Jennifer O
5d ago
How about a hairstylist coming to people home? I mean for the disabled and the elderly who have difficulty getting out for a appointment
readthereporter.com
The man behind Westfield’s new old cabin
Mike Bailey is the man hired by the Westfield Washington Historical Society & Museum to rebuild the historic cabin in downtown Westfield at 136 Penn St., near City Hall. The Reporter sat down with Bailey to talk about the cabin, his interesting life, and how you can help see this project to completion.
Pendleton woman's new career blossoming as she builds her field of dreams
Lawyer founded Lick Creek Flower Co. in Pendleton three years ago. She's is one of several featured farmers at this year’s Indiana State Fair.
WTHR
Pat Sullivan: Cleaning and sealing outdoor wood
INDIANAPOLIS — Pat Sullivan from Sullivan Hardware and Garden demonstrated the steps to cleaning and sealing outdoor wooden surfaces on 13Sunrise. Outdoor wooden surfaces will look better and last longer if they are periodically maintained and treated. For cleaning, Sullivan used a bleach-based detergent that he applied with a...
WISH-TV
Motorcycle club tries to raise awareness of Indiana permitless carry law
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A motorcycle club on Saturday tried to raise gun safety awareness in Indianapolis. UnDefeated MC was working to educate people about a new Indiana law that repealed the requirement of a license to carry a handgun in Indiana. It’s known as permitless carry. Their event...
thewhiskeywash.com
Indiana’s West Fork Whiskey Opens Large Scale New Whiskey Facility
The West Fork Whiskey Company in Indiana recently announced the grand opening of its 30,000-square-foot agritourism facility, set for the doors to open to the public on Aug. 20th. With the expanded distillery operations, West Fork will have the capacity to make up to 5,000, 53-gallon barrels each year. The...
'Picking up the pieces' | Camby church, mobile grocery store vandalized
INDIANAPOLIS — A church in Camby, Indiana, is cleaning up with the hopes of holding service there Sunday morning. The pastor received a phone call that their church and mobile grocery store had been vandalized. "She said, 'Hey, I'm sorry to tell you, but all the windows in the...
WTHR
PHOTOS: Camby church, mobile grocery store vandalized
Gale and Lydia Watson just opened the Neighborhood Bible Church on Camby Road in January. Now they're trying to figure out how to move forward after vandals damaged their church and mobile grocery bus.
kiiky.com
15 Highest-Paid Jobs In Indiana
The job market in Indianapolis has been growing over the past few years. No doubt, it’s expected to keep growing. Looking for your first job or a new career after many years? The highest-paid jobs in Indiana are your best bet at making a lot of money. Are you...
WTHR
Youth center vision fulfilled | Inspiring Indiana
One year ago today, Elwood pastor Ben Capshaw died in a car accident on State Road 37. He left behind a wife and two sons.
readthereporter.com
Carmel PD welcomes eight new officers
The Carmel Police Department (CPD) welcomes eight new officers: Christian Bravo, Garrett Durkac, Caleb Hall, Matthew Kranda, Jacob Meyer, Mark Parshall, Christopher Reid and Sukhmanpreet Singh. Read more about each officer below. Christian Bravo. Officer Christian Bravo comes to CPD from Greenwood. Officer Bravo graduated from IUPUI with a bachelor’s...
Man kicked out of Indiana State Fair for having rifle parts in backpack
INDIANAPOLIS — State police have confirmed that a man shown in a viral TikTok at the Indiana State Fair did have rifle parts in a backpack. A video posted to TikTok that has gained many views on social media this week shows police talking with a man and going through a backpack. Indiana State Police […]
Muncie Police testing license plate reader technology
MUNCIE, Ind. — Another central Indiana police department is looking into license plate reader technology to help cut down on crime. The city of Muncie is getting ready to roll out Flock Safety cameras on local streets, hoping to help police to more quickly solve crimes. Getting crime under...
Inside Indiana Business
$188 million Purple Line moving toward 2024 completion
By the fall of 2024, IndyGo’s Purple Line is expected to provide some of the city’s most distressed neighborhoods along the East 38th Street corridor and northward with better access to jobs, groceries and safe travel. But before the $188 million rapid-transit bus line moves its first passenger,...
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Timeline for tonight's storms
INDIANAPOLIS — The break from the storms will come to an end later this evening. Storms that are rolling in from Illinois could bring an isolated threat of flash flooding and strong to severe storms in central Indiana. The main threat for isolated, flash flooding in west central Indiana,...
Man found dead in Indianapolis home after shooting
Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to the 4400 block of Fullwood Court around 1 a.m. Saturday and found a man who had been shot. He died at the scene.
WTHR
Greenwood 35, Seymour 7
GREENWOOD, Ind. — Week One of high school football got underway in Greenwood with a visit from the Seymour Owls. Seymour's defense came out tough early, forcing a fumble on the Woodmen's opening drive. But Greenwood was just too much Friday, and went on to beat the Owls, 35-7...
WTHR
Changes coming to Indianapolis EMS
We're learning more about changes to the city's EMS services. It comes after a staff shortage and increased calls.
WIBC.com
Several People Killed in Weekend Shootings Across Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS–Police in Indianapolis responded to shootings on Sunday morning where people were killed. Shortly after midnight, IMPD said they were called to a BP gas station at the corner of Delaware and St. Joseph streets. They say three men were found shot. One was in critical condition when he was taken to the hospital, and another was “awake and breathing,” according to an IMPD spokesperson. Police believe there was an attempted robbery and one person was armed and defended himself before he got shot.
indyschild.com
7 Awesome Events Happening Around Indianapolis this Weekend
Short on ideas for things to do with the kids this weekend? We have you covered! Check out our picks for the top 7 things to do with kids in Indianapolis this weekend!
Stolen truck out of Plymouth found in Indianapolis, child arrested
INDIANAPOLIS — Flock Safety license plate reading cameras helped IMPD locate a stolen vehicle from a Plymouth office. On Aug. 9, Plymouth police said a suspect went through a window at an office in the 1600 block of North Michigan Street, near Baker Street, and stole a city-owned truck parked in the garage. Later that evening, police said the stolen truck was seen in Indianapolis on a Flock Safety camera.
