Texas State

News Channel 25

More rain chances Friday in Central Texas

CENTRAL TEXAS — Central Texas once again got a good dose of rain on Thursday afternoon. Though there are some that still missed out, the good news is that there are more rain chances on the way today. We'll see highs hang around in the mid 90s by afternoon with showers and storms bubbling up during the heat of the day again. These will likely develop over areas south of Waco-Temple-Killeen initially, but isolated showers and storms are possible anywhere across Central Texas.
News Channel 25

Rain chances rising in Central Texas

25 WEATHER — A few showers and storms will be possible this evening, especially across the northern half of Central Texas. The activity will end by midnight with lows in the upper 70s to near 80°. Thursday should bring a slightly better chance of rain to Central Texas...
Waco, TX
Waco, TX
News Channel 25

Faces of Fort Hood: William Brummett

FORT HOOD, TX — Central Texans are connected to Fort Hood in many ways, including making the surrounding community their home after serving there. Meet William Brummett, Fort Hood veteran and commander of VFW Post 9191 in Killeen. Though he now calls Killeen home Brummett grew up in Nashville,...
News Channel 25

Crisis looms without big cuts to over-tapped Colorado River

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Hydroelectric turbines may stop turning. Las Vegas and Phoenix may be forced to restrict water usage or growth. Farmers might cease growing some crops, leaving fields of lettuce and melons to turn to dust. Those are a few of the dire consequences that could...
News Channel 25

Nearly all unplanned chemical releases in Texas go unpunished

"Nearly all unplanned chemical releases in Texas go unpunished" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps...
