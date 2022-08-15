Read full article on original website
Swimmer Dead Following Possible Drowning at Profile Falls in New Hampshire
A possible drowning at Profile Falls in Bristol prompted an emergency response from several New Hampshire agencies Saturday afternoon, according to police. New Hampshire State Police got a call around 12:40 p.m. Saturday, and once first responders arrived, witnesses said a male was swimming in the falls and went underwater, according to a news release from the Marine Patrol division of New Hampshire State Police.
Basketball Courts in Mattapan Dedicated to Memory of Medina Dixon
Boston city leaders gathered Saturday afternoon at the Walker Playground in Mattapan, to dedicate the basketball courts there in honor of late Medina Dixon. Mayor Michelle Wu and Boston Parks Commissioner Ryan Woods were joined by members of Dixon's family, as well as local coaches and players to dedicate what became the first ever basketball courts in the City of Boston park system to be named after a woman.
Orange Line Shutdown Begins, and Wu Says Boston Is Ready to Handle Commuters
The first full day of the historic 30-day closure of the MBTA's Orange Line began Saturday, and crews were seen working on the transit line at all hours. Boston Mayor Michelle Wu says buses are ready to commute students, families and workers that will be heading for the first Monday morning commute without the MBTA Orange Line.
Possible Murder-Suicide Under Investigation in Wareham
A double fatal shooting in Wareham, Massachusetts, is being investigated as a possible murder-suicide, officials announced. Massachusetts State Police detectives were called by the Wareham Police Department to respond to the incident around 5 p.m. Friday, according to a tweet from Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz. "Preliminarily, it appears...
Haymarket Vendors Feel the Pinch as Orange Line Shutdown Takes Hold
Saturday was only the first full day of disruptions to service along the MBTA's Orange Line, but some businesses are already feeling the effects on their bottom line. Some vendors at Boston's historic Haymarket, for instance, say there's already less money coming in. "It's just singles, I'm barely making any...
Mayor Wu: Commuter Rail Is ‘Probably the Best Alternative' During Orange Line Closure
Boston Mayor Michelle Wu rode the MBTA Commuter Rail Saturday afternoon, encouraging T passengers to take advantage of alternative ways to travel that are being offered during the month-long Orange Line shutdown. The mayor rode the Commuter Rail after speaking with news outlets at Roslindale Village Station, during the first...
Massachusetts School Issues ‘Uniform Infraction' to Student for Wearing Hijab
A school in Malden, Massachusetts has received backlash after one of its teachers wrote up a female student wearing hijab for violating the school's uniform policy. The student, who attends Mystic Valley Regional Charter School, was cited by a teacher for a "uniform infraction," according to the written form. The form filled by the teacher incorrectly spelled the religious garment as "jihab," rather than hijab.
‘Challenging Time': Monthlong Closure of MBTA Orange Line Begins
The historic 30-day closure of the MBTA's Orange Line has officially begun. The train line closed down service at 9 p.m. Friday, marking the beginning of a monthlong, intensive effort by the transit agency to complete repair work on the Orange Line. The train will reopen service on Sept. 18.
Man Injured in Early Morning Dorchester Shooting
A man was taken to the hospital following an early morning shooting in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood. Boston Police responded to the area of Blakeville and Olney Streets shortly before 4a.m. on Saturday and found a man had been shot. The man was taken to a nearby hospital with non life-threatening...
Multiple Brush Fires Continue to Rage Across Parts of Mass.
Local firefighters and state response teams are continuing to battle brush fires across multiple parts of Massachusetts. The fires have sent smoke traveling over multiple area cities and towns. A large brush fire that began Friday in Marlborough continued to burn through the weekend. The fire, located on the town...
Commuters Brace for Monday Morning Woes Amid MBTA Orange, Green Line Closure
Commuters taking any means of transportation around Boston on Monday are bracing for increased traffic and slower travel times as both the Orange Lines and Green Line Extensions will be closed. Crews have been working as early as last Friday to repair parts of the transit system. The MBTA says...
Lady Gaga Comes to Fenway Park Friday Night
Pop superstar Lady Gaga is bringing her highly-anticipated Chromatica Ball tour to Boston's Fenway Park Friday night. This show was originally scheduled for August of 2020, but had to be rescheduled twice because of the coronavirus pandemic. The tour is in support of Gaga's fifth solo studio album, "Chromatica," which was released in 2020 and featured high-profile hit singles like "Stupid Love" and the Ariana Grande collaboration "Rain on Me."
2 Teens Injured in Late Night Cambridge Shooting
Police are investigating a shooting Friday night that left two teenagers injured in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Cambridge police responded to the area of Hoyt Field and Howard Street around 10:30 p.m. after receiving reports of a series of gunshots. Police say the two victims -- only identified as men ages 18...
Multiple Mass. Brush Fires Send Smoke Traveling Across Parts of State
Emergency crews are battling multiple brush fires across Massachusetts, which has sent smoke traveling over multiple area cities and towns. A large brush fire that began Friday in Marlborough continued to burn Saturday. The fire, located on the town line with Sudbury and Hudson, is contained to a wooded area. Fourteen fire departments from surrounding communities are responding to the fire. Fire officials say there is no threat to the public.
Breakheart Reservation in Saugus Closes Through Sunday Amid Brush Fires
A recreation area in Saugus, Massachusetts, will remain closed this weekend as wildfires continue to rage. Breakheart Reservation in Saugus has been one of multiple areas in the state dealing with brush fires amid drought conditions. David Celino, chief fire warden for the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation, said Wednesday that the fires there were "suspicious."
When Seconds Matter, How Will Orange Line Shutdown Traffic Affect First Responders?
In communities up and down the Orange Line, emergency crews are preparing for the challenges increased traffic may bring starting Friday night. "We have some initial expectations that it will take us longer to complete an average call," said Domenic Corey, operations manager for Brewster Ambulance. Brewster dispatches dozens of...
6 People Escape Revere House Fire
A fire broke out Thursday night at a home in Revere, Massachusetts, and the flames spread to a car, a motorcycle and a bunch of items under the deck, officials said. Revere Fire Chief Chris Bright said the emergency communications center received multiple calls for a fire just before 7 p.m. Firefighters responded to the Greentree Lane home and found heavy fire. Fortunately six people who were inside were able to make it out safely.
Watch the ‘Boston Ballet: Citydance 30 Years of Movement' Documentary Saturday
The documentary "Boston Ballet: Citydance 30 Years of Movement" celebrates three decades of the Boston Ballet program that introduces third graders in Boston Public Schools to the world of dance. The people who work with the students say it's not just about performing but about creating a lifelong curiosity and...
Drawdown Brewing Company Plans to Open in Jamaica Plain
It looks like another new brewery may be on its way to Boston. According to an article in the Jamaica Plain News, Drawdown Brewing Company is looking to open on Washington Street, moving into the ground floor of an apartment building on the outer edge of Egleston Square. The post mentions that owner/operator Liz Nicol--who is a resident of Jamaica Plain--plans to include a taproom in the space with offerings including year-round brews as well as specialty and seasonal beers and "light bites," and she is also hoping to partner with local restaurants for more food options.
Massive Fire Destroys Mattapoisett Boatyard
A massive blaze at a boatyard in Mattapoisett, Massachusetts, drew more than 100 firefighters from surrounding communities, with flames engulfing buildings, boats and cars Friday afternoon. Fire crews from around the region -- including from as far as Providence, Rhode Island, about 30 miles away -- responded to the blaze...
