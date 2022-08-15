Read full article on original website
Related
Woman Charged With Murder After Kiss With Inmate During Visitation Goes Horribly Wrong
A woman who shared a kiss with a prisoner during a visitation in Tennessee has been charged with murder after the inmate died shortly after their exchange.Rachel Dollard was taken into custody over the weekend by special agents from the Tennessee Department of Correction (TDOC) and the Dickson County Sheriff’s Department, the TDOC confirmed in a statement on Tuesday. She is accused of smuggling drugs into the Turney Center Industrial Complex.Dollard is facing charges of second-degree murder and introduction of contraband into a penal facility and is currently being held in the Hickman County jail, the TDOC said.The charges come...
Florida owner outraged no arrests after teens break into $8m mansion, throw house party
EXCLUSIVE: A north Florida homeowner is outraged that no arrests have been made after her $8 million mansion became the site of an unauthorized, caught-on-video house party nearly two months ago. "I am shocked that basically they’re on video in my home, and they’re just getting away with it," the...
Popculture
Ex-CNN Anchor Arrested After Alleged Hit-and-Run Crash
Former CNN anchor Felicia Taylor was arrested in Palm Beach, Florida for an alleged hit-and-run. She allegedly hit another car on July 28 and left the scene, Palm Beach Police said, reports Page Six. Taylor, 57, denied the allegations and pleaded not guilty. Taylor was driving her white Mercedes when...
Chilling final message dad sent before ‘shooting himself’ with 12-year-old daughter found dead on dirt road
A FATHER reportedly sent a chilling message before his 12-year-old daughter was found dead on Thursday. Stacia Leigh Collins was discovered on a dirt road in Kentucky hours after her father, Stacy, was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, cops said. The schoolgirl's mom said the dad sent a chilling...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hotnewhiphop.com
Courtney Tailor Charged With Murdering Her Boyfriend, Family Says She Deserves Life
Back in April, we reported on the stabbing of Christian Obsumeli. The 27-year-old passed away from the injuries which were brought on by his girlfriend, OnlyFans model, Courtney Tailor. Although the fatality happened months ago, Courtney has just now been apprehended for her heinous actions. A few days ago, the...
blavity.com
A Texas Man Died After His Girlfriend Allegedly Burned Him At A Gas Station
A Texas man has died after his girlfriend allegedly set him on fire at a gas station during a domestic violence incident. According to WFAA, 25-year-old Ricky Doyle was transported to a hospital in critical condition after he was burned on July 18 in Arlington, Texas. Doyle, who was burned across his body, died on Wednesday.
3 Girls Found Dead in Pond Near Texas Home: 'No Idea' Why They Were There, Sheriff Says
Texas authorities said three young girls have been found dead in a private pond near their Cass County home, multiple outlets reported. The bodies of Temari Oliver, 5, Amiyah Hughes, 8, and Zi'Ariel Oliver, 9, were located in the pond early Saturday morning, officials said, according to CBS affiliate KSLA and the Texarkana Gazette. The trio was reported missing late Friday night.
Mom of 2 slain teens testifies at ex-husband's Texas trial
The mother of two teens fatally shot in 2008 in the Dallas area told jurors Thursday that her ex-husband, who is on trial for the killings after evading arrest for over 12 years, was abusive and controlling during their marriage.When Patricia Owens was asked to identify her ex-husband in court, she pointed at Yaser Said, saying: “That devil there.”Said, 65, is charged with capital murder, accused of killing 18-year-old Amina Said and 17-year-old Sarah Said on New Year’s Day in 2008. Yaser Said has entered a not guilty plea. Said, who had worked as a taxi driver, faces an...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Former Minneapolis police officer Thomas Lane ordered to report to federal prison in Colorado
Former Minneapolis police officer Thomas Lane, who was sentenced last month to two and a half years in prison for violating George Floyd's civil rights, has been ordered to report to the Federal Correctional Institution Englewood in Colorado on August 30, according to a judgment order filed Tuesday.
Popculture
Rapper Arrested in Texas for Second Time This Year
Rapper Hotboy Wes was arrested last Saturday night for the second time in 2022 according to KWTX. The up-and-coming artist was charged with possession of marijuana on the night of Saturday, July 23 and paid $3,000 in bond to be released the following day. This came after a much more serious arrest back in January, when Hotboy Wes was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service.
