eastgreenwichnews.com
Town Council Says ‘Wait’ to Schools Request for $800K
Above: School Committee Chair Anne Musella addresses the Town Council Monday night. The Town Council Monday night voted to continue a request from the School Committee for an $800,641 supplemental appropriation (i.e. money beyond what was approved by the Council in June) for fiscal year 2023 to a joint meeting with the School Committee in December.
ABC6.com
3 finalists interviewed to be next North Kingstown School Department superintendent
NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — Three finalists to become the next Superintendent of the North Kingstown School Department were interviewed by the school committee Tuesday night. The three finalists were former Forest Parks Elementary Principal Dr. Wendy Amelotte, Coventry Assistant Superintendent Don Cowart and a former school district superintendent...
Uprise RI
Pawtucket moves to eliminate remaining green space in an environmental justice community
Over the last 18-24 months, the City of Pawtucket has approved a new truck distribution hub to be located at the former Microfibers Facility on 1 Moshassuck Street, on the border of Providence where Smithfield Avenue turns into North Main Street. Each stage of the plan was unanimously approved by the Pawtucket City Council and mostly flew under the radar of residents in Pawtucket and Providence. Organized resistance in Providence geared up too late to impact the planned distribution facility, which will increase traffic on North Main Street just as plans were taking shape to revitalize that part of Providence with new housing and commerce.
ecori.org
Mayflower Wind Claims Effects of Buried Cable Under Sakonnet River Would be Minimal
PORTSMOUTH, R.I. — An offshore wind developer assured Aquidneck Island residents Tuesday night they would experience minimal disruptions from a proposal to bury an export cable along Boyds Lane into Mount Hope Bay. The project is part of a proposed wind facility by Mayflower Wind LLC in a leased...
Woonsocket Call
Split City Council moves forward on Cass Park complex
WOONSOCKET — After two votes at Monday night’s meeting, the City Council voted 4-3 to allow the mayor to purchase a plot of land destined to become a parking lot for the proposed Cass Park Recreational Complex. The city initially reached an agreement to purchase the property, now...
Rep. Carlos Tobon hit with $3,600 fine for over a dozen ethics violations
The R.I. Ethics Commission launched its own investigation in response to a Target 12 report probing the lawmakers' finances that aired in May.
iheart.com
Warwick Delays Vote On "Flock" Camera Proposal
License plate-reading cameras could soon go online in another Rhode Island city. The Warwick City Council on Monday unanimously voted to send a proposed ordinance to the public safety committee after a discussion that lasted several hours. The full council is set to vote in September. License-plate cameras have been...
GoLocalProv
RIDOT Refuses to Turn Over 59 Emails Tied to 6/10 Contamination Investigation
The Rhode Island Department of Transportation is refusing to release documents from federal agencies relating to the contaminated soil dumped in the Olneyville section of Providence — one of the city’s poorest neighborhoods. On June 2, GoLocal filed an Access to Public Records Act (APRA) request seeking “any...
Turnto10.com
McKee to sign legislation aimed at helping seniors
(WJAR) — Governor Dan McKee is set to sign legislation on Wednesday that is aimed at helping seniors. The governor will be holding the ceremonial signing at the Pilgrim Senior Center in Warwick. The legislation includes a new Circuit Breaker Tax Credit and also an increase in the amount...
johnstonsunrise.net
Bud Lights for Billy
As Cranston’s Patti Bacon and Johnston’s Jackie Paquin tell it, their brother, Billy Landry, had a larger than life personality. He loved his family, was proud of owning PB&J’s Restaurant and – on many occasions – captivated the dining room with his stories. He would do anything for anyone.
GoLocalProv
How a Rhode Island Family Started a Puzzle Company From Scratch
It’s not always easy starting your own business — especially when you’re learning the trade from the ground up. That’s exactly what Barrington residents Jerauld and Sara Adams did, however, when they started their company “Hope Puzzles” during the pandemic. The Adams, who had...
reportertoday.com
Seekonk Town Administrator Signs New Contract
Town Administrator Shawn Cadime has signed a new three year contract, which extends through 2025. Cadime has been serving in the position since 2014. He is also a member of the Fall River City Council. Cadime’s annual salary is $184, 381 as of August 2. Cadime’s salary will increase to...
West Nile virus, EEE detected in RI for first time this year
EEE is very serious, even though it's extremely rare in humans.
Warwick City Council discusses license plate recognition cameras
The cameras have been causing a lot of controversy in Rhode Island but police departments say they are part of a plan aimed at fighting crime.
When SouthCoast Lawns Featured Bathtub Marys and Yard Shrines
Like many things that change with the generations, the popularity of yard shrines and so-called "Bathtub Marys" is on the decline. On a Sunday drive through deep Catholic neighborhoods in Massachusetts and Rhode Island, however, a keen observer might still find a few displays here and there. Much has been...
ABC6.com
Department of Transportation to open new exit on 6/10 connector
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Transportation is making changes to the 6/10 connector. By Friday morning, RIDOT hopes to shift the 6/10 southbound split in Providence. Drivers will have to merge onto either route sooner. The department will be opening a new permanent exit to...
ecori.org
Paddling Through the Different Eras of the Blackstone River
Stefanie Covino, left, and Emily Vogler, right, paddle behind Ed and Jack Oleksyk on the Backstone River. (Colleen Cronin/ecoRI News photos) When Ed Oleksyk was growing up around the Blackstone River, he and his best friend would hike the river valley with absolutely nothing except their imaginations and ingenuity. As...
Killingly rejected a fully funded mental health center at its high school. Why?
The Killingly Board of Education refused the grant-funded center in a vote mired in politics. Now the state of Connecticut is involved.
rimonthly.com
The 56th Annual Washington County Fair is Back
Yeehaw! Welcome back to the one weekend where cowboy boots and bandana tops are socially acceptable (kind of). Aside from the former South County Balloon Festival and the Blessing of the Fleet Celebration, the Washington County Fair is one of the biggest events for southern Rhode Island. An outing that all members of the family can enjoy, the fair kicks off on Wednesday, Aug. 17 and stretches through Sunday, Aug. 21.
Turnto10.com
Villa Marina in Newport sells for $5.5M
(WJAR) — Villa Marina, also known as the Sanford-Covell House, in Newport, Rhode Island was sold for $5.5 million, according to Gustave White Sotheby's International Realty. The eight-bedroom home is located at 72 Washington St. in Newport and was most recently an inn. The property was built in 1870...
