Missing 15-year-old found safe

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) says that Lillian Enyeart has been found safe.

On Saturday, August 13 EPSO asked for the public’s help locating Enyeart after she went missing on August 12 around 9 p.m. near the corner of East La Salle Street and Querida Drive.

On the morning of August 15, EPSO said that they had located Enyeart and that she was found safe, thanking the community for their help in finding her.

