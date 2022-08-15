Hiker rescued in Pennsylvania by helicopter
A hiker was rescued in Pennsylvania over the weekend.
The hiker was on the Gorge Trail at Cedar Creek Park in Westmoreland County.
The Rostraver Central Fire Department says they used a Stokes basket to package and extricate the victim by manual carry from an isolated area to a landing zone.
The name and condition of the hiker was not given at this time.
The hiker was taken to a Pittsburgh hospital.

