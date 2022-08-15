Read full article on original website
click orlando
Florida gas prices drop another 14 cents per gallon
ORLANDO, Fla. – The good news at the gas pump continues as prices in Florida drop for a ninth consecutive week. According to new numbers released by AAA- The Auto Club Group, gas prices in Florida dropped another 14 cents per gallon last week. That brings the average for regular to $3.65 per gallon. That’s the lowest daily average since March 3, 2022.
fox35orlando.com
Florida gas prices drop for 9th week in a row: Where to find the cheapest gas near you
This Sprawling $23 Million Florida Estate Can House 5 of Your Prized Yachts and a Dozen Cars
There are waterfront homes, and then there’s this yachter’s paradise in Florida. Located in the tony neighborhood of Seven Isles in Fort Lauderdale, the 11,000-square-foot gated mansion sits on just under an acre and offers 315 feet of prime water frontage. Designed for boating aficionados, the property sports a new raised seawall and a dock with enough power stations for you to charge up to five electric yachts or simply store others. It also offers direct access to the intracoastal waterway. Perfect for large families, the open-air manse comprises seven bedrooms and seven and a half bathrooms. The interior is fitted with...
Autoblog
Carvana is in hot water in Florida over title delays
Update: The following story has been updated with a statement from Carvana. If you live in Florida, the number of options for online car buying may be shrinking. The state’s Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles filed complaints against online auto retailer Carvana, citing title delays as the reason.
wmfe.org
House it going? The state of the housing market in Central Florida
This year, Florida was named the least affordable state to live. With rent sky-rocketing, some people are looking to make the jump into homeownership. WMFE’s Talia Blake talked with Tansey Soderstrom, president of the Orlando Regional Realtor Association, about what the housing market looks like now. Listen to the...
Mapping what Florida's heat will look like in 30 years
Data: First Street Foundation; Map: Erin Davis/Axios VisualsThink it's hot here now?In 30 years, the counties along Florida's Gulf Coast, from Monroe in the south to the northern extremes of the Tampa Bay region, will experience 35% to 45% more days when the heat index temperature climbs over 100°F.Sarasota County, for instance, is expected to have 79 days with heat index temperatures over 100° in 2023. Yes, but: By 2053, the county can expect 112 days above 100°.Driving the news: That's according to a new hyperlocal analysis of current and future extreme heat events by the nonprofit First Street Foundation.The...
19 Best Places in Florida for a Couple To Live Only on Social Security
Florida has a reputation as being a haven for senior citizens, and why not? The state has plenty to offer, from beautiful beaches and amazing seafood to cities with a wide range of personalities and...
Hit by nationwide flight delays and cancellations? Blame Florida
It’s time to blame somebody or something for the flight cancellations and delays that have made travel miserable for months. So, here it is: It’s Florida’s fault, according to the New York Post. Federal data show that all four major Florida airports (Orlando, Miami, Tampa, and Fort...
Some insurance companies dropping Florida customers if they put solar panels on their homes
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — If you put solar panels on your roof, your home insurance company could drop you. Fewer insurance companies will even cover solar panels on homes in Florida. It’s happening more and more now. So what’s going on?. "Something is going on, it’s very...
South Florida lightning strikes are a cause for concern
MIAMI - Summer storms in South Florida can not only bring heavy rain but dangerous lightning. Over the weekend, a lightning strike in North Lauderdale sparked a fire that destroyed two townhomes and severely damaged two others at Winner Circle. Though lightning strikes that cause serious damage or injury, or even death, are rare they do happen. The title "Lightning Capital of America" actually isn't always Florida's to claim. "Within the past two years it's been going back and forth between Kansas and Florida," said NEXT Weather meteorologist Jennifer Correa. She said, on average, Florida gets 1.2...
Four Florida cities rank as most humid cities in the US
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — * The above video is from a previous unrelated story. This time of the year can be a steam bath. Step outside and bam, you're drenched in sweat. The swampy, thick heat and moisture can be a challenge in Florida cities. Hydration is key. A research...
The Daily South
6 Can't-Miss Dining Stops Along Florida's Shrimp Coast
North Florida, home to St. Augustine, America's oldest city, lives up to its moniker as "The First Coast" with a plethora of historical sites. But for seafood lovers, it's also known for its coveted Mayport shrimp, named for the 150-year-old fishing village where the shrimp are abundant. These wild Atlantic...
Click10.com
WILD FLORIDA: Massive gator devours smaller gator
OCALA, Fla. – Survival of the fittest was taken to another level at a Florida state park last week. Tammy Shaw was riding on her paddleboard at Silver Springs State Park near Ocala, when she came across a massive alligator with another smaller gator in its jaws. Shaw would...
thewestsidegazette.com
Slavery in Florida Lost Black History
The sad truth of the origin of slavery in the US dates back to 1539 in Florida. This was decades before the common denotation of 1619 as the beginning of slavery in the US colonies. In 1539, slavery arrived in present-day Florida when the slave trader, Spanish explorer Hernando DeSoto, attempted to establish a permanent settlement here. His mission was to claim more territory for Spain. The African slaves were brought here as mining and agricultural laborers.
WCJB
Residents rally against Northern Turnpike Extension following victory
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Department of Transportation has paused plans to build a toll road through North Central Florida, on Tuesday community leaders held a rally to make sure the plan doesn’t return. Organizers of the ‘no roads to ruin’ campaign held a news conference to address...
New Florida Lottery promotion lets players compete for a lowered price
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Lottery announced a new limited-time promotion on Monday that gives players additional reasons to play PICK Daily Games. Now through Sept. 25, players can take advantage of two for $1 Tuesdays and 50%-Off-FIREBALL Fridays. STORY: STAY UPDATED: Download the Action News Jax app for...
wuwf.org
Some Northwest Florida customers are unhappy with FP&L's takeover of Gulf Power
Many Northwest Florida residents appear less than thrilled at some of the actions by the firm that took over Gulf Power Company almost two years ago. NextEra Energy Inc., the parent firm of Florida Power & Light, acquired Gulf Power from the Southern Company in 2019, and officially changed its name to FP&L on January 1, 2021.
Florida utility’s new drone can speed hurricane recovery
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Florida’s primary energy provider is ready to launch a powerful new technology, just ahead of the busiest weeks of the Atlantic hurricane season: a new fixed-wing drone designed fly into tropical storm force winds and speed the restoration of electricity after severe weather.
This Is Florida's Most Expensive Suburb
Travel + Leisure looked to data from Zillow and Redfin to find the most expensive suburb in every state.
Coke Florida Announces Territory Leadership Changes
TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 15, 2022-- Coca-Cola Beverages Florida, LLC (Coke Florida) announced several leadership changes in its Florida territories. Rodney Ford has been promoted to Territory Director, South Region, Jack Palmorn has been named Territory General Manager, Ft. Myers, and April King will expand her Territory General Manager, Ft. Pierce role to include the Brevard territory. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220812005450/en/ Rodney Ford, Territory Director, South Region (Photo: Business Wire)
