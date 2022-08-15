ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Four-year-old boy killed, father arrested in Bronx scooter crash

By Gwynne Hogan
Gothamist
Gothamist
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20V10A_0hHdEbzf00
A four-year-old boy was killed while riding a scooter with his father.

A four-year-old boy was killed and his father was arrested when the motorized scooter they were riding collided with a turning Toyota Sedan Sunday night, police officials said.

The 24-year-old father and son, both named Mario Rosario, were riding south on Bailey Avenue — three blocks from their home in the University Heights section of the Bronx — just before 9:30 p.m.

The scooter driver tried to pass a white Toyota Sedan as it was turning on West 193rd Street, and the two vehicles crashed, sending the scooter cascading into the nearby curb, and the father and son to the ground, a police spokesperson said.

The boy appeared not to have been wearing a helmet, a police official said, and suffered severe head trauma. He was rushed to St. Barnabas Hospital and later died. Police found a helmet at the scene but it was an adult size, the official said.

The elder Rosario suffered minor injuries in the crash and was arrested and charged with endangering the welfare of a child and possession of stolen property, as police said the two-wheeled scooter was stolen.

William Baez, the 51-year-old driver of the Toyota, was also arrested and charged with driving without a license. No information about either man’s attorney was immediately available.

Comments / 9

Kay22 K
2d ago

I see grown adults riding with small kids, sometimes without helmets, this is a very sad lesson learned 😞

Reply(1)
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5ny.com

Video: Man arrested after brutally punching victim in face on Bronx street

NEW YORK - A few hours after the NYPD released disturbing video showing a brutal and unprovoked attack on a street in the Bronx last week, detectives arrested a suspect. Authorities charged Bui Van Phu, 55, with attempted murder in connection with an attack that happened in front of Fuego Tipico Restaurant at 163 E. 188th St. in Fordham Heights at about 10:45 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022.
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Bronx assault: Man punched from behind, critically injured

FORDHAM, the Bronx (PIX11) — An assailant punched a man from behind without provocation outside a Fordham restaurant, leaving the victim hospitalized in critical condition, police said Wednesday.  The victim, 52, left the Fuego Tipico Restaurant on East 188th Street near Grand Concourse around 10:45 p.m. Friday and was standing outside when another man followed […]
BRONX, NY
NBC New York

Woman Charged With Hate Crime in Subway Rush-Hour Punch Frenzy: Cops

A 21-year-old Brooklyn woman has been arrested in a rush-hour subway attack on a 41-year-old woman who ended up punched in the face after speaking on her phone as she sat on the train, authorities said Wednesday. Brianna Rodriguez is charged with assault as a hate crime and assault in...
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bronx, NY
Cars
Bronx, NY
Crime & Safety
Bronx, NY
Accidents
County
Bronx, NY
City
Bronx, NY
hudsonvalleypress.com

Yonkers Man Arrested, Charged With Slashing Police Officers

YONKERS – On Sunday, August 7th, at approximately 12:43 AM, members of the Yonkers Police Department responded to 125 Saratoga Avenue on a report of a domestic dispute and violation of an order of protection. Upon arrival officers met with the 34-year-old female victim who related her ex-boyfriend made entry into her apartment and refused to leave; after she called police, the male fled prior to their arrival. Officers then canvassed for the male and later went to the precinct to finalize her complaint.
YONKERS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University Heights#Motorized Scooter#Police#The Bronx#Traffic Accident#St Barnabas Hospital
NBC New York

Subway Rider Knifed in Gut on NYC Platform as Argument Escalates: Cops

A 25-year-old subway rider was stabbed on a Bronx platform during a heated argument over the weekend, authorities say. It's not clear what the victim and the suspect fought about on the southbound 4 train platform at the Fordham Road station Sunday night, but cops say the attacker pulled out a knife and gashed the victim once in the stomach when it escalated.
BRONX, NY
Daily News

FDNY EMT charged with stealing credit card from patient during hospital transport

Cops have arrested an FDNY EMT caught on video swiping a credit card from a Queens patient he was transporting to the hospital, police said Wednesday. EMT Robert Marshall, 29, allegedly used the stolen card to rack up $800 in purchases before he was arrested Tuesday for grand larceny. The first responder was taking the woman to a Queens hospital on Aug. 8 when he was caught on video pocketing ...
QUEENS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
PIX11

Suspect arrested in Manhattan robbery foiled by scrappy victim

GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A suspect was arrested Tuesday in an attempted gunpoint robbery in Greenwich Village that was thwarted when the would-be victim and his family fought back, police said. Walvince Raymond, 19, was arrested on charges of robbery, criminal possession of a weapon, and reckless endangerment in connection to the July 24 […]
MANHATTAN, NY
norwoodnews.org

Van Cortlandt Park: Gunman Sought following Shooting of Second Man & Woman

The NYPD is asking for the public’s help identifying the person seen in the attached surveillance photos who is wanted for questioning in connection to an assault that occurred in Van Cortlandt Park. A police spokesperson said, “On Saturday, July 30, 2022, in the vicinity of Jerome Avenue and...
BRONX, NY
Gothamist

Gothamist

New York, NY
1K+
Followers
382
Post
226K+
Views
ABOUT

Gothamist is a website about New York City and everything that happens in it.

 http://www.gothamist.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy