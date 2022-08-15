ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Pfizer CEO Bourla shows mild symptoms after testing positive for COVID

Reuters
 2 days ago
Aug 15 (Reuters)

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) Chief Executive Officer Albert Bourla said on Monday he had tested positive for COVID-19 and was experiencing very mild symptoms.

Bourla, 60, said he had started a course of the company's oral COVID-19 antiviral treatment, Paxlovid, and was isolating and following all public health precautions.

"I am confident that I will have a speedy recovery," Bourla said in a statement.

Several public figures have tested positive for the infectious disease in the past few months including U.S. President Joe Biden and his chief medical adviser, Dr Anthony Fauci.

Biden spent more than two weeks isolated in the White House after two bouts with COVID-19, the second instance is believed to be a "rebound" experienced by some COVID patients who take Paxlovid.

Paxlovid is an antiviral medication that is used to treat high-risk people, such as older patients.

Bourla has received four doses of the COVID vaccine developed by Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech (22UAy.DE).

VastEnergy13
2d ago

Take your vaccines along w the boosters you’ll be fine… Just remember you can’t sue your company or any a vaccine manufacturer if any adverse reactions occur since they’re protected by law. But hey, they work so get caught up on any not facilitated or boosted. Get yourself injected and don’t forget to add the Paxlovid, what’s the worst that can happen???

Sherm6
2d ago

the dems and the lying media have to keep this hype going up through election day ! LMAO 🤣 🤣 tryn to keep the voters home so they don't lose in November !!

Rebecca Robinson
1d ago

I didn't take any vaccine or medication and I recovered just fine, and most of my long haul symptoms went away after taking a few suppliments for a couple months

