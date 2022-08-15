ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oark, AR

KHBS

Arkansas officials prepping for 2024 solar eclipse

ROGERS, Ark. — The 2024 Great American Solar Eclipse was discussed on Wednesday at the Arkansas Emergency Management Conference at the Rogers Convention Center. Kim Williams from the Arkansas Department of Parks is the project manager for the eclipse. “We have not had an eclipse over Arkansas in over...
ARKANSAS STATE
Rogers, AR
Arkansas Business
Oark, AR
Bentonville, AR
Arkansas State
KHBS

Arkansas school safety commission finalizing recommendations

ROGERS, Ark. — With $50 million now reserved for new school safety initiatives, Arkansas school safety members voted on some of their final recommendations they will submit to the full commission. This will determine what is included in the final report due to Gov. Asa Hutchinson by Oct. 1.
ARKANSAS STATE
5NEWS

Single parent scholarship fund available to Arkansas residents

FORT SMITH, Ark — The Arkansas Single Parent Scholarship Fund (ASPSF), which awards financial assistance to single parents in Arkansas, announced today that it has started accepting applications for the spring 2023 semester. ASPSF grants award amounts of up to $1,200 to eligible single parents residing in Arkansas. The...
ARKANSAS STATE
talkbusiness.net

Forty Under 40: Lauren Oswalt Baber

If she’d followed the prominent career choice within her family, you would be reading about Lauren Baber, the successful doctor. “I did think about that [career], but I have an aversion to blood,” she joked. Instead, Baber is one of the region’s top civil defense attorneys. A litigator...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
talkbusiness.net

Forty Under 40: Matt McClanahan

Matt McClanahan has worked in the retail industry since 2007 and has managed $500 million for brands and retailers, such as Coca-Cola, Procter & Gamble and Walmart. After graduating from the University of Arkansas, he moved to Dallas for a position with L’Oreal Paris, calling on Walmart. He worked for another supplier handling hair care and beauty products, calling on retailers, excluding Walmart. After a competitor acquired that company, he transitioned into e-commerce and has worked in that retail sector since then.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
fayettevilleflyer.com

Cannabis is coming to Northwest Arkansas

The Arkansas Times and the Arkansas Cannabis Industry Association will host the Medical Marijuana and CBD Wellness Expo August 27th at the Northwest Arkansas Convention Center in Springdale. The event will feature an exhibit hall with booths from many of the state’s dispensaries, CBD companies and doctors focused on the...
SPRINGDALE, AR
marijuanamoment.net

Some Arkansas Marijuana Activists Oppose Legalization Measure On November Ballot

“It has set up a system where you are going to have very few individuals controlling the marijuana market in Arkansas, and that is just not good for consumers.”. The staunchest opposition to this year’s recreational marijuana ballot initiative comes from an unexpected group—Arkansas’ most prominent advocates for cannabis legalization.
ARKANSAS STATE
talkbusiness.net

Forty Under 40: Shayan Dehbozorgi

Shayan Dehbozorgi grew up living in multiple cities and experiencing different cultures, including Austin, Texas, and Shiraz, Iran. The buildings and spaces he saw sparked an interest, and he wanted to know how to build them. By the time he graduated high school, the Joplin, Mo., native knew he wanted...
BENTONVILLE, AR
KHBS

Northwest Arkansas students head back to school

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Monday marks the first day of school for thousands of students across Arkansas, including most of those in Northwest Arkansas. 40/29's Majestic Storm says it's going to be a very hot and humid first day. Students should be wearing shorts when they head to the bus...
ARKANSAS STATE
Power 95.9

Brother & Sister Reel in Two Gigantic Fish in Arkansas

Summer is lake time and it's definitely fishing time too. You hear people say they 'caught the big one' or 'almost caught the big one' and the fish in the story gets bigger and bigger every time the story is told. Well, a brother and sister in Arkansas really did catch the big one...each.
CONWAY, AR
FOX 16 News

Arkansas Comic Con returns to Statehouse Convention Center

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Pop culture fans will get a chance to be amongst a star-studded lineup of actors at the 2022 Arkansas Comic Con. This year’s Comic Con will be held Sept. 10-11 at the Statehouse Convention Center. The lineup includes Tom Kenny (the voice of SpongeBob in SpongeBob Squarepants), Charles Martinet (the voice […]
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Arkansas Outside

5 Things to Enjoy in Arkansas before Labor Day

1. Camp on the cool shores of the White River at Bulls Shoals/White Rivers State Park. Fill the days with hiking, paddling, some of the best fishing in the state, or even a little mountain biking. Find out more about the river, the lake, the dam, and the history of the area at the state-of-the-art visitor’s center. In the evening, enjoy the cool air that comes off the cold river making it bearable even in the heat of summer. The cold water is what makes the area a trout fisherman’s paradise and a camper’s summer haven.
ARKANSAS STATE
talkbusiness.net

Forty Under 40: Brandon Sebald

Brandon Sebald moved to Northwest Arkansas in 2012 to open area Planet Fitness locations. Initially, he intended the move to be temporary but decided to stay. Over the past decade, he grew four businesses to about 100 employees in Northwest Arkansas and 1,500 across the United States. He recently exited a Planet Fitness franchise group after a deal to sell its 92 locations across six states. That allows him to focus on his other businesses.
ARKANSAS STATE
talkbusiness.net

Arkansas Soybean Promotion Board elects new officers

The Arkansas Soybean Promotion Board (ASPB) elected new officers to lead the organization during a recent board meeting. Elected to chair the nine-member board is John Freeman of Desha County. Doug Hartz of Arkansas County was elected vice chair, with JoeThrash of Perry County elected secretary-treasurer. The three farmer-leaders will serve in their respective roles through the board’s 2024 fiscal year. Donald Morton Jr. of Prairie County, completed his term as board chairman in July and will serve a two-year term as immediate past chair.
ARKANSAS COUNTY, AR

