
Millennials on the move: Where ex-Austinites are choosing to settle
Most millennials love Austin but for the few looking for a change of scenery, they're not traveling too far. A report put together by Harvard University and the U.S. Census Bureau shows 69% of born and raised Austinites at the age of 26 have chosen to stay put in the capital city. As for the other 31%, 18% are moving to these other Texas cities for job opportunities: Similarly, looking at where millennials settling in Austin at age 26 are coming from, the report shows top places are Houston, Dallas and San Antonio.
LIST: The most mispronounced places across Central Texas
AUSTIN (KXAN) – Whether you’re a newcomer to Central Texas or a tourist, pronouncing names around the area can be head-scratching or embarrassing. The good news is that KXAN has assembled an alphabetized cheat sheet to use when you’re talking to Central Texas natives. We asked our...
Austin ISD, Office Depot team up for backpack giveaway
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin ISD and Office Depot are teaming up to give more than 600 students at Guerrero Thompson Elementary School brand new backpacks filled with school supplies. The "Start Proud! Backpack Event and All-Star Teacher Surprise" will be held at Guerrero Thompson at 9 a.m. Wednesday. Students...
[WATCH] Eating At Buc-ee’s In New Braunfels, Texas All Day Long
When you combine my two most favorite things in this world, food and Buc-ee's, you've got a party waiting to happen. The wonder that is Buc-ee's began in 1982. Founder Arch "Beaver" Aplin opened his first store in Clue, Texas. Since then Buc-ee's has grown to 43 current locations with plans of adding many more in the future.
travelnoire.com
5 Black-owned Food Trucks To Support In Austin, TX
Heading down to Austin for the AfroTech Conference? We know you’ll be looking for the best Black businesses to support while you’re visiting, and luckily, TN’s got the skinny on where to find the best Black-owned grub in town. Of course, the city has tons of BBQ...
Tesla plans to open fourth Austin showroom with $1.5M project
Construction is expected to finish in February 2023.
Three Austin bonds set for November ballot total more than $3 billion
AUSTIN, Texas — This November election, Austin residents will get to decide on three bond packages. The City of Austin, Austin ISD and Austin Community College all voted to approve bonds totaling more than $3 billion. The City of Austin's affordable housing bond is $350 million. Austin ISD's bond...
Austin ranks No. 2 for best barbecue city in US
Austin and fellow Texas cities unsurprisingly dominated a new list ranking the top U.S. cities for barbecue. In a ranking by Clever Real Estate, the capital city ranked No. 2, only beat out by San Antonio. San Jose, California; Nashville, Tennessee; and Las Vegas, Nevada all rounded out the top 5 with Dallas at No. 12 and Houston at No. 18. The ranking used different metrics to curate the ranking, including restaurants per capita, average Yelp rating and major barbecue events. Central Texas is a hotbed for famous barbecue joints. Places like Franklin Barbecue promise a line almost year-round and others like Leroy and Lewis Barbecue offer a new school take on the classics.
Texas resignations: ‘I can no longer afford to be a teacher’
What's really behind the shortage? To find out, KXAN obtained thousands of exit surveys detailing why teachers left and the impact it has on students.
