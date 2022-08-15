A water park where an 11-year-old girl died is to remain closed for the rest of the week “out of respect” for her family.Emergency services were called to Liquid Leisure, near Datchet in Berkshire, at 3.55pm on Saturday after the youngster was reported missing.She was found just after 5.10pm and rushed to Wexham Park Hospital, where she died.Staff had said the aqua assault course would reopen on Tuesday morning, but plans were altered and it will now stay shut until next week.Liquid Leisure said: “We have decided to remain closed for the remainder of the week out of respect for...

