ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
My Magic GR

How In The Hell Did Hell, Michigan Get Its Name?

I was born in Detroit but grew up in Howell, Michigan which is located in Livingston County. I remember as a kid hearing about a town not that far away called Hell, Michigan. I always wondered how did Hell, Michigan get its unique name, and recently I stumbled upon some theories of how the name came about.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Government
1240 WJIM

Prison? Mind Blowing Laws That Still Exist In Michigan

After reading about the couple that got arrested after having sex on a Ferris Wheel at Cedar Point over the weekend, it made me think about the odd sex laws that exist. That rabbit hole went ever further down and I did research about laws in Michigan that still exist that make no sense.
MICHIGAN STATE
1470 WFNT

This Michigan City Was Named a Top Trending City for Airbnb This Fall

If you live in Michigan, you may not consider Ann Arbor a vacation hot spot. However, if you're a football fan, it makes total sense. Airbnb recently released the list of this year’s top trending destinations in the US for upcoming fall travel, based on nights booked. Thanks to the upcoming football season, Ann Arbor comes in at number 7 on the list of 10.
ANN ARBOR, MI
1049 The Edge

This Cali Man Struggling With Michigan Town Names is So Relatable

If you've lived in Michigan you're whole life, watching people try to pronounce local town names is probably a little amusing. After all, how hard can it be?. Well, as someone who lived outside of Michigan until two years ago, let me tell you...it's PRETTY HARD. Of course, this is coming from someone who lived in Florida where we had towns like Apalachicola, Kissimmee, and Wewahitchka so...who am I to talk?
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Able Account#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment
Cars 108

Faygo Brings Back A Popular Flavor To Michigan

Faygo lovers rejoice - the popular Michigan company is once again selling a soda flavor that has not been available in the Great Lakes State for 15 years. If you have been waiting for the return of Jazzin' Bluesberry Faygo to Michigan shelves, your wait is over. The beverage is available in 24-ounce bottles across the state. According to MLive, Jazzin' Bluesberry will be available for a few months - but not forever.
MICHIGAN STATE
kisswtlz.com

WSGW OnLine Poll: The Race for Governor of Michigan (results)

(August 10 – 17, 2022) The primary season is behind us and it’s on to the general election in November. Michigan voters will face a number of statewide candidates and issues as well as local candidates and issues. At the top of the ballot, the choice for governor.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
recordpatriot.com

Michigan's fruit crops in jeopardy as state faces new invasive bug

An insect that sucks the sap out of a range of plants and crops made its way across northeastern states into Michigan for the first time. The invader called the spotted lanternfly was confirmed to be in the state by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development Director Gary McDowell in a press release issued by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources on Thursday.
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Financial hardship, another struggle for Michiganders with disabilities

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Chances are, you know someone who is disabled. In many cases, their care can be expensive. Most disabled people get a social security check each month to help make ends meet, but some aren’t getting those checks or any help at all. Because of that, affording the basics - like medication - has become a daily battle.
LANSING, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan Lottery: Winning ‘Lucky for Life’ ticket sold in Macomb County, worth $25K per year

A Michigan Lottery player is looking forward to a lifetime of cash after winning $25,000 a year for life playing Lucky For Life. A ticket matched the five white balls drawn Saturday night – 13-26-34-37-48 – to win the big prize. The winning ticket was bought at the Sunoco gas station, located at 45471 Ryan Road in Shelby Township. This is the fifth time a Michigan player has won a lifetime prize playing Lucky For Life this year.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy