New National Parks Series Debuts On Nat Geo This Month And You May Recognize The Narrator’s Famous Voice

More than any single spot, Yosemite is responsible for the continued protection of America's many scenic areas. Though Yellowstone holds the honor of being the first park created, it was Yosemite that inspired John Muir's love of nature and, in turn, his lifelong mission to share that love and preserve the objects of his affections. His journeys in the Sierras led him to write a number of books and campaign for the protection of Yosemite.

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO