Richmond, VA

Buffalo Wild Wings location closes in Richmond

By Richmond BizSense
WTVR CBS 6
WTVR CBS 6
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KrH64_0hHdE8fx00

RICHMOND, Va. -- Amid the bustle of construction outside its front door and on its roof, a longtime sports bar has quietly closed. The Buffalo Wild Wings location at 1501 E. Cary St. ended its 19-year run earlier this summer, franchisee Kevin Donham confirmed, noting that their lease is nearly up and they decided to not renew. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense .

Listen to EAT IT, VIRGINIA for restaurant news and interviews.

