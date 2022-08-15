Read full article on original website
Chicago Man Shot While Confronting Thieves Attempting to Steal His Car’s Catalytic ConverterNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective MisconductNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Wife Of Longtime Cowboys Star Has Tragically Died
On Monday night, the Dallas Cowboys announced that Janet Hill, the wife of former running back and team consultant Calvin Hill, has passed away. "We are so saddened to learn of the passing of Janet Hill. First and foremost, she was a wonderful grandmother, mother, wife, and a cherished member of the Dallas Cowboys Family," the Cowboys said in a statement. "Janet was also a remarkable leader and role model for many while making an indelible impact on those she knew and worked with. She uniquely served and benefited our community and our country in very special ways over the course of her amazing life journey. Our prayers are with Calvin, Grant, the entire Hill family and so many others who were touched and enriched by having Janet in their lives, like we did."
Celtics: Kevin Durant wants to play in Boston because of 1 player
Kevin Durant reportedly wants to be traded to the Boston Celtics to play with one player in particular. The Kevin Durant saga continues, as the star demanded a trade from, the team back on the first day of NBA free agency. Despite this, there was little movement regarding a deal, even with teams expressing interest in acquiring the former two-time NBA Finals MVP.
Yardbarker
Former Sixers Star Calls Out Steve Nash, Supports Kevin Durant: "Why Are You Married To Steve Nash? He’s An Unproven Coach, KD Has Had Enough Coaches And Is A Basketball Savant At This Level Where He Can Say, ‘No, This Is Not Good Enough.'"
Few coaches in the NBA have had it as rough as Steve Nash since he took over as the Nets head coach in 2020. On paper, it was supposed to be a great job for a first-time head coach but it has been anything but great. He has had to deal with drama the likes of which we haven't in the NBA, probably ever, and he has taken a lot of criticism for their failures as a group along the way.
David Ortiz offers ridiculous comment about Fernando Tatis
Fernando Tatis Jr has been suspended 80 games for violating MLB’s performance-enhancing drug policy, and one Hall of Famer believes the league has mishandled the situation. MLB announced last week that Tatis tested positive for a banned anabolic steroid called Clostebol. David Ortiz said on Monday that he thinks the league should have kept the news of the 80-game suspension under wraps because Tatis is “an amazing player.”
Lakers Trade Moving Beverley for Mavs’ Hardaway Would ‘Make Sense’ - NBA Exec
One Mavs’ argument against this? Hardaway is coming off an injury-plagued campaign that puts his value at a low.
WNBA star blasts league as unsafe as she announces early retirement for ‘healing and personal growth’
A four-time WNBA All-Star is hanging up her jersey after reaching a "contract divorce" with her team and suggesting the league needs "safer environments" for new players. Liz Cambage, an Australian former player for the Los Angeles Sparks, is stepping away from the league "for the time being" just three weeks after she and the team split ways. Ms Cambage made the announcement in an Instagram post. Though her statements immediately after the split made it seem like she was amicably stepping away from the game, she did suggest she faced struggles with safety and support as a new player....
MLB World Reacts To Monday's Manager Firing News
Amid another losing season, the Texas Rangers have decided to shake up their clubhouse. Evan Grant of Dallas Morning News reported Monday that the Rangers have fired manager Chris Woodward. The team later confirmed the dismissal in a statement posted on Twitter. Third base coach Tony Beasley will take over...
NBA Player Who Once Had A $75 Million Contract Is Still A Free Agent
Allen Crabbe still remains a free agent on August 15. He has played for the Minnesota Timberwolves, Portland Trail Blazers, Atlanta Hawks and Brooklyn Nets.
NBA・
Yardbarker
Russell Westbrook Likes Tweet Criticizing Jeanie Buss: "LeBron Needs To Re-Sign, What Does Jeanie Buss Do? Comes Out And Says Jordan Is The GOAT."
Russell Westbrook is not enjoying living out his childhood dream of being a Los Angeles Laker. The hometown kid was acquired by the team last offseason but had an absolutely dreadful season where the Lakers ended up missing the postseason altogether. The Lakers have been taking a step back every season since their championship win in 2020.
hotnewhiphop.com
Stephen A. Smith Reveals What He Would Do With Kevin Durant
Stephen A. Smith made his grand return to First Take today and fans couldn't have been any happier with his appearance. It had been over a month since we had last seen him on the show, and his absence was certainly felt. You can't help but love Smith and his personality, and without him on the show, First Take was simply not the same.
NBA・
MLB News: Hall of Fame Manager Goes Viral for Taking Cues from the Crowd
Hall-of-Fame manager Tony La Russa went viral on social media this week after taking advice from a fan in the crowd who suggested using a pinch-runner.
AthlonSports.com
Rams Are Reportedly Waiving A Veteran Quarterback This Tuesday
Teams have to trim their rosters down by Tuesday's deadline. The Los Angeles Rams, as a result, are waiving a veteran quarterback. That quarterback is 27-year-old Luis Perez. Perez is one of several players the Rams are waiving this Tuesday to get down to 85 players on the roster. Los Angeles still has three quarterbacks on the roster, including Matthew Stafford, John Wolford and Bryce Perkins.
Quick Hits: Robinson Tossed from Practice, Rough Day for QBs, Bozeman Injury + More
Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule met with the media following today's joint practice with the Patriots.
Chris Woodward the latest MLB manager fired, but many more are on hot seat
Chris Woodward wasn't totally to blame in Texas, but struggling teams often feel change is needed. Here are eight other managers who may be in danger.
Yardbarker
White Sox fan gets Tony La Russa to pitch run Adam Engel in the 8th inning
Tony La Russa was goaded into a managerial decision by a fan from the stands during a critical eighth inning comeback win over the Houston Astros. As bizarre as this season has been from a White Sox managerial standpoint you can add this one to the list. A Chicago White Sox fan appeared to get manager Tony La Russa to call time out and put in Adam Engel as a pinch runner in the bottom of the eighth inning.
Fans Banned From Nationals Park After Exchange With Willson Contreras
The two fans have been banned for five years after Tuesday’s heated exchange.
WNBA-Cambage to 'step away' from WNBA following Sparks departure
LOS ANGELES, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Four-time WNBA All-Star Liz Cambage is taking a step back from the league "for the time being" and wished her departure from the Los Angeles Sparks last month had ended on a different note.
Framber Valdez tosses 20th consecutive quality start, Astros nip White Sox
Framber Valdez matched a franchise record with his 20th consecutive quality start and Chas McCormick had an RBI double to
Yardbarker
Should The White Sox Call Up Oscar Colas?
We all know what the Chicago White Sox’ biggest problem has been in 2022. Their inability to generate consistent offense will likely lead to their downfall should they miss the playoffs. In their quest to generate some sort of offensive momentum for the stretch run, many in the fan base have been captivated by the almost nightly offensive barrage from Double-A outfielder Oscar Colas.
Boston Celtics alum Nate Robinson torches fellow Big3 players in Yeezy slides
Former Boston Celtics point guard Nate Robinson might not be a natural when it comes to boxing, but in the sport he made a name for himself in as a floor general to be respected, he put on a bit of a show at the Big3 3-on-3 league, going to town on some other former NBA players.
Comments / 0