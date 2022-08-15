Report: Suns to Play Nuggets on Christmas Day

The Phoenix Suns will take on the Denver Nuggets on Christmas, according to multiple reports.

Sometimes, the best present for a Phoenix Suns fan will be watching them play on Christmas.

However, that opportunity won't come for those in the Valley, as the Denver Post's Mike Singer was the first to report the Suns would be traveling on the road for the holiday in a meeting with the Denver Nuggets.

The Athletic's Shams Charania later unveiled the full day's slate of games, which (of course) features salivating matchups across the board.

The Suns will join the Cardinals as the professional Arizona teams playing on the holiday. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be in town playing at State Farm Stadium.

Make no mistake, there's no love lost between the two teams:

Both the Nuggets and Suns have been crawling their way to the top of the western conference food chain, led by star play at multiple positions.

During Phoenix's run in the 2021 playoffs, the Suns managed to sweep the Nuggets in the conference semifinals.

With both squads expected to again feature prominent play, the league expects nothing short of a popcorn-worthy night in the Mile High City.

Given the recent history between the two, they should meet par for the course.

