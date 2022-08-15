ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lacombe, LA

NOLA.com

'Sinkhole' is ready to open up and pull readers into this tale of teen life in '80s Florida

Every now and then, everything goes right in book publishing. That seems like the case with Davida Breier’s novel, “Sinkhole." She gave herself a year to write it (“What can I say? I like deadlines”) and did indeed accomplish a first draft in that period. She found a home for it with the University of New Orleans Press, receiving a coveted favorable review in The New York Times book review too.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Louisiana hospital denies abortion for fetus without a skull

At the beginning of July, Nancy Davis started feeling nauseous. The Baton Rouge resident considered COVID-19 or the flu, then decided to take a pregnancy test just in case. She saw the two blue lines denoting a positive test and ran to the living room to tell her boyfriend. They were both elated.
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

The Top 5: Catch up on today's top stories

A hammerhead shark scares off swimmers at Orange Beach, Entergy's CEO is set to retire and forecasters continue to monitor a tropical disturbance that could form in the Gulf of Mexico this week. Here's a look at today's top stories in New Orleans for Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022. Brad Pitt’s...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
thelouisianaweekend.com

Alex Vaughn performs in Louisiana Tonight

BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - Classically trained pianist and burgeoning star, Alex Vaughn, will perform for Welcome Week at Dillard University in New Orleans on August 15th. The show begins at 6pm and lasts until 8pm. Alex will perform at 6:40pm. Alex Vaughn, who opened for three sold-out shows for Summer Walker, has a new single “Mirage” out now. Mirage has over 2 million streams and counting. Listen to Alex Vaughn’s music HERE Welcome Week concert series is taking place all over the country. For more information, visit https://www.cfawelcomeweek.com/
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Washington Artillery Park Memorial cannon moved

NEW ORLEANS — The old Washington Artillery Park Memorial cannon has been removed from Jackson Square. The cannon was removed Tuesday from its base and will now be located in Jackson Barracks, according to a news release by the city of New Orleans. This comes after the New Orleans...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Countdown to Kiss A Pig

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - There isn’t much time left to support my candidacy to Kiss A Pig for the American Diabetes Association Louisiana and Mississippi. I’m excited to be an inaugural candidate for the fundraising campaign that concludes August 20 with a celebration Gala at the House of Blues in New Orleans where the top fundraising candidate will kiss a piglet in honor of the species’ role in developing the lifesaving insulin treatment that keeps thousands of diabetics alive.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Tulane baseball coach Jay Uhlman young assistants optimistic about future

Those were the words new Tulane baseball coach Jay Uhlman used Tuesday to explain his hiring rationale when introducing the three assistants who will try to help end the Green Wave’s six-year regional drought. Pitching coach/recruiting coordinator Anthony Izzio (age 32) and hitting coach Justin Bridgman (27) may have...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
restaurantclicks.com

Where to Get Oysters in New Orleans

No city in the continental United States does seafood quite like New Orleans. The town owes its perfect cuisine to an ideal location fused with a rich culinary culture of Creole Cajun descent. Louisiana’s many bodies of water provide a wealth of fresh seafood New Orleans cooks incorporate into their...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-TV

Gretna Fest 2022: full lineup, what's new, more

GRETNA, La. — Get your dancing shoes on! Gretna Fest is coming back this fall after a two-year hiatus – and they just released the lineup!. Over 40 musical acts will take the stage for fans to get loud and let loose to country, rock, indie, and soul music – whether it be nationally-popular acts or local fan favorites.
GRETNA, LA
fox8live.com

After quiet start, hurricane season poised to pick up

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s never what happens in June or July that keeps Louisianans up at night, it’s the six to eight weeks around peak hurricane season. In terms of ACE, which measures accumulated cyclone energy by duration and intensity, 2022 has had the slowest start to hurricane season in about 30 years.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

