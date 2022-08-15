CENTRAL TEXAS — Central Texas once again got a good dose of rain on Thursday afternoon. Though there are some that still missed out, the good news is that there are more rain chances on the way today. We'll see highs hang around in the mid 90s by afternoon with showers and storms bubbling up during the heat of the day again. These will likely develop over areas south of Waco-Temple-Killeen initially, but isolated showers and storms are possible anywhere across Central Texas.

TEXAS STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO