A new leak tied to the popular platform fighting game MultiVersus has seemingly revealed that Beetlejuice and the Wicked Witch of the West will soon become new playable characters. As of this week, the game's first Season officially began, which means that characters like Rick, Morty, Black Adam, and Stripe are all slated to come to MultiVersus at some point soon. And while we don't yet know which characters are slated to arrive after this group, it definitely looks like Beetlejuice and the Wicked Witch are on deck.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO