Saint Tammany Parish, LA

NOLA.com

Louisiana hospital denies abortion for fetus without a skull

At the beginning of July, Nancy Davis started feeling nauseous. The Baton Rouge resident considered COVID-19 or the flu, then decided to take a pregnancy test just in case. She saw the two blue lines denoting a positive test and ran to the living room to tell her boyfriend. They were both elated.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Governor Announces Statewide Recommendations for Litter Abatement and Major Cleanup Project

Louisiana Governor Announces Statewide Recommendations for Litter Abatement and Major Cleanup Project. Governor John Bel Edwards was joined by Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser, Baton Rouge Mayor Sharon Weston Broome, and LSU officials on August 16, 2022, to announce federal and state funding for the first phase of a major cleanup of a borrow pit at Burden Museum and Gardens that had been inadvertently collecting trash from stormwater for decades. Burden is one of the primary demonstration sites for stormwater management programs. Members of the Governor’s Litter Abatement and Beautification Task Force have also submitted their inaugural report, which includes recommendations for developing and maintaining litter prevention activities throughout Louisiana.
LOUISIANA STATE
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

How Much Will Louisiana Take From The $725,000 LA Lotto Winner?

You could possibly win some life-changing money tonight with the Louisiana Lottery. I've been playing the lottery casually for the last two years. I used to think it was a waste of money, but then one day it hit me...somebody's going to win, it might as well be me. I started playing the Mega Millions and Powerball games. However, I quickly realized that I had better odds playing two other different lottery games.
LOUISIANA STATE
92.9 THE LAKE

See Louisiana’s Most Affordable Places To Live

They say Louisiana is one of the happiest states in the U.S. The main reason I would imagine is the wonderful food and many festivals. The culture, music, and unique blend of people that call the state home, add spice to the recipe of good times! Lately, it appears, that folks aren't just coming to Louisiana to party or second-line during Mardi Gras. They are also buying up property like its going out of style.
LOUISIANA STATE
WDSU

Two deaths linked to Louisiana oysters

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A restaurant customer in Fort Lauderdale has died of a bacterial infection after eating raw oysters. A Pensacola man died the same way this month. Both cases involved oysters from Louisiana. Gary Oreal manages the Rustic Inn in Fort Lauderdale and knew the customer well.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
NOLA.com

Entergy is giving $150 to some customers. See if you are eligible and how to apply.

Entergy customers on Wednesday will be able to start applying for a $150 credit on their bill. The online application portal opens at 9 a.m. Entergy Louisiana and Entergy New Orleans said they have $4.4 million available to disperse and it will be awarded on a first-come, first-service basis. You have to be an Entergy customer to get the one-time credit.
LOUISIANA STATE
fox8live.com

Countdown to Kiss A Pig

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - There isn’t much time left to support my candidacy to Kiss A Pig for the American Diabetes Association Louisiana and Mississippi. I’m excited to be an inaugural candidate for the fundraising campaign that concludes August 20 with a celebration Gala at the House of Blues in New Orleans where the top fundraising candidate will kiss a piglet in honor of the species’ role in developing the lifesaving insulin treatment that keeps thousands of diabetics alive.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Gambit's Thumbs Up / Thumbs Down for Aug. 16

New Orleans’ Preservation Resource Center, African American Museum and Beauregard-Keyes Historic House. recently received grants from the Louisiana Office of Cultural Development. The Preservation Resource Center will use its $50,000 grant to fund its Preservation in Print publication and digital newsroom. The African American Museum received $39,400 to fund an oral history media lab and an oral history project about Treme. Beauregard-Keyes House received $8,075 to document historic building features created by free men of color.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

Save Money & Hunt on Amazing Public Lands in Northwest Louisiana

Long ago in Louisiana it seemed as though hunting areas were limitless. If a piece of property wasn't posted then it was essentially fair game for hunting. Those days are long gone and unless a hunter is fortunate enough to be born into a family with a large tract of privately owned property, there are only a couple of options available to enjoy the passion of hunting.
LOUISIANA STATE
Magnolia State Live

That’s a big pipe: Retired engineer suggests aqueduct from Mississippi River to Arizona could solve West’s water woes, ease Mississippi flooding

A retired engineer suggested a rather outlandish-in-scope but logical-in-approach solution to the seemingly growing floods in the central U.S. and the water woes of the West Coast – build a nearly 1,500-mile aqueduct to connect the two. Flooding along the Mississippi River basin appears to have become more frequent...
MISSISSIPPI STATE

