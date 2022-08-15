ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White Settlement, TX

White Settlement home destroyed by fire, investigators believe it was arson

By Curt Lewis
KRLD News Radio
 4 days ago

White Settlement investigators are looking for the cause of a devastating house fire over the weekend and hunting for the man suspected of setting it.

The home on Raymond Avenue, just a couple of blocks from the Lockheed campus is just about a total loss.

Officials say the flames had quite a head start when firefighters arrived and there was little they could do except keep the fire from spreading.

Investigators seem quite certain the fire was set and they are looking for a man named Aaron Hosak who, as police describe it, "has ties to the property."

Additionally, witnesses reported seeing a man wearing only red boxer shorts running from the scene after setting the house on fire.

KRLD News Radio

