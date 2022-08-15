Read full article on original website
'The unwinding': Idaho Medicaid must recheck eligibility for 131K people when U.S. emergency ends
BOISE, Idaho — This story originally appeared in the Idaho Press. Since January of 2020, the nation has been under a public health emergency declaration for the coronavirus pandemic, and as a result, states have been forbidden from kicking people off of Medicaid because their income or other eligibility criteria changed.
The 12 Poorest Towns and Cities in Idaho Revealed
“Money, money! It’s like the sun we walk under; it can kill or cure.”. If you are a bit of a theater nerd, that quote should sound eerily familiar to you. It’s from Thorton Wilder’s 1954 play The Matchmaker, which inspired the script for the musical Hello, Dolly! ten years later. Deeper into the monologue, Dolly Levi goes on to say:
Ada County working to kill an invasive grass before it spreads into the Boise foothills
Botanist Barbara Ertter was hiking in the Boise foothills during the pandemic when she saw a plant that looked like it was “potentially going to jump the fence.”. “It had all the characteristics of something to be worried about,” she said. She took a sample and with the...
Need more evidence of climate change, Idaho? Look no further than the ER.
Dr. Ethan Sims spends many of his days and nights in the emergency rooms of St. Luke’s Health System. He also heads Idaho Clinicians for Climate and Health. Sad to say, he and his colleagues in Idaho and across the globe see too many links between climate change and health care crises.
Live In Idaho? Keep A Look Out For This Rabid Animal
We really, really didn't need another thing to worry about in 2022. We're on the tail-end of covid, gas prices are still in flux, and we're supposed to wait another year for the final season of Stranger Things?. 2022 is tough. Yet, here we are with another story about something...
The latest on Idaho's teacher shortage
Last spring, Idaho Matters told you about a teacher shortage in Idaho, one that had educators worried about the upcoming fall semester when kids of all ages would head back to school. The school year for the Boise School District has started and we wanted to check back in with...
How Are These 16 Idaho License Plates Actually Taken?
We’ve previously talked about the license plates that we couldn’t believe were available. Since then, a few of those have become unavailable which has me wondering – what are the plates in Idaho that you can’t get? We’re not talking about the blatantly obvious ones either. I wanted to look for the most ridiculous, the trendiest, and the weirdest plates that were actually taken according to AccessIdaho.com.
Idahoans Owe A LOT Of Money To This Industry
A hairline fracture here. A really bad stomach ache there. Minor medical issues can add up. Fast. Don't believe us? Taking a look at Idaho's medical debt may change your mind. There are 50 nifty United States, and Idaho ranks among the top when it comes to having the most medical debt. It's so bad that only seven states on average have it worse than Idahoans.
Biden Administration invests $ 3.5 million to improve health care for communities across Idaho
U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development Director for Idaho Rudy Soto announced Tuesday USDA is awarding more than $3.5 million in grants to improve health care facilities in rural towns across Idaho. The post Biden Administration invests $ 3.5 million to improve health care for communities across Idaho appeared first on Local News 8.
Affordable housing out of reach in Idaho
Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, the cost of rent in Boise has gone up almost 40 percent, according to an analysis from BoiseDev.com. A new national report recently revealed that affordable housing is out of reach for many Idaho residents. And according to Jesse Tree, which works to keep Treasure Valley residents housed, the problem may be worse than many realize.
No increase in endowment distributions to Idaho schools next year
BOISE — Distributions to schools and other beneficiaries from the state endowment will be frozen next year at this year’s level, due to investment losses in the fund in the fiscal year that ended June 30. That means total distributions from the endowment in fiscal year 2024 will...
Arizona Firefighters Find Backpack Belonging to Idaho man Missing for Eight Years
GRAND CANYON JUNCTION, Ariz. — Grand Canyon firefighters stumbled across a backpack on July 25 while prepping a containment line amid fighting the Dragon Fire in Arizona. When they opened it, they found identification of a missing Boise man, David Alford, inside. Alford was 36 when he went missing...
Kick off the Western Idaho Fair this year by donating to the Idaho Food Bank
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The 125th Western Idaho Fair is almost here, starting this Friday, Aug. 19 and running through the 28th. Besides the animals, the rides, the food and of course the entertainment, this year's fair also presents a great opportunity to give back to our community. In...
Idaho leaders OK $321,000 in transgender-birth certificate case
BOISE, Idaho — Idaho lawmakers who made it more difficult for transgender people to change the sex listed on their birth certificates despite a U.S. court ruling banning such obstacles must pay $321,000 in legal fees to the winning side after losing in the same court. Republican Gov. Brad...
2 appointed to Serve Idaho
Gov. Brad Little has appointed two new commissioners to Serve Idaho, which aims to impact volunteers and empower communities. April Durrant will fill the role of an individual with experience in promoting the involvement of older adults in service and volunteerism. An AmeriCorps Volunteers in Service to America (VISTA) alum, she currently works as a ...
Which Boise Company Employs The Most People?
It's no secret that the Treasure Valley continues to grow and along with it, the companies that employ its residents. According to the Idaho Department of Labor, Idaho's population is expected to top 2 million by 2031. One can only imagine what the business landscape of Idaho will look like...
Idaho governor eyes special session to deal with inflation
BOISE, Idaho — Idaho Gov. Brad Little on Tuesday confirmed that he's considering calling a special session of the Legislature, saying rumors of the effort are “relatively right.”. “We're working on that,” he said in brief comments to The Associated Press. “As I've always said, for the special...
A new card helps the Deaf and Hard-of-hearing community interact with law enforcement
Being stopped by the police can be stressful for anyone but for people who are deaf or hard of hearing, interaction with law enforcement can be particularly confusing, and sometimes unsafe. In Idaho, people with hearing loss now have a new way to communicate with law enforcement. The Idaho Council...
Video Claims One of the Worst Western Cities in America is Minutes from Boise
That’s a direct quote from a video titled “These Are THE Worst Western Cities, According to the People That Live There” that’s making its way around YouTube. Produced by “Stuck in the Kernfield,” the video dies a deep dive to find out which cities people detest in Washington, Oregon, California, Nevada, Arizona, Utah, Montana, Wyoming, Colorado and of course, Idaho.
Idaho Health Data Exchange files for bankruptcy, with $4 million owed to creditors
Bankruptcy would keep the IHDE operating while it pays off debts. A small organization that operates a massive database of Idaho patient medical records filed for bankruptcy Friday, reporting it owes creditors $4 million and is defending itself in three lawsuits. Chapter 11 bankruptcy would allow the Idaho Health Data...
