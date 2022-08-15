Read full article on original website
This Beautiful Park in Indiana is Seriously UnderratedTravel MavenCarmel, IN
Eiteljorg Museum of Native American and Western Art in the heart of downtown IndyArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
The Indiana State Fair in Indy thru August 21, 2022Arnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
The Indianapolis Museum of Art at Newfields is a place where art and nature convergeArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
An award-winning author whose heart beats in unison with drums from the motherlandArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
NFL World Reacts To Jaguars' Quarterback Cut Monday
Ahead of tomorrow's deadline to cut down to an 85-man roster, the Jacksonville Jaguars waived five players this afternoon. Among the roster cuts was reserve quarterback Jake Luton, who was a sixth-round pick of the Jaguars in 2020. Luton signed a futures deal with the team back in February after spending 2021 with the Seahawks and Dolphins.
Michael Irvin Believes 1 NFL Team Could Go Undefeated This Year
Michael Irvin is known to let his Cowboys and University of Miami fandom get the best of him, and that showed itself once again on Monday. Appearing on ESPN's "First Take" for Stephen A. Smith's return, a fired up Michael Irvin said that his former team has a chance of catching the undefeated '72 Dolphins with one caveat:
Aqib Talib ‘devastated’ as brother surrenders over youth football killing
The brother of retired NFL cornerback Aqib Talib has turned himself in after being identified by police as a suspect in the shooting death of a coach at a youth football game in Texas. Yaqub Talib is suspected in the Saturday night shooting that killed a man, police in the...
Cowboys Fans Are Not Happy With The Dak Prescott Plan
The Dallas Cowboys made the rather controversial decision to let several key wide receivers go or just outright get rid of them during the 2022 offseason. With Cowboys fans clamoring for the team to give star quarterback Dak Prescott more help, the team's actual plan is frustrating some of them.
Cowboys Reportedly Cut Wide Receiver On Monday
The Cowboys have made some roster moves ahead of Tuesday afternoon's deadline. According to ESPN NFL insider Todd Archer, the Cowboys have released five players on Monday afternoon, including a wide receiver. "The Cowboys have made five roster moves, releasing TE Ian Bunting (neck), FB Ryan Nall (shoulder), WR Ty...
Jets Release Wide Receiver Following Their Big Signing
The New York Jets signed Pro Bowl tackle Duane Brown to be their new left tackle for the 2022 season. Unfortunately, signing Brown means that one wide receiver has to lose his roster spot. On Monday, the Jets formally signed Brown to a deal. In a corresponding move, they released...
Chiefs Have Reportedly Cut Player Following Trade
The Kansas City Chiefs have reportedly cut ties with a veteran cornerback. Per Ari Meirov, the Chiefs have waived cornerback Lonnie Harrison Jr just a few months after he was acquired in a trade from the Houston Texans. The Chiefs look to be set at the position with Trent McDuffie...
Adrian Peterson knocks out sparring partner ahead of boxing debut
Former Vikings running back Adrian Peterson takes his violent running style from the gridiron to the ring.
Buccaneers Running Back Has Been Ruled Out For The Season
At 33 years of age, Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back/return specialist Kenjon Barner is contributing however he can to keep his NFL career going. Unfortunately, his 2022 NFL season has just been cut short. On Monday, the Buccaneers placed Barner on season-ending injured reserve. In a corresponding move, they signed...
Patrick Mahomes reveals Kansas City Chiefs’ target distribution gameplan without Tyreek Hill in 2022
What the Kansas City Chiefs did this offseason by trading away one of the top receivers in the NFL by
Kansas City Chiefs expected to ‘sweeten’ Patrick Mahomes contract in near future
The Kansas City Chiefs made quarterback Patrick Mahomes the highest paid NFL player ever in 2020 with a historic $500
Report: Aqib Talib was “just feet” away from the shooter in fatal incident at youth football game
The brother of Aqib Talib allegedly shot and killed a man at a youth football game over the weekend. Aqib Talib was reportedly close to the gunman at the time the incident happen. TMZ.com reports that a video of the incident shows that Aqib Talib was “just feet” away from...
Yaqub Talib will turn himself into authorities within the hour | Aqib Talib is devastated
This weekend a fight erupted at a Youth Football Game and it could have easily been prevented. It is never this serious. A fight broke out between Aqib Talib’s brother Yaqub Talib and youth football Dragons coach Mike Hickmon. Dragons president Mike Freeman said the dispute began when Hickmon...
Stephen A. Smith 'Feels Bad' For 1 Major College Football Team
The 2022 college football season hasn't even started yet, but ESPN host Stephen A. Smith is already feeling bad for one team. In a conversation with college football analyst Paul Finebaum, Smith thinks the Texas A&M Aggies are in for a world of hurt when they step on the field for a game against the Alabama Crimson Tide this year.
Las Vegas Raiders Release Two Veteran Players
This Tuesday, the Las Vegas Raiders made several important roster decisions. Among those decisions was the release of two veterans players. The Raiders announced this Tuesday that they have released defensive tackle Vernon Butler and wide receiver Demarcus Robinson. "The Las Vegas Raiders have made the following roster moves, the...
Kyle Shanahan Announces Significant 49ers Injury News
The 49ers have taken a significant injury hit heading into the 2022 regular season. San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan announced on Monday that his defense will be without a key player moving forward. Shanahan announced that Jimmie Ward suffered a hamstring injury. He will be out for a while.
Punches thrown in massive fight at Patriots–Panthers practice
Joint practices during the NFL preseason give teams a chance to work against some unfamiliar opponents and see different schemes than they normally would in a regular practice setting. However, putting two different teams together on one practice field can also result in some pretty heated fights, just like it did between the New England Patriots and Carolina Panthers on Tuesday.
Seahawks Reportedly Make Surprising Cut Before Tuesday's Deadline
The Seattle Seahawks are already on the verge of making a noteworthy roster cut early this preseason. NFL teams must reduce their rosters from 90 to 85 players by Tuesday afternoon. While teams will mostly cut longshots to make the roster, Seattle is reportedly getting rid of a steady fixture.
49ers Released Former First Round Pick On Monday
The San Francisco 49ers released a cornerback on Monday afternoon. They officially cut ties with Darqueze Dennard as the first round of roster cuts are due by Tuesday afternoon. Dennard is a former first-round pick of the Cincinnati Bengals back in 2014. He spent the first six seasons of his...
Brian Kelly Reacts To LSU Quarterback's Surprise Retirement
On Monday, veteran LSU quarterback Myles Brennan decided to call it a career after five seasons in Baton Rouge. Shortly after, Tigers head coach Brian Kelly thanked the QB for everything he did for the LSU program:. We are grateful for everything he has done for LSU Football. Myles is...
