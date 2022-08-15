Read full article on original website
abcnews4.com
Berkeley County School District taking new security initiatives this school year
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — As the school year begins, school security is top of mind for many. The Berkeley Schools superintendent and the director of Security and Emergency Management spoke with parents at Cane Bay High School on Wednesday. It is part of the Exchange Club's initiative to...
abcnews4.com
CCSD Superintendent Don Kennedy welcoming students back, speaking on new school year
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County School District’s (CCSD) Superintendent of Schools, Donald R. Kennedy, Sr., is set to speak to the media on the district's first day of the new school year. Kennedy is holding a press conference around 11 a.m. Wednesday to discuss the start...
abcnews4.com
Vacancies could affect start of DD4's school year
SAINT GEORGE, S.C. (WCIV) — As back-to-school week continues, many students return to the classroom for the first time this year. For Dorchester County School District 4 (DD4), Tuesday is the first day of school. ABC News 4 spoke with DD4 Superintendent Gerald Wright, who said the district has...
First day of school for many Lowcountry students: Here’s what to know
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Today is the first day of school for students in Berkeley, Colleton, Georgetown, Dorchester District 2, and Williamsburg county school districts. Here’s what to know as students head back into the classroom. Dorchester School District 2 Today marks a new chapter for parents and students in Dorchester School District 2. After […]
The Post and Courier
Ivybrook Academy opens its doors to Berkeley County
The rapidly-growing Ivybrook Academy continues to extend its reach beyond its existing 50 campuses throughout the country, as it recently opened its newest location on Aug. 15 at 2119 North Main Street in Summerville, near Carnes Crossroads. The renowned half-day preschool made its opening official on Aug.16 by hosting a...
live5news.com
Berkeley County making school safety top priority
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - With the recent events that took place in Uvalde, Texas at Robb Elementary school, safety and security have become a top priority. Berkeley County School District’s Director of Security Tim Knight says they are taking extensive measures to ensure your kids’ safety while in their care.
abcnews4.com
Several Lowcountry organizations participating in public sector career fair Wednesday
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Those seeking a role in the public sector are invited to attend a special career fair on Wednesday, Aug. 17. Between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., several employers will be at the North Charleston Coliseum & Performing Arts Center for a public sector career fair.
counton2.com
Colleton County school superintendent focused on innovation
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Innovated programs, new bell schedules, and expanded security are top of mind as more than 5,000 students head back to class this week in Colleton County. Superintendent Dr. Vallerie Cave said she is focused on transforming the Colleton County School District as she begins...
live5news.com
Berkeley County schools expect bus delays for first week of school
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - Parents and students in Berkeley County could see some bus delays during the first week back to school. The Berkeley County School District says these delays could be 15-20 minutes for some bus routes. However, they say that is nothing unusual for the first week of school.
live5news.com
Berkeley County School District has hired more than 400 new teachers
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - School districts across the country have been facing massive teacher shortages over the past few years. The Berkeley County School District says they want parents to know that their kids aren’t going into empty classrooms, and they are filling vacant spots fast. Dr. Natasha...
live5news.com
Working Wednesdays: Jenkins Home Care hiring nursing staff and others
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A non-medical home care agency has openings to fill. Jenkins Home Care LLC of Charleston provides personalized in-home care services to patients. Current openings include CNA, caregivers, home health aide, office manager, PRN RN, and PRN LPN. You may apply by clicking the link. Watch “Working...
abcnews4.com
Former CCSD teacher alleges racism from co-workers at Buist Academy
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A former Charleston County teacher wants an investigation after she says she was the victim of racism at Buist Academy. During a press conference Monday, Louise Jenkins outlined when the racism started, and says this is a persistent problem CCSD continues to allow to happen.
abcnews4.com
Pawleys Island high school student 1 of 3 to win $5,000 scholarship
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WPDE) — A Pawleys Island high school student was one of three to win a $5,000 scholarship sponsored by South Carolina's electric cooperatives. Emma Rose Radcliff won the scholarship in an audio podcast scholarship competition, according to a release. The other two winners were Abigail Crumley of Pinopolis and Natalia Salas of York.
Public sector career fair happening Wednesday
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – SC Works Trident is hosting a public sector career fair on Wednesday for job seekers in the Lowcountry. Job seekers can learn more information on participating employers, open position, and benefits packages offered. In addition, employers will also conduct interviews on-site with prospective employees. Participating organizations include the SC Port […]
live5news.com
School merger leads district changes in Williamsburg Co.
KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Williamsburg County School District is seeing some big changes for the new school year in the way of consolidating some of its well-known schools. According to Myron Davis, the executive director of public relations for the district, some of the more notable changes are the merger of Kingstree High School and C.E. Murray High School into one.
The Post and Courier
North Charleston's Liberty Hill takes lead in Charleston County's $3M home repair effort
NORTH CHARLESTON — For more than a century, the city's oldest neighborhood has set the standard locally for civic engagement and community empowerment. Now, once again, Liberty Hill is demonstrating to communities across Charleston County how they can effectively convince elected officials to invest funds into the neighborhoods. The...
abcnews4.com
SC State dealing with housing shortages
ORANGEBURG, SC (WACH)- South Carolina State University is experiencing crowded dorms with the largest incoming freshmen class in more than 15 years, totaling over 1000 students. Many upperclassmen say they are experiencing the short end of the stick. "They’re putting upperclassmen with the freshmen because there is too many freshmen....
live5news.com
DD2 increases teacher pay, looks to make salaries more competitive
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester District Two’s Board of Trustees increased teacher salaries by $1,000 for each step of pay. The district’s superintendent, Dr. Shane Robbins, says they compared salaries in their district to the state minimum, leading to over 200 teachers’ pay being increased by over $1,000.
Food bank giveaway planned for Thursday
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Lowcountry Food Bank is having a giveaway event Thursday to distribute food to families in need. The community food giveaway is scheduled for 4 p.m and will last until supplies are gone. Items will be given on a first come, first serve basis. Early arrival is encouraged and attendees […]
Back-to-school block party hosted in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A North Charleston block party supplied 157 children with back-to-school supplies on Saturday. Neighbors Together hosted its Back to School Block Party on Saturday and gave away 157 backpacks filled with school supplies. According to Neighbors Together, the organization offered COVID vaccines, COVID testing kits, and back-to-school supplies. “Today was […]
