wnynewsnow.com
One Man Killed, Another Injured In Jamestown Drive-by Shooting
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – One man was killed, another injured, in an afternoon drive-by shooting in the City of Jamestown on Friday. Police were called to the area of 850 Prendergast Avenue just before 1 p.m. for reports of shots fired. Officers have since identified the victim...
chautauquatoday.com
One dead, one injured after shooting in Jamestown
Jamestown Police are investigating what they are describing as an apparent targeted shooting that left one person dead and another injured early Friday afternoon in the south county city. Police were alerted to the incident in the 800 block of Prendergast Avenue shortly before 1:00 PM. The person who died in the shooting has been identified as 35-year-old Jesus Batista-Perez. Police Chief Timothy Jackson has confirmed that one other person was injured. Police are looking for the vehicle suspected to be involved in the shooting -- a vehicle that appears to be a black four-door Toyota sedan with a New York registration, a sun roof, a tinted license plate cover on the front, and possibly a chrome gas cap. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the Jamestown Police Department at (716) 483-7537 or its confidential tip line at (716) 483-8477. All tips are confidential.
chautauquatoday.com
Jamestown man accused of pepper spraying another man in Lakewood
A Jamestown man is accused of pepper spraying another man during an incident in the parking lot of a business in the village of Lakewood. Lakewood-Busti Police were called to Tractor Supply at 201 East Fairmount Avenue shortly before 11:00 PM Thursday for a reported assault. Officers say they found that 30-year-old Alex Peru had gotten into the altercation and pepper sprayed the other man in the face. The victim reportedly suffered an eye injury. Police arrested Peru for 3rd-degree assault. He was issued an appearance ticket for Busti Town Court later date.
chautauquatoday.com
K-9 locates missing girl in Mina
The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office says several agencies were involved in a search for a 6-year-old girl in the town of Mina on Wednesday evening. Sheriff's deputies responded to the missing person report on Route 430 around 7:45 pm, along with Sheriff's K-9 Link. After nearly an hour of searching, the K-9 was able to locate the girl who was stuck in a thick area of brush about a half-mile from her home. She was not injured and returned to her family. The Sheriff's Office was assisted in the search by New York State Forest Rangers, the Findley Lake Fire Department, the Sherman Fire Department, and Chautauqua County EMS.
Jamestown shooting leaves 1 person dead
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — Jamestown Police said one person is dead and another person injured following a shooting in the city Friday afternoon. Police identified the victim as 35-year-old Jesus Batista Perez. The two people were shot on Prendergast Avenue at 12:55 p.m., according to police. In a Facebook post...
nyspnews.com
West Seneca man arrested for felony DWI
On August 17, 2022, Troopers out of SP Clarence arrested Jason. Majewski., 56, of West Seneca, NY, for felony Driving While Intoxicated-Previous Conviction Within Ten Years. During a traffic stop on French Road in the village of Depew, Majewski was exhibiting signs of impairment. Troopers determined Majewski had been operating a vehicle while in an impaired condition. Majewski had failed standardized field sobriety tests. He was arrested and processed at SP Clarence, where a chemical breath test revealed a 0.16% BAC. Majewski was released with appearance tickets for the village of Depew court, where he is due to appear at a later date.
wnynewsnow.com
Missing 6-Year-Old Found A Half Mile Away From Home
FINDLEY LAKE, NY (WNY News Now) – A multiple hours long search for a missing girl in Chautauqua County ended, after she was located a half mile away from home by first responders. Chautauqua County Sheriff Jim Quattrone told WNY News Now that calls came in around 7:50 Wednesday...
Niagara Falls man sentenced for beating a man to death
LOCKPORT, N.Y. — A Niagara Falls man was sentenced on Thursday for beating a man to death last year. The Niagara County District Attorney Brian Seaman announced that Nicholas Bartek was given a sentence of 20 years to life in state prison the death of 26-year-old Wayne E. Jackson II of Youngstown.
