Westmoreland County, PA

Hiker rescued in Pennsylvania by helicopter

By John Lynch
WTRF- 7News
 2 days ago

A hiker was rescued in Pennsylvania over the weekend.

The hiker was on the Gorge Trail at Cedar Creek Park in Westmoreland County.

The Rostraver Central Fire Department says they used a Stokes basket to package and extricate the victim by manual carry from an isolated area to a landing zone.

The name and condition of the hiker was not given at this time.

The hiker was taken to a Pittsburgh hospital.

