ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Magnolia State Live

More than $1 million of suspected cocaine found by group cleaning Mississippi beach

By Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XavJx_0hHdEcsO00

More than a million dollars worth of uncut cocaine was found by a group working to clean up trash along a Mississippi beach Saturday.

Members of the Air Force Sergeants Association (AFSA) Chapter 652 posted about the discovery on Facebook Saturday.

The group was working to clean up trash along the beach in Biloxi.

“We were walking along the beach picking up trash and noticed two items that ended up being two bricks taped together with a lot of tape. Took it out of the water and called the police,” the post said. “While we waited we walked further and found a total of 8 bricks.”

The police arrived on the scene and believe it to be cocaine. The street value is over $1 million dollars.

….

Comments / 29

Eric Reyes
2d ago

The US is just a Drug Cartel Country now. Talk to and keep try to keep your Children Educated on this disaster , because the Government is down with all this mess.

Reply
16
K Man
2d ago

If I remember right, that's not the first time drugs washed up on the beach. I remember blocks of Marijuana washing up on Biloxi Beach late 80's, early 90's time frame.

Reply
12
Guest
2d ago

That was the second one in less than a week. The other was in the Pass. People gonna start exercising more along the shores!😂😂😂😂

Reply(1)
16
Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Mississippi Man Arrested After 15 Bricks Of Cocaine Discovered Across City Of Biloxi

15 bricks of cocaine that were discovered in Biloxi, Mississippi this past weekend have led to the arrest of a 37-year-old local, WLOX reports. Joey Ware has been charged with aggravated drug trafficking after police conducted a consensual search and found narcotics divided up for sale in his possession, noting that the cocaine he was preparing to sell seemingly came from the larger collection that had begun popping up around the city over the past few days.
BILOXI, MS
wxxv25.com

Gulfport woman charged with theft of a vehicle in D’Iberville

A Gulfport woman has been charged in the burglary of a vehicle at Scarlet Pearl Casino. D’Iberville Police Chief Shannon Nobles said 33-year-old Jessica Anjanet Harris is charged with burglary, theft from a motor vehicle. Police received a report of a vehicle burglary on August 11 at the casino....
GULFPORT, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mississippi#Cocaine
WDBO

8 bricks of suspected cocaine wash up on Mississippi beach

BILOXI, Miss. — Volunteers cleaning a portion of a Mississippi beach on Saturday made quite the discovery. According to officers with the Biloxi Police Department, the volunteers from the Air Force Sergeants Association’s Keesler Air Force Base Chapter 652 found eight bricks of suspected cocaine near the White House Hotel, about a mile west of the Beau Rivage Resort & Casino, WLOX reported.
kicks96news.com

Mississippi’s Medical Marijuana Industry Attracts Out of State Interest

Most of the 98 medical marijuana dispensaries licensed in Mississippi so far appear to be local companies. At least they list Mississippi mailing addresses. But not all of them. A California company plans to open dispensaries in Biloxi and Gulfport and another has a license for a Meridian location. A Michigan company has gotten approval for a Biloxi dispensary and a Missouri company plans a location in Pearl. Louisiana companies have been licensed for dispensaries in Olive Branch, Oxford, Bay St. Louis, Gulfport, Vicksburg, McComb and Jackson. And Alabama companies plan to open in Meridian, Tupelo, Pearl, Starkville and Greenville.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
mageenews.com

Moss Point Man Sentenced to over 17 Years in Prison for Meth

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Moss Point Man Sentenced to over 17 Years in Prison for Methamphetamine Offense. Gulfport, Miss. – A Moss Point man was...
MOSS POINT, MS
WKRG News 5

FBI Mobile involved in arrest at Mobile cruise terminal

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Federal Bureau of Investigation in Mobile have said they were involved in an arrest that took place at the Mobile cruise terminal Monday. The Carnival Ecstasy returned Monday from a cruise to Cozumel, Mexico. According to FBI Mobile, the person was arrested for a warrant out of the […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Man killed at Pecan Street: Mobile Police investigate

(UPDATE 4:27 p.m.): Mobile Police confirmed that the man was pronounced dead. Police are now investigating the shooting as a homicide. MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are investigating after a man was shot at Pecan Street Monday afternoon. Police were called to Blessing Convenience Store at 1300 Pecan Street for one person shot. When […]
MOBILE, AL
vicksburgnews.com

Mississippi Highway Patrol has entered this years “Best Looking Cruiser” contest

The Mississippi Highway Patrol has entered the American Association of State Troopers (AAST) “Best Looking Cruiser” contest. “This year’s submission features a 2022 Chevrolet Tahoe assigned to Sergeant Marqus Fisher and his K9 “DJ” of the MHP Drug Interdiction team at the beach off Highway 90 in Waveland, Mississippi. Hovering overhead is MHP Unit “Trooper 1,” piloted by Captain Jason Seal of the Mississippi Highway Patrol Air Division,” stated the Mississippi Department of Public Safety on their Facebook page.
WAVELAND, MS
WKRG News 5

Man shot by girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend at Mobile apartment complex

UPDATE (3:40 p.m.): Officials with the Mobile Police Department said the person who shot the victim was the victim’s girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend. Officers said he was shot multiple times. The man was transported to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries. MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department have confirmed that one man was […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

U.S. Marshals sweep Mobile for fugitives

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — U.S. Marshals are partnering with local law enforcement to track down nine fugitives still on the run. Every Monday over the past few months, WKRG News 5 has brought you a new Fugitive of the Week that U.S. Marshals are looking for. Many of the past fugitives featured were caught because […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Missing woman’s car found abandoned in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police found a missing Moundville woman’s car abandoned in Mobile on Monday. Family members said they last saw Ginger Ann Holmes, 38, on Sunday. A day later, officers spotted her car in Mobile near Delchamps Street and Adams Street. There was no sign of the missing woman.
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Police: Man shot by girlfriend's ex at Dauphin Gate Apartments in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — UPDATE: On Monday, August 15, 2022, at approximately 10:30 a.m., officers responded to 3250 Dauphin Street, Dauphin Gate Apartments, in reference to one shot involving a domestic dispute. The victim was shot multiple times by his girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend. The victim was transported to the...
MOBILE, AL
WLOX

Some Mississippi leaders not a fan of Inflation Reduction Act

She reports that Beach Elementary had a 100% pass rate on the third-grade reading assessment, results from the kindergarten assessment grew 229 scale score points from fall to spring, and the third-grade proficiency rate grew to 65%. Fallen Biloxi Officer Robert McKeithen's legacy forever remembered. Updated: 6 hours ago. |
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLOX

Powerful downburst winds cause damage in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Residents in Jackson County are seeing the effects of weather rolling through the area Wednesday afternoon. Emergency Management Director Earl Etheridge told WLOX he’s received reports of downed trees and power lines in Escatawpa, particularly in the area of Highway 613 and Donniebrook Lane. Singing River Electric crews were dispatched to the area to restore power.
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
Magnolia State Live

Magnolia State Live

Jackson, MS
94K+
Followers
7K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Magnolia State Live is a statewide digital news source providing Mississippians with original and smartly curated news, politics, opinion, sports and entertainment content. Launched in 2017, we strive to connect with Mississippians on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including five daily newspapers in Mississippi, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Mississippi is our newsroom.

 https://magnoliastatelive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy