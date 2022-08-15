Over the last 18-24 months, the City of Pawtucket has approved a new truck distribution hub to be located at the former Microfibers Facility on 1 Moshassuck Street, on the border of Providence where Smithfield Avenue turns into North Main Street. Each stage of the plan was unanimously approved by the Pawtucket City Council and mostly flew under the radar of residents in Pawtucket and Providence. Organized resistance in Providence geared up too late to impact the planned distribution facility, which will increase traffic on North Main Street just as plans were taking shape to revitalize that part of Providence with new housing and commerce.

PAWTUCKET, RI ・ 12 HOURS AGO