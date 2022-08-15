ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tell City, IN

Man arrested after lingering around homes in Tell City

By Audrey Walker
WEHT/WTVW
TELL CITY, Ind (WEHT) – Police say they’ve arrested a man who had been lingering around homes throughout the city.

Several people reported the man would sometimes check the doorknob on their house before knocking.

In some cases, the man was confronted by the homeowners and he would ask for various items like water or permission to use a telephone before running off.

Early Sunday, officers say they found the man in the 900 block of Main Street.

He was quickly apprehended after trying to run away.

The man was identified as Rodney Smitson.

Smitson is currently being held in the Perry County Jail.

