Florida State

click orlando

Florida gas prices drop another 14 cents per gallon

ORLANDO, Fla. – The good news at the gas pump continues as prices in Florida drop for a ninth consecutive week. According to new numbers released by AAA- The Auto Club Group, gas prices in Florida dropped another 14 cents per gallon last week. That brings the average for regular to $3.65 per gallon. That’s the lowest daily average since March 3, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Florida gas prices drop for 9th week in a row: Where to find the cheapest gas near you

ORLANDO, Fla. - Floridians are seeing some relief at the gas pumps for the 9th consecutive week as prices continue to fall. AAA says Florida gas prices have dropped another 14 cents per gallon – a total of $1.24 per gallon since mid-June. The average for a gallon of regular unleaded is at $3.65. That's the lowest since March 2, 2022.
Robb Report

This Sprawling $23 Million Florida Estate Can House 5 of Your Prized Yachts and a Dozen Cars

There are waterfront homes, and then there’s this yachter’s paradise in Florida. Located in the tony neighborhood of Seven Isles in Fort Lauderdale, the 11,000-square-foot gated mansion sits on just under an acre and offers 315 feet of prime water frontage. Designed for boating aficionados, the property sports a new raised seawall and a dock with enough power stations for you to charge up to five electric yachts or simply store others. It also offers direct access to the intracoastal waterway. Perfect for large families, the open-air manse comprises seven bedrooms and seven and a half bathrooms. The interior is fitted with...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Autoblog

Carvana is in hot water in Florida over title delays

Update: The following story has been updated with a statement from Carvana. If you live in Florida, the number of options for online car buying may be shrinking. The state’s Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles filed complaints against online auto retailer Carvana, citing title delays as the reason.
FLORIDA STATE
wmfe.org

House it going? The state of the housing market in Central Florida

This year, Florida was named the least affordable state to live. With rent sky-rocketing, some people are looking to make the jump into homeownership. WMFE’s Talia Blake talked with Tansey Soderstrom, president of the Orlando Regional Realtor Association, about what the housing market looks like now. Listen to the...
ORLANDO, FL
Axios Tampa Bay

Mapping what Florida's heat will look like in 30 years

Data: First Street Foundation; Map: Erin Davis/Axios VisualsThink it's hot here now?In 30 years, the counties along Florida's Gulf Coast, from Monroe in the south to the northern extremes of the Tampa Bay region, will experience 35% to 45% more days when the heat index temperature climbs over 100°F.Sarasota County, for instance, is expected to have 79 days with heat index temperatures over 100° in 2023. Yes, but: By 2053, the county can expect 112 days above 100°.Driving the news: That's according to a new hyperlocal analysis of current and future extreme heat events by the nonprofit First Street Foundation.The...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

South Florida lightning strikes are a cause for concern

MIAMI - Summer storms in South Florida can not only bring heavy rain but dangerous lightning. Over the weekend, a lightning strike in North Lauderdale sparked a fire that destroyed two townhomes and severely damaged two others at Winner Circle. Though lightning strikes that cause serious damage or injury, or even death, are rare they do happen. The title "Lightning Capital of America" actually isn't always Florida's to claim. "Within the past two years it's been going back and forth between Kansas and Florida," said NEXT Weather meteorologist Jennifer Correa. She said, on average, Florida gets 1.2...
FLORIDA STATE
The Daily South

6 Can't-Miss Dining Stops Along Florida's Shrimp Coast

North Florida, home to St. Augustine, America's oldest city, lives up to its moniker as "The First Coast" with a plethora of historical sites. But for seafood lovers, it's also known for its coveted Mayport shrimp, named for the 150-year-old fishing village where the shrimp are abundant. These wild Atlantic...
FLORIDA STATE
Click10.com

WILD FLORIDA: Massive gator devours smaller gator

OCALA, Fla. – Survival of the fittest was taken to another level at a Florida state park last week. Tammy Shaw was riding on her paddleboard at Silver Springs State Park near Ocala, when she came across a massive alligator with another smaller gator in its jaws. Shaw would...
OCALA, FL
thewestsidegazette.com

Slavery in Florida Lost Black History

The sad truth of the origin of slavery in the US dates back to 1539 in Florida. This was decades before the common denotation of 1619 as the beginning of slavery in the US colonies. In 1539, slavery arrived in present-day Florida when the slave trader, Spanish explorer Hernando DeSoto, attempted to establish a permanent settlement here. His mission was to claim more territory for Spain. The African slaves were brought here as mining and agricultural laborers.
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

Coke Florida Announces Territory Leadership Changes

TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 15, 2022-- Coca-Cola Beverages Florida, LLC (Coke Florida) announced several leadership changes in its Florida territories. Rodney Ford has been promoted to Territory Director, South Region, Jack Palmorn has been named Territory General Manager, Ft. Myers, and April King will expand her Territory General Manager, Ft. Pierce role to include the Brevard territory. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220812005450/en/ Rodney Ford, Territory Director, South Region (Photo: Business Wire)
FLORIDA STATE