Man in critical condition after assault in Town of Tonawanda
The incident occurred in the area of Sheridan Parkside Drive and Pyle Court. Police said a 67-year-old man was located in the area with multiple stab wounds.
Police arrest wanted man in New York
A man wanted in New York was found and arrested on August 19, according to a police report. At about 6:40 a.m., Deputies responded to an unwanted person complaint on East Main St in Panama. The report states that when Deputies arrived a male, later identified as Steven Schrecengost, fled into a wooded area. Schrecengost […]
chautauquatoday.com
Silver Creek man charged after incident in Hanover
A Silver Creek man is facing charges after he allegedly entered and remained unlawfully in a dwelling on Routes 5 and 20 in the town of Hanover. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to the call shortly before 6:15 PM Tuesday, arresting 62-year-old Brian Calkins on charges of 2nd-degree criminal trespass and 2nd-degree harassment. Deputies later released Calkins with appearance tickets for Hanover Town Court.
Tonawanda Police investigating Wednesday night stabbing
TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Town of Tonawanda Police is investigating a stabbing on Wednesday and is asking for assistance. At approximately 9:45 p.m. Wednesday night, police responded to the area of Sheridan Parkside Drive and Pyle Court for a report of an assault. They located a 67-year-old male with multiple stab wounds. He was […]
wesb.com
Lightning Causes House Fire in Olean
Lightning caused a house fire in Olean Wednesday afternoon. Firefighters were called out shortly before 1 PM for a report of a lightning-caused fire in the 100 block of North 4th Street. Firefighters reported the fire knocked down at 1:08. The amount of the damage is still unknown.
chautauquatoday.com
Several departments respond to structure fire in Westfield area
Several departments responded to a structure fire on Barber Road in the town of Westfield Monday evening. Chautauqua County emergency dispatchers say that firefighters from Westfield responded to the fire involving a vacant house at 8751 Barber Road shortly before 6:30 pm. Westfield received mutual aid from Ripley, Sherman, Portland and Ellery Center. Chautauqua County Emergency Services also assisted at the scene. There were no injuries reported.
9 dogs seized from Lancaster home, at least one dog left with serious injuries
At least one of the dogs has serious injuries.
erienewsnow.com
Missing Six-Year-Old Found Safe
FINDLEY LAKE, NY (WNY News Now) – An hours long search for a missing girl in Chautauqua County has ended, after she was located by first responders. Chautauqua County Sheriff Jim Quattrone confirmed the news just before 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. The search for the missing six-year-old began around 7:50...
Police investigating appeared targeted shooting in Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Jamestown Police Chief Timothy Jackson confirmed Friday that one person was killed and one person was injured in what police believe to be a “targeted drive-by” shooting on Prendergast Avenue. Police say they received a call of shots fired at 839 Prendergast Avenue at 12:58 p.m. Friday. One male victim was […]
chautauquatoday.com
DEC Officer Rescues Pair of Baby Opossums in Cattaraugus County
A New York State DEC officer recently rescued a pair of baby opossums in Cattaraugus County and took them to a local rehabilitation center. The DEC reports that Environmental Conservation Officer Jason Powers assisted in rescuing the two babies on August 5th after their mother was struck by a vehicle. Officer Powers worked quickly to retrieve the babies. He successfully transported them to a wildlife rehabilitation center in the Town of Poland.
wrfalp.com
Jamestown DPW: Newland Avenue to Be Closed August 22-29
The Jamestown Department of Public Works has announced Newland Avenue will be closed for a week for road construction. DPF Director Jeff Lehman said starting Monday, August 22, Newland Avenue from Hallock Street to Huxley Street will be closed to vehicle traffic. He said it’s scheduled to reopen on Monday, August 29.
wesb.com
Bradford Man Charged with Assault
A Bradford man was arrested for allegedly assaulting a woman. According to City of Bradford Police, on Tuesday evening 33-year-old James Ray Dixon grabbed a woman by the hair, pulling her to the floor during an argument. Then, when the victim tried to get away, Dixon allegedly threw an object at her, striking and injuring her.
