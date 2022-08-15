ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Thousands of Milwaukee Public Schools students return to class for early start

By TMJ4 Web Staff
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RX87V_0hHdED0L00

Monday morning it's back to school for thousands of kids in the Milwaukee Public School district.

High schools, middle schools and some elementary schools following the Early Start calendar head back to class. Schools on the traditional calendar will begin Sept. 6.

Students will have to start the year wearing masks, because Milwaukee County is in the high transmission category for coronavirus right now.

Learn more about Early Start on the school district's website.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WISN

Milwaukee Public Schools require face masks until Aug. 18

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Public Schools determined that all staff and students on the early start calendar are required to use a face mask until Aug. 18. This decision goes in accordance with a recent announcement from MPS stating that they will follow the COVID-19 community levels tool on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website to determine whether or not masks are required in schools.
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Education
Milwaukee, WI
Education
Milwaukee, WI
Government
Milwaukee County, WI
Government
Milwaukee County, WI
Education
County
Milwaukee County, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
Local
Wisconsin Coronavirus
City
Milwaukee, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin Tuition Promise, free tuition, UW regional campuses

MADISON, Wis. - A war for talent. That is what the University of Wisconsin System president is calling a new initiative to improve the talent pipeline. "It really is going to pay a lot of dividends for many generations," said UW-Milwaukee Chancellor Mark Mone. UW System President Jay Rothman announced...
MADISON, WI
CBS 58

MATC move-in day underway as fall semester approaches

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The migration of college students is underway in Milwaukee. Freshmen students arrived at their new apartments at MATC Monday, pushing the traditional blue carts carrying their belongings at the Westown Green apartments on Martin Luther King Drive. The new students were greeted by food trucks and...
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Milwaukee Public Schools#Elementary Schools#Middle Schools
WISN

More than 1 million people attended 2022 Wisconsin State Fair

MILWAUKEE — Wisconsin State Fair officials were happy to announce growth Tuesday that the fair had a growth in attendance over 2021. Fair officials say 1,003,450 people walked through the gates, a 19% increase over last year. "After 171 years, the Wisconsin State Fair remains a time-honored tradition for...
MILWAUKEE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
empowerwisconsin.org

The consequences of banning police

The Milwaukee Police Department responded to 1,310 calls for service at 34 Milwaukee Public Schools-controlled high schools in the 2021-’22 school year, an average of 7.2 calls every school day that raises anew questions about the school board’s decisions to stiff-arm police. The Milwaukee Public Schools Board of...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WDBO

Tourist dies in fall from Milwaukee drawbridge

MILWAUKEE — A Rhode Island man crossing a drawbridge with his wife was killed when the bridge was raised, causing him to fall. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Richard Dujardin of Providence, Rhode Island, The Associated Press reported. Dujardin was visiting Milwaukee and walking across...
MILWAUKEE, WI
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

28K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.tmj4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy