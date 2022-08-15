ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Twinturbobmw 535xi
2d ago

, 95 is so dangerous. People don’t pay attention. Because their to busy texting and talking on the phone while driving. Not only that but these car/truck manufacturers need to be forced to stop producing cars with those yellow Halogen lights. Force them to switch to led lighting for all new cars and trucks then maybe the truck driver would have seen them.

phillygreekgirl
2d ago

Ohmygosh this is horrible. I can't imagine what was going through their minds. Prayers to their families and friends🙏🙏🙏🕊

NBC Philadelphia

‘Brave' Philly Block Captain Shot Interrupting Catalytic Converter Theft

A Philadelphia block captain was shot while confronting a trio of thieves stealing a catalytic converter from under a van in the Germantown neighborhood Wednesday morning. Just after 5 a.m. police officers responded to West Pomona Street at Germantown Avenue to find a man in his 50s shot in his chest, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

Man Robs Dollar General at Gunpoint in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Police Detectives say that on Wednesday, August 15, 2022, at approximately 1:12 pm, a man armed with a handgun robbed the Dollar General at 1300 Lehigh Ave in Philadelphia. The suspect fled the scene with approximately $3,000 in cash. Police are asking for the public’s help...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PennLive.com

Funeral held for Pa. boy who died in wood-chipper incident

A deadly wood-chipper accident that killed a Lehigh County teen is still under investigation, as emergency personnel emotionally recover from responding to the gruesome scene. Isiah Bedocs, 17, was going to be a senior at Lehigh Career & Technical Institute, entering his fourth year of automechanics. His funeral was held Monday, according to his obituary.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
Popculture

Ironman Athlete Dies After Being Involved in Bicycle Crash

Brian Kozera, an ironman athlete, police officer, and cancer survivor, died after being involved in a bicycle accident, according to TMZ Sports. He was 44 years old. Kozera was training for a competition before hitting a car in Caernarvon Township, Pennsylvania on Saturday. TMZ Sports said Kozera ran a stop sign and hit the passenger side of the vehicle. He was thrown from his bike and ended up being caught in the car's reel wheel. Kozera was transported to a local hospital but died from his injuries.
NORRISTOWN, PA
TMZ.com

Ironman Athlete Dead At 44 After Horrifying Bicycle Crash

Ironman athlete Brian Kozera -- who was also a police officer and cancer survivor -- has tragically died at 44 years old ... after he was involved in a terrifying bicycle crash while he was training for an upcoming competition. Kozera -- a 16-year veteran of the Norristown Police Dept....
NORRISTOWN, PA
phl17.com

Sixth teen reported running away from Philadelphia’s DHS facility

Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing girl last seen on August 14, 2022. Police say 16-year-old Kahnika Nelson was last seen on the 1500 block of Arch Street around 12:45 pm leaving the Department of Human Services. This is the sixth child reported missing from DHS this year.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PennLive.com

Florida man killed in I-81 crash

Officials released some information on Tuesday related to a fatal tractor-trailer crash on Interstate 81 on Sunday. A 56-year-old man from Florida was killed in the crash, according to Dauphin County officials. The cause of death was due to smoke inhalation and thermal burns, according to Brett Hambright. He said...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Two Md. filmmakers die in Delaware interstate crash

BALTIMORE — Two Maryland filmmakers known for helping expand commercial advertising and the film and television industry in the Baltimore-Washington area have died in a car accident in Delaware, according to authorities and an associate. Martin Whittier, 37, and Nate Brubaker, 27, died Thursday night after a box truck...
BALTIMORE, MD
