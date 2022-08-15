Buffalo Wild Wings location closes in Richmond
RICHMOND, Va. -- Amid the bustle of construction outside its front door and on its roof, a longtime sports bar has quietly closed. The Buffalo Wild Wings location at 1501 E. Cary St. ended its 19-year run earlier this summer, franchisee Kevin Donham confirmed, noting that their lease is nearly up and they decided to not renew. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense .
Listen to EAT IT, VIRGINIA for restaurant news and interviews.
Comments / 0