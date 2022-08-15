SPOTLIGHT: Jaguars, Jumbo Shrimp, Blues/Brews/BBQ
Jacksonville, Fl — The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp are back home for a two-week homestand, starting with a series against Nashville Tuesday - Sunday. The game scheduled for Saturday night was moved, as the Jaguars are set to host the Pittsburgh Steelers at TIAA Bank Field.
Thursday, August 18:
Blues, Brews and BBQ - 5:30 pm - Florida Theatre
Friday, August 19:
Lil Wayne and Friends - 7 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
Saturday, August 20:
The Jaguars host the Steelers at 7 pm on WFOX-FOX 30.
Sunday, August 21:
Summer Movie Classic Series - Dirty Dancing - 2 pm - Florida Theatre
