Pro Traders On How To Play Home Depot, Target And This Tech Major

On CNBC’s “The Final Call,” Carter Worth said Apple Inc AAPL is 129. “Middle of June its 172,” he added. "Take some money off the table," Worth advised.

Tony Zhang said Home Depot Inc HD “might disappoint on the back of weak home construction numbers.” He recommended "buying a put spread.”

Mike Khouw said, “If you want to fade Apple, I think in the money put spreads give you a favorable risk-reward here." Khouw added that he liked Target Corporation TGT ahead of earnings but that he liked to “use call spread risk reversals, so I can get myself some immediate upside without the immediate downside.”