ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

SPOTLIGHT: Jaguars, Jumbo Shrimp, Blues/Brews/BBQ

By Rich Jones
WOKV
WOKV
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K7GMf_0hHdEQEY00
Browns Jaguars Football Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) throws a pass has he is hit by Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (96) during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack) (Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Jacksonville, Fl — The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp are back home for a two-week homestand, starting with a series against Nashville Tuesday - Sunday. The game scheduled for Saturday night was moved, as the Jaguars are set to host the Pittsburgh Steelers at TIAA Bank Field.

Thursday, August 18:

Blues, Brews and BBQ - 5:30 pm - Florida Theatre

Friday, August 19:

Lil Wayne and Friends - 7 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Saturday, August 20:

The Jaguars host the Steelers at 7 pm on WFOX-FOX 30.

Sunday, August 21:

Summer Movie Classic Series - Dirty Dancing - 2 pm - Florida Theatre

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AthlonSports.com

Jacksonville Jaguars Waived A Quarterback On Monday

The Jacksonville Jaguars made a significant roster cut this Monday afternoon ahead of Tuesday's deadline. The AFC South franchise has reportedly cut third-year NFL quarterback Jake Luton. Luton, a former sixth-round pick out of Oregon State, had been battling for the team's backup quarterback role behind Trevor Lawrence. It appears...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Jacksonville, FL
Sports
Jacksonville, FL
Football
City
Jacksonville, FL
State
Florida State
Yardbarker

Carl Nassib signs one-year deal with Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Carl Nassib has signed with a new team months after his release by the Las Vegas Raiders. Nassib agreed to a one-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported. Joining the Bucs should bring back a lot of familiarity for Nassib. The 29-year-old played for Tampa...
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Steelers to Start Giving QB Chris Oladokun More Reps

LATROBE, PA -- Despite already having used their first-round pick on a quarterback, the Pittsburgh Steelers reached further into the 2021 class of signal-callers in the seventh round, selecting South Dakota State star Chris Oladokun with the 241st pick the Draft. Oladokun arrived in Pittsburgh at an awkward time. The...
PITTSBURGH, PA
earnthenecklace.com

Corley Peel Leaving WJXT: Meet the Florida Reporter and Her Family

Corley Peel became Jacksonville’s favorite reporter in her five years at News4JAX. When she announced she is resigning, locals naturally had queries about why Corley Peel’s leaving WJXT and where is she going next. Peel’s family surprised her before she signed off one last time from the news station and revealed the reason for the young reporter’s departure. Corley Peel is stepping back from broadcasting for her family, raising curiosity about them and her background. We reveal all about the journalist in this Corley Peel wiki.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
FOX Sports

Jaguars release veteran NT Malcom Brown, save $3M in 2022

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars released veteran defensive tackle Malcom Brown on Wednesday, a move that saves $3 million in 2022. The 28-year-old Brown, the 32nd overall pick by New England in the 2015 draft, was entering the final year of a two-year, $11 million deal with the Jaguars. He was scheduled to count $7.5 million against the salary cap this season. Instead, he will cost $4.5 million in dead money.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lil Wayne
The Daily South

6 Can't-Miss Dining Stops Along Florida's Shrimp Coast

North Florida, home to St. Augustine, America's oldest city, lives up to its moniker as "The First Coast" with a plethora of historical sites. But for seafood lovers, it's also known for its coveted Mayport shrimp, named for the 150-year-old fishing village where the shrimp are abundant. These wild Atlantic...
FLORIDA STATE
AdWeek

First Coast News Promotes Sarah Bryant-Holcomb to News Director

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Sarah Bryant-Holcomb has been named news director for WTLV First Coast News, the NBC and ABC duopoly in Jacksonville, Florida. Bryant-Holcomb has...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
9K+
Followers
83K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy