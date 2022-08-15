ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Wife Of Longtime Cowboys Star Has Tragically Died

On Monday night, the Dallas Cowboys announced that Janet Hill, the wife of former running back and team consultant Calvin Hill, has passed away. "We are so saddened to learn of the passing of Janet Hill. First and foremost, she was a wonderful grandmother, mother, wife, and a cherished member of the Dallas Cowboys Family," the Cowboys said in a statement. "Janet was also a remarkable leader and role model for many while making an indelible impact on those she knew and worked with. She uniquely served and benefited our community and our country in very special ways over the course of her amazing life journey. Our prayers are with Calvin, Grant, the entire Hill family and so many others who were touched and enriched by having Janet in their lives, like we did."
DALLAS, TX
FanSided

Celtics: Kevin Durant wants to play in Boston because of 1 player

Kevin Durant reportedly wants to be traded to the Boston Celtics to play with one player in particular. The Kevin Durant saga continues, as the star demanded a trade from, the team back on the first day of NBA free agency. Despite this, there was little movement regarding a deal, even with teams expressing interest in acquiring the former two-time NBA Finals MVP.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Former Sixers Star Calls Out Steve Nash, Supports Kevin Durant: "Why Are You Married To Steve Nash? He’s An Unproven Coach, KD Has Had Enough Coaches And Is A Basketball Savant At This Level Where He Can Say, ‘No, This Is Not Good Enough.'"

Few coaches in the NBA have had it as rough as Steve Nash since he took over as the Nets head coach in 2020. On paper, it was supposed to be a great job for a first-time head coach but it has been anything but great. He has had to deal with drama the likes of which we haven't in the NBA, probably ever, and he has taken a lot of criticism for their failures as a group along the way.
BROOKLYN, NY
Larry Brown Sports

David Ortiz offers ridiculous comment about Fernando Tatis

Fernando Tatis Jr has been suspended 80 games for violating MLB’s performance-enhancing drug policy, and one Hall of Famer believes the league has mishandled the situation. MLB announced last week that Tatis tested positive for a banned anabolic steroid called Clostebol. David Ortiz said on Monday that he thinks the league should have kept the news of the 80-game suspension under wraps because Tatis is “an amazing player.”
MLB
The Independent

WNBA star blasts league as unsafe as she announces early retirement for ‘healing and personal growth’

A four-time WNBA All-Star is hanging up her jersey after reaching a "contract divorce" with her team and suggesting the league needs "safer environments" for new players. Liz Cambage, an Australian former player for the Los Angeles Sparks, is stepping away from the league "for the time being" just three weeks after she and the team split ways. Ms Cambage made the announcement in an Instagram post. Though her statements immediately after the split made it seem like she was amicably stepping away from the game, she did suggest she faced struggles with safety and support as a new player....
MENTAL HEALTH
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Monday's Manager Firing News

Amid another losing season, the Texas Rangers have decided to shake up their clubhouse. Evan Grant of Dallas Morning News reported Monday that the Rangers have fired manager Chris Woodward. The team later confirmed the dismissal in a statement posted on Twitter. Third base coach Tony Beasley will take over...
ARLINGTON, TX
Yardbarker

Russell Westbrook Likes Tweet Criticizing Jeanie Buss: "LeBron Needs To Re-Sign, What Does Jeanie Buss Do? Comes Out And Says Jordan Is The GOAT."

Russell Westbrook is not enjoying living out his childhood dream of being a Los Angeles Laker. The hometown kid was acquired by the team last offseason but had an absolutely dreadful season where the Lakers ended up missing the postseason altogether. The Lakers have been taking a step back every season since their championship win in 2020.
LOS ANGELES, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Stephen A. Smith Reveals What He Would Do With Kevin Durant

Stephen A. Smith made his grand return to First Take today and fans couldn't have been any happier with his appearance. It had been over a month since we had last seen him on the show, and his absence was certainly felt. You can't help but love Smith and his personality, and without him on the show, First Take was simply not the same.
NBA
AthlonSports.com

Rams Are Reportedly Waiving A Veteran Quarterback This Tuesday

Teams have to trim their rosters down by Tuesday's deadline. The Los Angeles Rams, as a result, are waiving a veteran quarterback. That quarterback is 27-year-old Luis Perez. Perez is one of several players the Rams are waiving this Tuesday to get down to 85 players on the roster. Los Angeles still has three quarterbacks on the roster, including Matthew Stafford, John Wolford and Bryce Perkins.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbc Sports Chicago#The Chicago White Sox#The Southern League#Fox Business#Ryan Gaydos Fox Com
Yardbarker

White Sox fan gets Tony La Russa to pitch run Adam Engel in the 8th inning

Tony La Russa was goaded into a managerial decision by a fan from the stands during a critical eighth inning comeback win over the Houston Astros. As bizarre as this season has been from a White Sox managerial standpoint you can add this one to the list. A Chicago White Sox fan appeared to get manager Tony La Russa to call time out and put in Adam Engel as a pinch runner in the bottom of the eighth inning.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Should The White Sox Call Up Oscar Colas?

We all know what the Chicago White Sox’ biggest problem has been in 2022. Their inability to generate consistent offense will likely lead to their downfall should they miss the playoffs. In their quest to generate some sort of offensive momentum for the stretch run, many in the fan base have been captivated by the almost nightly offensive barrage from Double-A outfielder Oscar Colas.
CHICAGO, IL
