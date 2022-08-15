New National Parks Series Debuts On Nat Geo This Month And You May Recognize The Narrator’s Famous Voice

Read full article on original website
Related
'Cyborg time traveller from 2050' says one movie is scarily accurate to real life in future
Guys, guys, guys! We really are living in a simulation! Well, according to a ‘cyborg time traveller from 2050’, that is. A man named Orrin who claims to be a cyborg from the future (what’s so funny?) told his social media followers: “There is a Matrix. This [our existence] is very much like The Matrix movie. This is all a simulation.”
travelawaits.com
10 Superb Cabin Rentals Near Yosemite National Park
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. More than any single spot, Yosemite is responsible for the continued protection of America’s many scenic areas. Though Yellowstone holds the honor of being the first park created, it was Yosemite that inspired John Muir’s love of nature and, in turn, his lifelong mission to share that love and preserve the objects of his affections. His journeys in the Sierras led him to write a number of books and campaign for the protection of Yosemite.
travelawaits.com
Colorado’s New Mountaintop Coaster Not For The Faint Of Heart
“We’re going back again — four times in a row!”. Those were just a few of the exclamations I heard while watching guests of Colorado’s Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park exit their 56-second-long ride aboard the mountaintop theme park’s newest roller coaster: Defiance. The gravity-defying coaster debuted...
Comments / 0