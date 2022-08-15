Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Orleans mother charged after allegedly murdering her kids and posting disturbing Facebook videoLavinia ThompsonNew Orleans, LA
One of the Scariest Bridges in the US Is the Lake Pontchartrain CausewayYana BostongirlMandeville, LA
Saints training camp practice to be held at Caesars SuperdomeTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Pastor who worked to end street violence says his son was shot to deathCheryl E PrestonGretna, LA
Zion Williamson's New NBA Contract Enforces Weight IssuesWoods HoopsNew Orleans, LA
NOLA.com
'Sinkhole' is ready to open up and pull readers into this tale of teen life in '80s Florida
Every now and then, everything goes right in book publishing. That seems like the case with Davida Breier’s novel, “Sinkhole." She gave herself a year to write it (“What can I say? I like deadlines”) and did indeed accomplish a first draft in that period. She found a home for it with the University of New Orleans Press, receiving a coveted favorable review in The New York Times book review too.
NOLA.com
Louisiana hospital denies abortion for fetus without a skull
At the beginning of July, Nancy Davis started feeling nauseous. The Baton Rouge resident considered COVID-19 or the flu, then decided to take a pregnancy test just in case. She saw the two blue lines denoting a positive test and ran to the living room to tell her boyfriend. They were both elated.
NOLA.com
What $1M-plus buys: 'Smart' home tech, climate-controlled wine room, tennis courts, a gated drive and more
The New Orleans area real estate portfolio is a dazzling mix of dwellings of all types, drawing on the city's rich heritage of influences, from the Old World styles of France, Spain and England, to New World styles of the Caribbean, Creole and contemporary architecture and design. For an investment...
NOLA.com
The Top 5: Catch up on today's top stories
A hammerhead shark scares off swimmers at Orange Beach, Entergy's CEO is set to retire and forecasters continue to monitor a tropical disturbance that could form in the Gulf of Mexico this week. Here's a look at today's top stories in New Orleans for Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022. Brad Pitt’s...
Louisiana Guinness World Records You Probably Didn’t Know Existed
Remember the Scholastic Book Club from when you were a kid? The Guinness Book of World Records was always a perennial "must have". We took a look to see what Guinness World Records were held by people in Louisiana or achieved in Louisiana and found some pretty off-beat and amazing records you probably didn't know existed.
thelouisianaweekend.com
Alex Vaughn performs in Louisiana Tonight
BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - Classically trained pianist and burgeoning star, Alex Vaughn, will perform for Welcome Week at Dillard University in New Orleans on August 15th. The show begins at 6pm and lasts until 8pm. Alex will perform at 6:40pm. Alex Vaughn, who opened for three sold-out shows for Summer Walker, has a new single “Mirage” out now. Mirage has over 2 million streams and counting. Listen to Alex Vaughn’s music HERE Welcome Week concert series is taking place all over the country. For more information, visit https://www.cfawelcomeweek.com/
College Hoops: Louisiana’s top-ranked recruit commits to LSU
The top-ranked basketball player in Louisiana for the Class of 2023 has committed to LSU.
WDSU
Washington Artillery Park Memorial cannon moved
NEW ORLEANS — The old Washington Artillery Park Memorial cannon has been removed from Jackson Square. The cannon was removed Tuesday from its base and will now be located in Jackson Barracks, according to a news release by the city of New Orleans. This comes after the New Orleans...
39-Year-Old Tricia Vicknair Died In A Two-Vehicle Accident On La.Highway 20 (Chackbay, LA)
The Louisiana state police reported a two-vehicle accident that killed a motorcyclist in Lafourche Parish on La. Highway 20 near La. Highway 307 at around 2 p.m. Sunday. The motorcyclist Tricia Vicknair, 39, from Schriever, was [..]
fox8live.com
Countdown to Kiss A Pig
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - There isn’t much time left to support my candidacy to Kiss A Pig for the American Diabetes Association Louisiana and Mississippi. I’m excited to be an inaugural candidate for the fundraising campaign that concludes August 20 with a celebration Gala at the House of Blues in New Orleans where the top fundraising candidate will kiss a piglet in honor of the species’ role in developing the lifesaving insulin treatment that keeps thousands of diabetics alive.
NOLA.com
Tulane baseball coach Jay Uhlman young assistants optimistic about future
Those were the words new Tulane baseball coach Jay Uhlman used Tuesday to explain his hiring rationale when introducing the three assistants who will try to help end the Green Wave’s six-year regional drought. Pitching coach/recruiting coordinator Anthony Izzio (age 32) and hitting coach Justin Bridgman (27) may have...
restaurantclicks.com
Where to Get Oysters in New Orleans
No city in the continental United States does seafood quite like New Orleans. The town owes its perfect cuisine to an ideal location fused with a rich culinary culture of Creole Cajun descent. Louisiana’s many bodies of water provide a wealth of fresh seafood New Orleans cooks incorporate into their...
WWL-TV
Gretna Fest 2022: full lineup, what's new, more
GRETNA, La. — Get your dancing shoes on! Gretna Fest is coming back this fall after a two-year hiatus – and they just released the lineup!. Over 40 musical acts will take the stage for fans to get loud and let loose to country, rock, indie, and soul music – whether it be nationally-popular acts or local fan favorites.
NOLA.com
Jean Lafitte honored by Louisiana Municipal Association for wetlands center project
The Louisiana Municipal Association has awarded its Best of Show Award for community improvement to Jean Lafitte in recognition of its Louisiana Wetlands Educational Center, which is under construction. The center will tell the story of Louisiana’s wetlands, including their importance as one of the nation’s richest and most biodiverse...
WDSU
Tropical disturbance forecast to move into Gulf of Mexico by the end of the week
NEW ORLEANS — The WDSU Weather team is tracking a tropical wave that is currently over Honduras and the northwestern Caribbean Sea. It has a low (20%) chance of development in the next 3-5 days. Our best forecast data takes the cluster of storms through central America through midweek,...
NOLA.com
Leo Denault, Entergy's CEO for a decade of success and controversy, set to retire
Entergy Corp. CEO Leo Denault, who led the utility as a top executive through its post-Hurricane Katrina rebuilding as well as a recovery from more recent storms that drew criticism for infrastructure failures, said Wednesday that he will retire next year. Denault will pass the reins to Entergy's long-time finance...
Slidell, August 17 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Archbishop Hannan High School football team will have a game with Northshore High School on August 17, 2022, 15:30:00. Archbishop Hannan High SchoolNorthshore High School. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
1 Person Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Kenner (Kenner, LA)
The Kenner Police Department responded to a multi-vehicle accident on I-10 on Monday morning. Police said four vehicles were involved in the accident, including a school bus. There were no passengers on the school bus at the [..]
NOLA.com
JammAround makes semifinals in Pharrell's $1M Black Ambition entrepreneur contest
JammAround, a New Orleans-based music software firm, has made it to the semi-final round of the Black Ambition national entrepreneur contest fronted by music impresario Pharrell Williams. The company, which was founded in 2020 by Brent Craige, Marlon Butler and Donovan Williams, already won the $400,000 top prize earlier this...
fox8live.com
After quiet start, hurricane season poised to pick up
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s never what happens in June or July that keeps Louisianans up at night, it’s the six to eight weeks around peak hurricane season. In terms of ACE, which measures accumulated cyclone energy by duration and intensity, 2022 has had the slowest start to hurricane season in about 30 years.
