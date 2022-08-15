Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
State's 2023 teacher and principal of the year are both from St. Charles Parish
The Louisiana Department of Education honored Brittany Bonnaffons, of Hahnville High School, and David Schexnaydre Jr., of Harry Hurst Middle School, as the 2023 Louisiana teacher and principal of the year, respectively, at the Cecil J. Picard Educator Awards Gala at The National WWII Museum in New Orleans. This is...
NOLA.com
Jean Lafitte honored by Louisiana Municipal Association for wetlands center project
The Louisiana Municipal Association has awarded its Best of Show Award for community improvement to Jean Lafitte in recognition of its Louisiana Wetlands Educational Center, which is under construction. The center will tell the story of Louisiana’s wetlands, including their importance as one of the nation’s richest and most biodiverse...
NOLA.com
Louisiana hospital denies abortion for fetus without a skull
At the beginning of July, Nancy Davis started feeling nauseous. The Baton Rouge resident considered COVID-19 or the flu, then decided to take a pregnancy test just in case. She saw the two blue lines denoting a positive test and ran to the living room to tell her boyfriend. They were both elated.
Louisiana Guinness World Records You Probably Didn’t Know Existed
Remember the Scholastic Book Club from when you were a kid? The Guinness Book of World Records was always a perennial "must have". We took a look to see what Guinness World Records were held by people in Louisiana or achieved in Louisiana and found some pretty off-beat and amazing records you probably didn't know existed.
Louisiana Governor Announces Statewide Recommendations for Litter Abatement and Major Cleanup Project
Louisiana Governor Announces Statewide Recommendations for Litter Abatement and Major Cleanup Project. Governor John Bel Edwards was joined by Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser, Baton Rouge Mayor Sharon Weston Broome, and LSU officials on August 16, 2022, to announce federal and state funding for the first phase of a major cleanup of a borrow pit at Burden Museum and Gardens that had been inadvertently collecting trash from stormwater for decades. Burden is one of the primary demonstration sites for stormwater management programs. Members of the Governor’s Litter Abatement and Beautification Task Force have also submitted their inaugural report, which includes recommendations for developing and maintaining litter prevention activities throughout Louisiana.
How Much Will Louisiana Take From The $725,000 LA Lotto Winner?
You could possibly win some life-changing money tonight with the Louisiana Lottery. I've been playing the lottery casually for the last two years. I used to think it was a waste of money, but then one day it hit me...somebody's going to win, it might as well be me. I started playing the Mega Millions and Powerball games. However, I quickly realized that I had better odds playing two other different lottery games.
Louisiana TikToker Perfectly Explains Life as a Louisiana Resident
One account on TikTok is shedding light on how to function properly in south Louisiana if you're visiting or if you're moving here so that you can survive the wild, wild south.
See Louisiana’s Most Affordable Places To Live
They say Louisiana is one of the happiest states in the U.S. The main reason I would imagine is the wonderful food and many festivals. The culture, music, and unique blend of people that call the state home, add spice to the recipe of good times! Lately, it appears, that folks aren't just coming to Louisiana to party or second-line during Mardi Gras. They are also buying up property like its going out of style.
WDSU
Two deaths linked to Louisiana oysters
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A restaurant customer in Fort Lauderdale has died of a bacterial infection after eating raw oysters. A Pensacola man died the same way this month. Both cases involved oysters from Louisiana. Gary Oreal manages the Rustic Inn in Fort Lauderdale and knew the customer well.
NOLA.com
Entergy is giving $150 to some customers. See if you are eligible and how to apply.
Entergy customers on Wednesday will be able to start applying for a $150 credit on their bill. The online application portal opens at 9 a.m. Entergy Louisiana and Entergy New Orleans said they have $4.4 million available to disperse and it will be awarded on a first-come, first-service basis. You have to be an Entergy customer to get the one-time credit.
breakingtravelnews.com
FOUR SEASONS HOTEL NEW ORLEANS DESIGNATED AS THE ONLY AAA FIVE DIAMOND HOTEL IN LOUISIANA
Four Seasons Hotel New Orleans announces that it has been accredited with a AAA Five Diamond hotel designation, the only Hotel in Louisiana bestowed with the award. This is the first time Four Seasons Hotel New Orleans has attained this prestigious honour and is one of just three in North America and the Caribbean added to the 2022 list.
fox8live.com
Countdown to Kiss A Pig
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - There isn’t much time left to support my candidacy to Kiss A Pig for the American Diabetes Association Louisiana and Mississippi. I’m excited to be an inaugural candidate for the fundraising campaign that concludes August 20 with a celebration Gala at the House of Blues in New Orleans where the top fundraising candidate will kiss a piglet in honor of the species’ role in developing the lifesaving insulin treatment that keeps thousands of diabetics alive.
NOLA.com
Gambit's Thumbs Up / Thumbs Down for Aug. 16
New Orleans’ Preservation Resource Center, African American Museum and Beauregard-Keyes Historic House. recently received grants from the Louisiana Office of Cultural Development. The Preservation Resource Center will use its $50,000 grant to fund its Preservation in Print publication and digital newsroom. The African American Museum received $39,400 to fund an oral history media lab and an oral history project about Treme. Beauregard-Keyes House received $8,075 to document historic building features created by free men of color.
NOLA.com
As policy load rises steeply, Louisiana's insurer of last resort prepares for the worst
Tens of thousands of homeowners and businesses have lost their property insurance coverage in the last year, following four major hurricanes, eight company failures and a dozen pullouts from the state’s increasingly dicey market. The shakeup has triggered a mass migration away from small private insurers. Most people left...
17 More Totally Louisiana Inspired Tattoos
We really do have some extremely creative people in Louisiana!
theadvocate.com
Louisiana charter schools not enrolling enough students from low-income families, audit shows
Charter schools have improved their enrollment of children from low-income families, but more than 1 of 5 failed to meet admission rules at least once during the past six years, according to a report issued Monday by Legislative Auditor Mike Waguespack. Among charter schools authorized by local school boards an...
Save Money & Hunt on Amazing Public Lands in Northwest Louisiana
Long ago in Louisiana it seemed as though hunting areas were limitless. If a piece of property wasn't posted then it was essentially fair game for hunting. Those days are long gone and unless a hunter is fortunate enough to be born into a family with a large tract of privately owned property, there are only a couple of options available to enjoy the passion of hunting.
Louisiana Man Cited and Antlers and Deer Meat Seized for Closed Season Deer Hunting
Louisiana Man Cited and Antlers and Deer Meat Seized for Closed Season Deer Hunting. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries confirmed on August 16, 2022, that enforcement agents cited a Zachary, Louisiana man on August 11 for an alleged deer hunting violation in East Baton Rouge Parish. Darious M....
fox8live.com
Louisiana homeowners insured by Florida-based UPC might have to find new coverage
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - More Louisiana homeowners are at risk of losing their insurance and the state’s Insurance Commissioner is urging policyholders to take action. Florida-based United Property and Casualty Insurance (UPC) is in the latest company to find itself in trouble and will stop writing new policies in Louisiana on Jan. 1.
That’s a big pipe: Retired engineer suggests aqueduct from Mississippi River to Arizona could solve West’s water woes, ease Mississippi flooding
A retired engineer suggested a rather outlandish-in-scope but logical-in-approach solution to the seemingly growing floods in the central U.S. and the water woes of the West Coast – build a nearly 1,500-mile aqueduct to connect the two. Flooding along the Mississippi River basin appears to have become more frequent...
