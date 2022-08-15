ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Jennifer O
5d ago

How about a hairstylist coming to people home? I mean for the disabled and the elderly who have difficulty getting out for a appointment

readthereporter.com

The man behind Westfield’s new old cabin

Mike Bailey is the man hired by the Westfield Washington Historical Society & Museum to rebuild the historic cabin in downtown Westfield at 136 Penn St., near City Hall. The Reporter sat down with Bailey to talk about the cabin, his interesting life, and how you can help see this project to completion.
WTHR

Pat Sullivan: Cleaning and sealing outdoor wood

INDIANAPOLIS — Pat Sullivan from Sullivan Hardware and Garden demonstrated the steps to cleaning and sealing outdoor wooden surfaces on 13Sunrise. Outdoor wooden surfaces will look better and last longer if they are periodically maintained and treated. For cleaning, Sullivan used a bleach-based detergent that he applied with a...
thewhiskeywash.com

Indiana’s West Fork Whiskey Opens Large Scale New Whiskey Facility

The West Fork Whiskey Company in Indiana recently announced the grand opening of its 30,000-square-foot agritourism facility, set for the doors to open to the public on Aug. 20th. With the expanded distillery operations, West Fork will have the capacity to make up to 5,000, 53-gallon barrels each year. The...
INDIANA STATE
kiiky.com

15 Highest-Paid Jobs In Indiana

The job market in Indianapolis has been growing over the past few years. No doubt, it’s expected to keep growing. Looking for your first job or a new career after many years? The highest-paid jobs in Indiana are your best bet at making a lot of money. Are you...
INDIANA STATE
readthereporter.com

Carmel PD welcomes eight new officers

The Carmel Police Department (CPD) welcomes eight new officers: Christian Bravo, Garrett Durkac, Caleb Hall, Matthew Kranda, Jacob Meyer, Mark Parshall, Christopher Reid and Sukhmanpreet Singh. Read more about each officer below. Christian Bravo. Officer Christian Bravo comes to CPD from Greenwood. Officer Bravo graduated from IUPUI with a bachelor’s...
CARMEL, IN
WTHR

Muncie Police testing license plate reader technology

MUNCIE, Ind. — Another central Indiana police department is looking into license plate reader technology to help cut down on crime. The city of Muncie is getting ready to roll out Flock Safety cameras on local streets, hoping to help police to more quickly solve crimes. Getting crime under...
MUNCIE, IN
Inside Indiana Business

$188 million Purple Line moving toward 2024 completion

By the fall of 2024, IndyGo’s Purple Line is expected to provide some of the city’s most distressed neighborhoods along the East 38th Street corridor and northward with better access to jobs, groceries and safe travel. But before the $188 million rapid-transit bus line moves its first passenger,...
LAWRENCE, IN
WTHR

Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Timeline for tonight's storms

INDIANAPOLIS — The break from the storms will come to an end later this evening. Storms that are rolling in from Illinois could bring an isolated threat of flash flooding and strong to severe storms in central Indiana. The main threat for isolated, flash flooding in west central Indiana,...
LAFAYETTE, IN
WTHR

Greenwood 35, Seymour 7

GREENWOOD, Ind. — Week One of high school football got underway in Greenwood with a visit from the Seymour Owls. Seymour's defense came out tough early, forcing a fumble on the Woodmen's opening drive. But Greenwood was just too much Friday, and went on to beat the Owls, 35-7...
GREENWOOD, IN
WIBC.com

Several People Killed in Weekend Shootings Across Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS–Police in Indianapolis responded to shootings on Sunday morning where people were killed. Shortly after midnight, IMPD said they were called to a BP gas station at the corner of Delaware and St. Joseph streets. They say three men were found shot. One was in critical condition when he was taken to the hospital, and another was “awake and breathing,” according to an IMPD spokesperson. Police believe there was an attempted robbery and one person was armed and defended himself before he got shot.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Stolen truck out of Plymouth found in Indianapolis, child arrested

INDIANAPOLIS — Flock Safety license plate reading cameras helped IMPD locate a stolen vehicle from a Plymouth office. On Aug. 9, Plymouth police said a suspect went through a window at an office in the 1600 block of North Michigan Street, near Baker Street, and stole a city-owned truck parked in the garage. Later that evening, police said the stolen truck was seen in Indianapolis on a Flock Safety camera.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