Pictured: Dog which 'viciously attacked a four-year-old boy and left him with significant injuries to his head and face'
The first picture of the dog that is believed to have viciously attacked a four-year-old boy in Liverpool at the weekend has emerged. Officers were called to Wellesbourne Place in Norris Green at around 7pm on Saturday, August 13 to reports of a dog attack, according to Merseyside police. The...
Family finds several bodies stuffed in cases at unit they won in Storage Wars-style auction sparking serial killer fears
A FAMILY made a horrifying discovery after finding several bodies stuffed in suitcases they won in a Storage Wars-style auction. The New Zealand residents won the grim contents of an abandoned storage unit in an auction last week. Buyers are not allowed to sift through the contents before bidding on...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Drunk White Man Pulls Knife On Black Men, Yells Racial Slurs At Them: Cops
Witnesses claim the Black people were detained, despite being the victims.
3rd teen busted in 'anti-white' attack on Queens bus, allegedly threatened to 'bury' woman in cemetery
A 19-year-old girl who told a 57-year-old woman that she “hates white people” before beating her aboard a Queens MTA bus last month has been charged with hate crimes and other crimes, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said Tuesday.
Kansas City Man Fatally Shoots Neighbor After 10-Year-Long Lawn Mowing Feud
A Kansas City man is in police custody after fatally shooting the neighbor he spent the last 10 years fighting with over his lawn mower usage. On Monday, Samuel Avery, 42, was charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action, KSHB reported. The charges came one day after Avery called the police and told them he had shot his neighbor Warner Trotter, 41, after he allegedly saw Trotter pull out his gun.
Police Arrest Crime Ring Responsible For Stealing 44,000 Catalytic Converters Worth $22M
An investigation by the Beaverton Police Department has dealt a blow to a prominent crime organization thought to be responsible for catalytic converter thefts on the West Coast, reports OregonLive. The inquiry into the alleged crimes stretches as far back as 2021. In March, Tanner Lee Hellbusch, 32, was found with more than 100 stolen catalytic converters after being pulled over by police.
Detectives arrest two women and three men after woman in her 40s is found dead in house
Police have arrested five people over the suspected murder of a woman found dead in a house early today. Emergency services were scrambled to a property in Nuneaton, Warwickshire at around 1am this morning. A woman, believed to be in her 40s, was found dead inside. Detectives arrested three men,...
Killer Who Stuffed Bodies in Suitcases Could Be Overseas: Ex-Cop Negotiator
A former police negotiator in New Zealand has said he is confident that the case of the bodies stuffed in suitcases will be solved, though there is a chance that the killer or killers could now be overseas. Ex-police crisis negotiator Lance Burdett told the New Zealand Herald that despite many unknowns in the Auckland case, “somebody will brag” about the grisly killings and eventually do themselves in. “You leave a trail,” he said. It comes as police reveal it will take some time to identify the victims, of which authorities believe there are multiple. Police have not disclosed further...
P.F. Chang's Employee Dies After Being Shot by Another Worker: Police
The victim was released from a hospital shortly after the shooting but died a week later after complications flared up.
Teen Charged With Shooting a Mom Dead as She Visited Her Son’s Grave in Texas
A teenager has been charged with murdering a woman as she visited her son’s grave in Texas. Christian Lamar Weston, 17, is being held with no bond over the March slaying of Yolanda N’Gaojia, 52, the Killeen Police Department said. N’Gaojia was fatally shot while visiting her son’s grave at the Calvary Baptist Church Garden of Memories Cemetery on what would have been her son’s 22nd birthday, according to reports. Cops arriving at the scene found two people with gunshot wounds—the second victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was treated at the scene, while N’Gaojia died less than two hours after the shooting. As well as being charged with murder, Weston also faces an unrelated charge of carrying an unlicensed weapon. Texas law allows a 17-year-old to be tried as an adult. Read it at ABC News
IBTimes
New York City, NY
82K+
Followers
56K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT
Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.https://www.ibtimes.com
Comments / 3