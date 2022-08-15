ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

107.9 LITE FM

The 12 Poorest Towns and Cities in Idaho Revealed

“Money, money! It’s like the sun we walk under; it can kill or cure.”. If you are a bit of a theater nerd, that quote should sound eerily familiar to you. It’s from Thorton Wilder’s 1954 play The Matchmaker, which inspired the script for the musical Hello, Dolly! ten years later. Deeper into the monologue, Dolly Levi goes on to say:
IDAHO STATE
boisestatepublicradio.org

Need more evidence of climate change, Idaho? Look no further than the ER.

Dr. Ethan Sims spends many of his days and nights in the emergency rooms of St. Luke’s Health System. He also heads Idaho Clinicians for Climate and Health. Sad to say, he and his colleagues in Idaho and across the globe see too many links between climate change and health care crises.
BOISE, ID
boisestatepublicradio.org

The latest on Idaho's teacher shortage

Last spring, Idaho Matters told you about a teacher shortage in Idaho, one that had educators worried about the upcoming fall semester when kids of all ages would head back to school. The school year for the Boise School District has started and we wanted to check back in with...
KIDO Talk Radio

How Are These 16 Idaho License Plates Actually Taken?

We’ve previously talked about the license plates that we couldn’t believe were available. Since then, a few of those have become unavailable which has me wondering – what are the plates in Idaho that you can’t get? We’re not talking about the blatantly obvious ones either. I wanted to look for the most ridiculous, the trendiest, and the weirdest plates that were actually taken according to AccessIdaho.com.
105.5 The Fan

Idahoans Owe A LOT Of Money To This Industry

A hairline fracture here. A really bad stomach ache there. Minor medical issues can add up. Fast. Don't believe us? Taking a look at Idaho's medical debt may change your mind. There are 50 nifty United States, and Idaho ranks among the top when it comes to having the most medical debt. It's so bad that only seven states on average have it worse than Idahoans.
boisestatepublicradio.org

Affordable housing out of reach in Idaho

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, the cost of rent in Boise has gone up almost 40 percent, according to an analysis from BoiseDev.com. A new national report recently revealed that affordable housing is out of reach for many Idaho residents. And according to Jesse Tree, which works to keep Treasure Valley residents housed, the problem may be worse than many realize.
Post Register

No increase in endowment distributions to Idaho schools next year

BOISE — Distributions to schools and other beneficiaries from the state endowment will be frozen next year at this year’s level, due to investment losses in the fund in the fiscal year that ended June 30. That means total distributions from the endowment in fiscal year 2024 will...
idahobusinessreview.com

2 appointed to Serve Idaho

Gov. Brad Little has appointed two new commissioners to Serve Idaho, which aims to impact volunteers and empower communities. April Durrant will fill the role of an individual with experience in promoting the involvement of older adults in service and volunteerism. An AmeriCorps Volunteers in Service to America (VISTA) alum, she currently works as a ...
107.9 LITE FM

Which Boise Company Employs The Most People?

It's no secret that the Treasure Valley continues to grow and along with it, the companies that employ its residents. According to the Idaho Department of Labor, Idaho's population is expected to top 2 million by 2031. One can only imagine what the business landscape of Idaho will look like...
BOISE, ID
KREM

Idaho governor eyes special session to deal with inflation

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho Gov. Brad Little on Tuesday confirmed that he's considering calling a special session of the Legislature, saying rumors of the effort are “relatively right.”. “We're working on that,” he said in brief comments to The Associated Press. “As I've always said, for the special...
BOISE, ID
107.9 LITE FM

Video Claims One of the Worst Western Cities in America is Minutes from Boise

That’s a direct quote from a video titled “These Are THE Worst Western Cities, According to the People That Live There” that’s making its way around YouTube. Produced by “Stuck in the Kernfield,” the video dies a deep dive to find out which cities people detest in Washington, Oregon, California, Nevada, Arizona, Utah, Montana, Wyoming, Colorado and of course, Idaho.
CALDWELL, ID
boisestatepublicradio.org

Idaho Health Data Exchange files for bankruptcy, with $4 million owed to creditors

Bankruptcy would keep the IHDE operating while it pays off debts. A small organization that operates a massive database of Idaho patient medical records filed for bankruptcy Friday, reporting it owes creditors $4 million and is defending itself in three lawsuits. Chapter 11 bankruptcy would allow the Idaho Health Data...
