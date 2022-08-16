Middletown Area School District responds to football team hazing allegations; Police investigating

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Lower Swatara Township Police are investigating a case of hazing on the Middletown Area High School football team, according to Dauphin County District Attorney Fran Chardo.

Videos of the incident that have been spreading on social media will be part of the investigation, which is still in its early stages.

The school district made a statement to “Parents/Guardians” on their website which said, “The Middletown Area School District is currently investigating a situation involving the high school football team regarding improper conduct toward other team members. The situation was brought to the attention of the high school administration in the early morning hours on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. The District is currently cooperating with other agencies that are actively investigating the situation and hopes to conclude its investigation within the week. Thank you for your patience as the District finalizes the remaining pieces of the investigation.” The statement was signed by Dr. Chelton Hunter, the Superintendent of Schools for the Middletown Area School District.

