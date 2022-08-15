ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gillette, WY

county17.com

Obituary: Robert Lynn Heald

Robert Lynn Heald: November 4, 1938 – August 13, 2022. On November 4, 1938 Robert Lynn Heald was born in Oshoto, WY to George and Barbara Heald. He was raised near Oshoto on the Heald road where his parents and Heald relatives homesteaded. Robert grew up with sisters Mary...
GILLETTE, WY
county17.com

Scott Matheny wins bid for sheriff in primary

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Scott Matheny has won his Republican Primary Election bid for another four-year term as Campbell County Sheriff and will advance to the fall General Election. Matheny defeated sheriff-hopeful and former sheriff’s office sergeant Janaia Hyland with 6,840 votes to Hyland’s 4,755, according to the unofficial 2022...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
Sheridan Media

North-Central Wyoming State Legislative 2022 Primary Election Results

Three of the four incumbents in state house districts in Sheridan and Johnson counties as well as the one State Senate District that was on the primary ballot, will keep their spots in the Wyoming Legislature for the next 2 years. The remaining house district won’t be officially decided until...
WYOMING STATE
Gillette, WY
Obituaries
State
Wisconsin State
City
Gillette, WY
State
Wyoming State
Wyoming State
Wyoming Obituaries
City
Laramie, WY
county17.com

Six people die in four Wyoming crashes on Friday, Saturday

CASPER, Wyo. — Six people died in four different crashes in Wyoming on Friday, Aug. 12 and Saturday, Aug. 13, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol. A total of 70 people have died in crashes in Wyoming so far in 2022, the WHP reports. Crash on U.S. Highway 14...
WYOMING STATE
county17.com

Voting guide for Campbell County Primary Election

GILLETTE, Wyo. — County 17 has created a comprehensive election guide that lists all candidates running in Campbell County’s Primary Election in 2022. Election Day voting will take place today from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Additionally, we’ve enabled candidates to describe their platforms in their own words...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
county17.com

C17 Crime Clips for Wednesday, Aug. 17

GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Hit and run, Aug. 16, Second Street and Gillette Avenue, GPD. A 24-year-old...
GILLETTE, WY
Person
Gwen Moore
county17.com

Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution inmate dies on Saturday

GILLETTE, Wyo. — An inmate at the Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution died on Saturday, Aug. 13, according to a release from the Wyoming Department of Corrections. Harry Ballard was convicted of second degree sexual abuse of a minor, and sentenced to 15 years on November 12, 2020, by Judge Perry in the Sixth Judicial District in Crook County, Wyoming.
CROOK COUNTY, WY
county17.com

Arrests, Arraignments for Wednesday, Aug. 17

Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
county17.com

Arrests, Arraignments for Monday, Aug. 15

Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
county17.com

Northeast Wyoming Regional Airport to hold free vehicles show Saturday

GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Northeast Wyoming Regional Airport will host its second annual Wings and Wheels event from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 20. Visitors can tour the new General Aviation facility and see cars, motorcycles, airplanes and other vehicles with wheels for free. The event will also feature a ribbon cutting for the new General Aviation Terminal at 1 p.m., an airport representative said Tuesday.
GILLETTE, WY
#Retirement#Debt Management#The University Of Wyoming#Boettcher And Associates#Capital Finance
K2 Radio

2 Dead After Pickup Collides With Car in Northeast Wyoming

Two people were killed and another person injured after a pickup collided with a car near Wright late Friday night. The crash happened around 11:55 p.m. near milepost 138 on Wyoming 387. The Wyoming Highway Patrol says 36-year-old Oklahoma resident Michael Brasch was headed south when he crossed the centerline,...
WRIGHT, WY
county17.com

Campbell County Fire Dept. Report (8/16/2022)

GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Campbell County Fire Department responded to the following incidents on Tuesday, Aug. 16:. At 4:23 a.m.to Mills Avenue for an emergency medical response. Firefighters provided patient care on scene. At 1:58 p.m. to Union Chapel Road for the report of a grassfire. Firefighters contained the...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Army
K2 Radio

Motorcyclist Dead After Hitting Guardrail on I-90 in Wyoming

A 70-year-old Washington woman is dead after crashing her motorcycle west of Gillette, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 5, near milepost 93.728 on Interstate 90. The patrol says Marilou Vanderiet was riding east in the right-hand lane when she failed to...
GILLETTE, WY

