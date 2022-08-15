KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Williamsburg County School District is seeing some big changes for the new school year in the way of consolidating some of its well-known schools. According to Myron Davis, the executive director of public relations for the district, some of the more notable changes are the merger of Kingstree High School and C.E. Murray High School into one.

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO