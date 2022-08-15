Read full article on original website
Bill Maher reacts to Salman Rushdie attack: Don't come at me with 'Islamophobic' to shut off Islam debate
"Real Time" host Bill Maher kicked off his panel discussion on Friday night by addressing the attack of his friend and frequent guest Salman Rushdie. Rushdie was rushed to the hospital earlier in the day after he was stabbed by a man at a speaking engagement in Chautauqua, New York. The suspect was arrested and later identified as 24-year-old Hadi Matar.
'I'm stupidly optimistic. Even through those bad years I always believed there would be a happy ending': The courageous but haunting words of brilliant author Salman Rushdie on his life in hiding from fatwa
One of the most celebrated writers of our time, Sir Salman Rushdie spoke of his 'great surprise and delight' when he was named in this year's Queen's Birthday honours list for services to literature. The 75-year-old award-winning novelist described his elevation to the Order of the Companions of Honour in...
Mother of Salman Rushdie stabbing suspect says he ‘changed’ after Middle East trip
The mother of the 24-year-old suspect accused of attempting to murder Sir Salman Rushdie says the man "changed" from being a "popular, loving son" to a "moody introvert" after visiting the Middle East in 2018. Sir Salman, 75, was stabbed nearly 10 times, including in the neck and the abdomen, on Friday by a man who rushed onto the stage as the author was about to give a lecture in New York. His novel The Satanic Verses, considered blasphemous by some Islamist leaders, has drawn death threats for decades, including a fatwa from Iran’s former spiritual leader Ayatollah Ruhollah...
Salman Rushdie was 'pounded' during stabbing attack in New York, witness says
The attacker who jumped onto the stage "was pounding" Rushdie as he sat on a chair, causing him to fall to the floor, a witness told Insider.
Salman Rushdie: Author in surgery after being stabbed on stage
Author Salman Rushdie, who suffered years of Islamist death threats after writing The Satanic Verses, has been stabbed on stage in New York state. The Booker Prize winner, 75, was speaking at an event at the Chautauqua Institution at the time. New York State Police said a man ran up...
Warner Bros. Discovery Condemns Threats Against J.K. Rowling Over Her Salman Rushdie Comments
Warner Bros. Discovery today issued a statement supporting Harry Potter creator J.K. Rowling, who was threatened by a Twitter user for her anguish at last week’s attack on fellow author Salman Rushdie. “Warner Bros. Discovery strongly condemns the threats made against J.K. Rowling,” the company said today. “We stand with her and all the authors, storytellers and creators who bravely express their creativity and opinions. WBD believes in freedom of expression, peaceful discourse and supporting those who offer their views in the public arena. Our thoughts are with Sir Salman Rushdie and his family following the senseless act of violence in...
What Is Salman Rushdie’s Net Worth in 2022?
Salman Rushdie is known for his controversial works, and he's made a lot of money over the years. Here's more about his infamous writings and net worth.
Salman Rushdie event moderator recounts stabbing attack
Henry Reese was on stage with Salman Rushdie when Rushdie was brutally stabbed. He talks with Brian Stelter about why attacks on free expression must be rejected by all.
Padma Lakshmi Says She's 'Relieved' Ex-Husband Salman Rushdie Is 'Pulling Through' After Stabbing
Padma Lakshmi is rooting for her ex-husband Salman Rushdie's recovery. The television host wrote in a statement on Twitter Sunday that she feels at ease after learning about Rushdie's latest condition after he was stabbed during an attack in upstate New York earlier in the week. "Relieved @SalmanRushdie is pulling...
Horrifying, ghastly: Authors condemn attack on Salman Rushdie
Authors around the world have expressed their shock and sadness at the attack on Salman Rushdie in New York State. The stabbing attack came after years of Islamist death threats against the Indian-born novelist over The Satanic Verses, published in 1988. Fellow authors such as JK Rowling and Stephen King...
Salman Rushdie attack: details emerge about New Jersey suspect
Details have begun to slowly emerge about Hadi Matar, the man who has been charged with the attempted murder of the author Salman Rushdie. Matar, 24, was arrested on Friday after allegedly storming the stage of a literary event in New York and stabbing Rushdie as he prepared to speak. Rushdie’s agent said the novelist suffered stab wounds to his arm and liver in the attack, would probably lose an eye and couldn’t speak because he had been put on a ventilator.
Salman Rushdie’s entire life has been an act of defiance
Just hours before he was brutally attacked on Friday morning in Chautauqua, New York, Salman had emailed me to help with securing safe refuge for Ukrainian writers who face grave perils that are silencing their voices at a time when they badly need to be heard. The email was nothing new; Salman and I have been in dialogue for nearly a decade about an endless array of efforts to aid persecuted writers and defend the freedom to write.
Salman Rushdie Tells Stern Magazine “His Life Is Very Normal” Just A Fortnight Before His Stabbing
Salman Rushdie, now recovering in hospital after being stabbed on Friday, told a German magazine just a fortnight ago that his life now was “very normal”, and that he would have faced much more danger if social media had existed back when his novel The Satanic Verses was published in 1988, and that death threats to public figures had become “normal.” In an interview with Stern magazine, the author explained of having the fatwa declared against him by Iran’s then spiritual leader Ayatolloah Khomeini: “A fatwa is a serious thing. Luckily we didn’t have the internet back then. The Iranians had to...
Salman Rushdie Off Ventilator, But Injuries Are 'Life Changing,' Son Says
Author Salman Rushdie was removed from a ventilator Saturday, but his injuries are "life changing," says his son, Zafar Rushdie. The renowned author, 75, was attacked and stabbed on stage at a literary festival at New York State's Chautauqua Institution Friday. In a family statement Sunday, Zafar Rushdie said his...
Iran says it had nothing to do with stabbing of author Salman Rushdie
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Iran on Monday denied involvement in the stabbing in New York that seriously wounded renowned author Salman Rushdie and said the controversial writer was himself responsible. The attack, which authorities say was premeditated, happened at the Chautauqua Institution on Friday as Rushdie was preparing to give...
'Buy a book:' Salman Rushdie interviewer suggests a way to support critically wounded author
Salman Rushdie is "more than a literary giant," US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Sunday as the icon remained in critical condition after Friday's stabbing attack.
Salman Rushdie and the Cult of Offense
Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini died in June 1989, just months after issuing a fatwa ordering the murder of Salman Rushdie and all others involved in the publication of his novel The Satanic Verses. Fatwas cannot be rescinded posthumously, which is why ever since then, this fatwa has hung in the air like a putrid smell, inhaled deeply for inspiration by devout followers of Khomeini and his successors. On Friday, a man stabbed Rushdie in upstate New York. The suspect is 24, from New Jersey, and reportedly an admirer of Iranian theocratic rule. “The news is not good,” Rushdie’s agent, Andrew Wylie, said in a statement. Rushdie took a hit to the liver and will likely lose an eye. By Saturday night, Rushdie was reportedly off his respirator and talking.
