U.S. Recession Is Going to Be 'Long' and 'Severe': Economist
"Dr. Doom" warned that Americans are likely headed for tough economic times and inflation expectations could get "unhinged."
Five Cities Where Home Prices Will Jump Highest in 2023: Analysis
Experts think the housing market is due for a home price correction in the next two years.
Stocks' Ascent Will Soon be Grounded: Bank of America
Stocks have scored an impressive rebound in recent weeks, with the S&P 500 gaining 13% since June 16. The rally has stemmed from signs of economic weakness that have helped spark declines in real rates, speculation that the Fed may turn more dovish and some better-than-expected earnings report. U.S. stock...
biztoc.com
Homebuilders say U.S. is in a 'housing recession' as sentiment turns negative
The National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index dropped 6 points in August to 49. Anything below 50 is considered negative. This marks the eighth straight decline in the index. "Tighter monetary policy from the Federal Reserve and persistently elevated construction costs have brought on a housing recession," said NAHB Chief Economist Robert Dietz.
US News and World Report
Poll: America’s COVID-19 Optimism Fades
Americans are growing more pessimistic about COVID-19, according to a new survey. A poll from Gallup published Thursday found that the number of Americans who feel optimistic about the pandemic has starkly dropped since spring. Just 41% of U.S. adults said the COVID-19 situation is getting better, which is a significant drop from late April and May when 63% of adults agreed with the statement.
Agriculture Online
Soybean prices soar at close | Tuesday, August 9, 2022
SOYBEAN PRICES SOAR AT CLOSE: 2:00 P.M. The expiring August soybean and soybean meal prices soared higher today. Corn closed higher, but well off its early high. Wheat traded on both sides and closed higher. Many traders are going to the sidelines ahead of the inflation report tomorrow and the...
US News and World Report
7 Historic Bear Markets
From the Great Depression to the Great Recession, here are some of the most painful market downturns. After smooth sailing for more than a decade, U.S. stocks have re-entered choppy waters. Volatility has picked up in the past couple of years after the 2020 bear market put an end to an 11-year bull market. The S&P 500 is down more than 14% year to date, making it near bear market territory, which is generally defined as a sustained decline of 20% or more from recent highs. Many experts say the market entered bear territory in June after falling 21.8% below its January high. While analysts can't predict when a bear market will end, history can provide some consolation for investors. As hard as this market feels, U.S. investors have experienced worse and lived to tell the tale. Here are seven of the most notorious bear markets to date.
Stocks end higher on Wall Street; economic worries hit oil
Stocks on Wall Street bounced back from an early slide and closed higher Monday, extending the market's recent winning ways as investors look ahead to several updates from retailers this week. The S&P 500 rose 0.4% after having been down 0.5% in the early going. The benchmark index has risen...
Fed's Bowman sees strong U.S. labor market bringing more women back to work
Aug 17 (Reuters) - A strong U.S. labor market, the recovery of the service sector, and more fully open schools and childcare centers will likely bring more women back to the workforce, Federal Reserve Governor Michelle Bowman said on Wednesday.
Is The Worst Of Food Inflation Over?
Declines in crop prices could help ease food inflation. Wheat and corn prices have retreated, soybeans are off their peaks yet have rebounded a little. Inflation remains elevated despite easing to 8.5% in July from 9.1% in June. Chinese demand for commodities could impact pace of food inflation. The futures...
Inflation Rate Eases In July With Fall In Gas Prices
Click here to read the full article. Inflation showed signs of easing in July, due to the fall in gas prices while the cost of other categories of items remained flat. The Consumer Price Index was unchanged during the month, and at a rate of 8.5% over the past 12 months. The latter figures was 9.1% in June. The latest figures, from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, are welcoming news for the Federal Reserve, in the midst of an effort to curb price increases but not send the economy back into a recession. The index tracking the price of gasoline fell 7.7%. That...
US retail sales flatline in July as gas prices fall
US retail sales held steady in July as gas prices fell sharply, but the new data released Wednesday showed consumers are still spending, keeping the pressure on the Federal Reserve to continue its aggressive interest rate hikes. "Despite the flat headline reading, the core retail sales figures in July show the consumer has staying power," Kathy Bostjancic of Oxford Economics said.
US Dollar Index (DXY) Stalls Ahead of FOMC Minutes, Mixed Data Weigh on Currency
The US dollar traded relatively flat against multiple currency counterparts. Investors poured into the broader financial markets, allowing the buck to take a breather. Traders will also brace for policy minutes from the latest Federal Reserve meeting, which could offer some insight into its upcoming rate path. For now, it is about the data.
biztoc.com
US Futures Slide as Fed Worries Outweigh Earnings: Markets Wrap
September contracts on the S&P 500 Index slipped 0.3% after modest gains Tuesday. Nasdaq 100 futures retreated 0.5% signaling a selloff in technology names will continue. The dollar and Treasury yields rose as investors awaited the minutes of the Fed’s last policy meeting. Stocks rise in Asia amid speculation...
Agriculture Online
Prices end day down | Monday, August 15, 2022
Grain prices ended the day not far off their midday levels. Corn is down 13¢ and soybeans are down 41¢. CBOT wheat is down 7¢. KC wheat and Minneapolis wheat are down 9¢. Livestock ended the day mixed with live cattle and feeder cattle both down and lean hogs up 55¢.
US Retail Sales in July Were Flat Compared to June, But Up 10.3% Over 2021
Retail sales growth remained relatively stable in July from June, but were still well above last year’s levels. Retail sales were $682.8 billion in July, according to a monthly report from the U.S. Census Bureau. This marked little change from the numbers in June, which were amended to reflect $682.6 billion. However, sales were up 10.3% compared with July 2021. Between May 2022 through July 2022, total sales were up 9.2% compared to the same period in 2021. The July spending numbers are not adjusted for inflation, which explains certain large spending surges in categories like gasoline, where sales were up 39.9%...
